Entitled people act as if the world revolves around them. But as annoying as they can be, sometimes these folks — more specifically, their misfortune — entertain us, too. (Just think of a greedy parent who says they can't contribute to raising their kid but when the court takes away their custody, they have to give up $1,750 every month.)

The subreddit '[Jerk] Tax' has plenty of these satisfying examples. According to its 'About' section, the online community is devoted to "stories of customers being charged more, through skipped discounts or other methods, when they have deserved it for infractions such as being rude, demanding, or otherwise a pain."

It also accepts the reverse, cases of the so-called decency discount for when customers pay less because they were not the jerk. But this time, let's focus on the vengeful side of karma.

#1

Titles Are Hard

DylanThompson06

EMRS
Community Member
50 minutes ago

This is awesome, clever move from worker.

#2

5$ Tax

DerpyUncleSteve

blobby_grrl
Community Member
45 minutes ago

👌🤣I laughed way too hard at this!!🤣

#3

Asked My Baby Momma For $500 A Month

skinny_que

#4

50 Purse Cents For My Birthday

II-I-Hulk-I-II

BobTDG
Community Member
1 hour ago

If they added 50% first it's actually 15 and if they took it first it's still 15.

#5

Good For Them, Honestly

_artbabe95

#6

8.5x Markup

bj_swanny

BobTDG
Community Member
1 hour ago

So the cashier attempted to be nice .

#7

Thos Pizza Store Knows

alexc28-3

#8

When You Try To Sue A Restaurant For No Reason And Lose

king-of-moose

#9

Everyone Should Apply This Rule

Miss_Twiss

#10

This Lasertag Place I Went To Today

dl122436

#11

Excellent Special Pricing Section

Somethingcleaver1

Krista Leslie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

What does student of life mean and why charge $20 for it. Lol aren't we all students of life

#12

Preemptive Block!

Rayquazas_prophet

Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Can i get a discount for saying i couldn't find it cheaper online?

#13

Our Local Paper Runs A Shame Column

coppergato

Mickysixxx
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Hahaha that's my local paper

#14

I Think This Fits Here

The-Angry-Paddy

Headless Roach
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited)

Should have let her walk out if she needed so 😈 EDIT: I know how pressure works, thank you very much.

#15

I Have A Boyfriend! (I Think This Counts)

FrostyFro

#16

Karen Plays Herself Out Of 20¢

iGetHighPlayRS

Stacey Rae
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Time to retire this one. Seen too many times.

#17

Found This On /Holup & /Lgbtq

1ce_W01f

#18

There You Go

drift0r

#19

Take The Discount

reddit.com

#20

Haggling With Tattoo Artists Is Never Advisable

jonatgb25

Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I cOulD gEt It ChEaPeR sOmEwHeRe ElSe. Well then go there and don't bother me. I hated people like that when i worked in retail a few years ago

#21

Found This At Good Burger

cookieman5231

Headless Roach
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Do you have the time / to listen to me whine 🎶 Sure, it's 5$.

#22

New Sign For The Barber Shop

jblank66

rararando
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Oops I read that as "in pain" at first glance @__@

#23

No Tip

brattyblythe

Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago

i feel like this is just mean... she doesn't even know for what she is punished.. also it's a waste of resources in a way...

