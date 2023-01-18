Entitled people act as if the world revolves around them. But as annoying as they can be, sometimes these folks — more specifically, their misfortune — entertain us, too. (Just think of a greedy parent who says they can't contribute to raising their kid but when the court takes away their custody, they have to give up $1,750 every month.)

The subreddit '[Jerk] Tax' has plenty of these satisfying examples. According to its 'About' section, the online community is devoted to "stories of customers being charged more, through skipped discounts or other methods, when they have deserved it for infractions such as being rude, demanding, or otherwise a pain."

It also accepts the reverse, cases of the so-called decency discount for when customers pay less because they were not the jerk. But this time, let's focus on the vengeful side of karma.