Saddest Comedy Movies With Eye-Watering Endings
As the credits roll and the audience members leave their seats, the movie must leave a mark on the watcher. In the case of comedy movies, usually a sense of fun is left over, with a touch of relief that the usual happy ending was shown. On the other hand, a joyful moment can only fully be appreciated, when there is a little touch of sadness that follows the usual jokes of the movie. Some of the best comedy movies in the market are the ones where the ending doesn't end on a joyful note; instead, they push a little bit into the feelings area. But why is it that highly acclaimed movies love to push it and make us, the audience, feel sadder with sad movie endings?
The ending of the movie can make or break the whole movie. While the process is important, it all becomes useless if the resolution is too weak and not up to par with the rest of the story. Some of the best movie endings try to instill an emotion in the viewer. While we each react differently, a sad ending that was preceded by comedic scenes will surely reach even the coldest of hearts. After all, we are only humans, bound to be driven by emotion and actions. And that's the point of movie endings, to finally release the emotions that were building up since the first shot of the movie is shown.
While sad endings can be found in a lot of movies, few can pull them off successfully. So, if you are looking for the saddest movie endings involving comedy, look no further than the list below. There, the most memorable and saddest endings in movies are explained and left for you to judge how sad they are. Upvote the ones that pushed a tear out of you and, if the ending left a bigger mark on your heart, comment below and tell us how it happened.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Wes Anderson is renowned for directing lighthearted yet depressing tragicomedies that manage to maintain a delicate tonal balance. In line with real life, there are portions of Anderson's films that will make you laugh out loud and other parts that will make you cry. At Royal's funeral, The Royal Tenenbaums comes to an end. The documentary filmmaker Steve Zissou suffers a second loss towards the conclusion of The Life Aquatic.
And in The Grand Budapest Hotel, probably Anderson's crowning achievement, Ralph Fiennes' hypercamp concierge M. Gustave is assassinated by a fascist military squad while defending his dependable lobby boy Zero from unjust accusations. One of M. Gustave's most adored sayings is repeated in Zero's voiceover narration: "There are still faint glimmers of civilization surviving in this savage abattoir that was once known as humanity.”
Intouchables
A wealthy quadriplegic (François Cluzet) and his recently discharged caretaker (Omar Sy) form an odd bond. With the last scene showing the real people who inspired the characters, this movie has quite a heart touching ending.
Marley & Me
People who went to see this family comedy, which centers around a lovable, troublesome dog probably didn't expect it to end with the titular Marley being put to sleep after suffering an attack of gastric dilation volvulus. However, any movie about a pet's life can probably be expected to set the waterworks flowing (see Old Yeller).
There were undoubtedly a lot of crying children (and adults) as the lights came up on this one. It's true that the movie finishes with his family burying him and paying their respects, so it's not like there isn't a huge heaping dose of emotional catharsis. It still has resonance today, since "Marley & Me ending" is always the second result in any Google search for the movie.
In Bruges
Hit guys Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) travel to Belgium to hide out after a particularly challenging job. When they arrive in the medieval city, Ray despises it, but Ken is enchanted by its beauty and tranquility. Their encounters with visitors, locals, an American dwarf, and a prospective romance for Ray make their experiences seem more and more bizarre and possibly life-altering.
Meet The Parents
Robert De Niro played an irate grandfather in the irreverent, outlandish family comedy Meet the Parents, which also inspired sequels and got a generation of youngsters talking about milking cats. In order to get permission to marry Pam's (Teri Polo) daughter, Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) meets Pam's parents for the first time in the movie. The sole issue? Jack (De Niro), the father of Pam, is an ex-CIA agent whose goal is to make Greg's life as difficult as possible.
Greg chooses to give up and board the next flight home after being psychologically tortured for virtually the whole movie. Jack rushes to correct his error and meets Greg at the airport after realizing that he had driven a nice man away. In a very moving scene, Jack asks Greg to be his son-in-law as the movie comes to a close. The film's moving conclusion turns it from a terrifying in-laws fever dream to a heartwarming family romp.
Mrs. Doubtfire
In Mrs. Doubtfire, Robin Williams plays actor Daniel Hillard, who devises a scheme to pose as a housekeeper named Mrs. Doubtfire in order to see his children following a contentious divorce that left him without custody. Before being revealed as Daniel towards the conclusion of the movie, Mrs. Doubtfire improves Miranda's (Sally Field) and their three kids' lives by staying on full-time.
Miranda would often accept Daniel's Mrs. Doubtfire impression as delightful and warmly welcome him back to the family in most other family comedies. Still, Mrs. Doubtfire doesn't go the simple approach. In the end, Miranda does allow Daniel back into their lives, but only so he can visit the kids sometimes unattended. Although it isn't the anticipated joyful conclusion, it is more representative of the lives of separated families. Big obnoxious gestures won't bring a family back together; instead, the key is learning to get along, and that's precisely what it teaches. The movie concludes with a heartfelt sequence in which Daniel concedes that to have a good relationship with his family, he will have to follow Miranda's rules, as well as a tearful speech on his new television program about the value of family.
Planes, Trains And Automobiles
The message that Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is trying to convey is that nobody should have to spend the holidays alone. The plot centers on Neal (Steve Martin), who makes it home in time for Thanksgiving while traveling with Del (the late John Candy). Planes, Trains, and Automobiles laid the foundation for numerous improbable buddy road-trip movies to come, despite not being the first of its sort.
After their arduous, protracted voyage, Neal and Del say their goodbyes at the railway station at the end of the movie. After experiencing a sense of relaxation, Neal sits by himself on the train and thinks back on his time with Del. His flashbacks reveal a hidden indication that he had been missing the entire time: Del is alone. Neal hurries back to find Del out of sentimentality. Del joins Neal and his family for Thanksgiving as the movie comes to a close. Even though the movie spends a lot of time doing ridiculous things, the conclusion is quite heartbreaking.
The Big Lebowski
Yes, there is an emotional conclusion in a film about a guy (the dude) who spends the entire time in his pajamas and a Walter (John Goodman) who chastises the audience. In The Big Lebowski, Jeff Bridges plays Jeffrey Lebowski, also known as "The Dude," who just wants to go bowling with his pals and live a straightforward existence until a case of mistaken identification completely changes everything. The Dude eventually finds a way to escape the situation and return to the bowling alley, but not without suffering some negative effects. Donny (Steve Buscemi), a friend of the Dude and Walter who hangs out with them at the bowling alley, is the actual tragedy in the movie. He occasionally says one or two innocent things, but Walter keeps telling him to be quiet. The two pals barely shed any tears when Donny dies after a heart attack. It's awful to see someone so kind get pushed aside, but the Dude and Walter sprinkle Donny's ashes over an oceanside cliff in a moving and unforgettable scene at the end of the movie.
Dr. Strangelove
One of the best political satire films ever created is largely recognized as Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove. The 1964 masterpiece parodied the Cold War that was still in progress, but like other timeless classics, Duck Soup (1933) and The Great Dictator, its satire's bigger messages and philosophies are still just as important today. The destruction of all life on Earth by nuclear war marks the movie's ominous conclusion.
Vera Lynn's "We'll Meet Again" is used in the movie, and it lends a bittersweet irony to the great visual punchline. The juxtaposition of "We'll Meet Again" with nuclear conflict highlighted the futility of optimism from World War II in the era of nuclear weapons and mutually assured destruction.
The Purple Rose Of Cairo
This may be the most well-received film that Woody Allen and Mia Farrow collaborated on during their heyday in the 1980s. Its ending, which is still totally terrible all these years later, accounts for a big portion of that.
In her role as Cecilia, Farrow portrays a downtrodden housewife from the 1930s. She tries to escape the misery of her daily reality by turning to the solace of the movies while trapped in an abusive, loveless marriage. She has a particular obsession with a brand-new comedy-adventure movie starring handsome archeologist Tom Baxter (Jeff Daniels). When Tom, a fictional character, discovers Cecilia seated in the audience, he acquires awareness through the power of magic. In order to be with her, he actually emerges off the movie screen. The real-life Tom actor, Gil Shepherd (Daniels, doing double duty), turns up and falls in love with Cecilia, making her decision to leave her beast of a husband difficult.
She must choose between staying in the actual world with Gil and leaving with Tom, and she chooses the latter. She learns that Gil never genuinely loved her though after Tom left. To convince Tom to return to his world, he was merely lying to her. Cecilia returns to the theater to see a new movie while homeless and devastated. In the final scene, Cecilia can be seen grinning through her tears and escaping her pain through the magic of movies. But we are aware that this reprieve is very momentary.
Roman Holiday
A European princess (Audrey Hepburn) touring post-war Europe runs away from the unrelenting and suffocating responsibilities of her station and spends 24 magical hours in Rome with a dashing American newspaper reporter (Gregory Peck), who realizes he's stumbled into the biggest story of his career. This story is so simple that it has been recycled countless times in the decades that have followed.
Despite spending most of the movie lying to one another, the two finally come to terms with the fact that they are soulmates. They both realize that they cannot be together despite their strong connection, and the princess returns to her duties with a newfound sense of independence over her life. She bids the reporter farewell in the closing shot as she gets ready to leave for her native nation. We watch as he departs on his own, having experienced true love for a fleeting moment, through the elaborate corridors of the Roman Colosseum.
50/50
It may seem difficult to believe, but there is a comedy about the highs and lows of a friendship when one of the characters is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The comedy is excellent and witty, but it is also unavoidably depressing.
With his comedic timing and sense of humor, Seth Rogen never fails to make audiences laugh, but in the movie 50/50, he manages to give a heartfelt portrayal as the devoted friend of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character who is fighting cancer and whose prognosis is denoted by the title. Due to the situation's ambiguity, there are both ups and downs (laughing/in need of tissues).
Life Is Beautiful
A true masterpiece, Life is Beautiful was honored with three Oscars, including the Best Foreign Language Film honor in 1999. It depicts the tale of a father who does his best to keep his son from learning that they are fighting in a terrible war that is rife with injustices.
Before the film discloses the sad outcome of its main character, Roberto Benigni's physical comedy talent shines throughout the entire picture, providing viewers from all over the world with a touch of laughter-infused serotonin.
(500) Days Of Summer
Writer of greeting cards and hopeless romantic Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is taken entirely by surprise when Summer (Zooey Deschanel) abruptly breaks up with him. Tom rediscovers his actual joys in life as he thinks back on their 500 days together to try to understand why their relationship soured.
Big Daddy
Big Daddy had to tread carefully. The movie had the potential to be blatantly objectionable, but Adam Sandler managed to keep it lighthearted. The movie depicts Sonny Koufax's (Adam Sandler's) shenanigans as he pretends to be his roommate Kevin Gerrity (Jon Stewart) in order to look after Kevin's son Julian (Dylan and Cole Sprouse). The movie closes with Sonny being tried for impersonating Kevin, but by that time, Julian and Sonny have developed such a touching bond that you truly want them to stay together.
Of course, Kevin is granted custody of his son at the end of the film. It would be completely illogical for a court to allow Julian to be handed over to a man who spent the former half of the film committing identity fraud. After tearfully handing Julian back to Kevin, however, Sonny turns his life around. The final scene of the film takes place one year later at Sonny's surprise party, where Julian is excitedly waiting for him. It's a shame Sonny won't get the chance to raise Julian, but the fact that he's still in his life as a "wacky uncle" is emotionally gratifying.
When Harry Met Sally
Following the lives of Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan), who cross paths repeatedly throughout their lives, is the movie When Harry Met Sally. Although their bond is immediately apparent, one of them is usually in a relationship when they first meet. Additionally, they had a turbulent relationship from the start, always arguing and fighting.
The happy ending between Harry and Sally is inevitable, but what makes it so wonderful is how they came to be together. Following years of passive-aggressive/will-they-won't-they tension, Harry decides to abandon the act and surprises Sally at a New Year's Eve party. Instead of merely asking her out, he tells her all the things about her that he adores in a romantic monologue about creating a life together. Nothing compares to the original monologue, which has been recreated and imitated in contemporary film.
Hot Rod
Hot Rod's premise is somewhat ridiculous. A wannabe stuntman named Rod Kimble (Andy Samberg) tries to gather money through charitable stunts to pay for his stepfather Frank's (Ian McShane) heart surgery so he can beat him up and grow up. Although it seems silly, the film actually has a lot of heart for such a simple plot. Rod even puts his own life in danger to raise the funds for Frank's surgery so he can challenge Frank to a rematch and defeat him.
But the tale of a youngster becoming a man is the undercurrent beneath the macho violence. Rod's quest to become the world's next Evel Knievel is hampered by the fact that Rod's stepfather, Frank, is continually reminding him that his aspirations are naive (and that he can't grow a mustache). In the end, Rod sets a new record for a motorbike leap, demonstrating to himself that he is "man enough" to accomplish his goals without Frank's help. However, just when you think it's done, Rod gives Frank a strong kick in the movie's final scene, giving you the emotional release you didn't realize you needed. He can also develop a mustache! (Sort of.)
Love Actually
The ensemble comedy Love Actually actually has multiple endings, which is appropriate given that the film features roughly a dozen distinct and intertwining narratives. There are a few of them that don't come to a tidy conclusion, even if most of them end with the people finding love and happiness.
The difficult marriage between Harry and Karen (played by Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson, respectively), as well as the unrequited affections shared by coworkers Sarah and Karl, come to mind as two specific subplots (Laura Linney and Rodrigo Santoro). In the first, Karen mistakenly believes her husband is preparing a significant romantic gesture for her only to learn that he is actually having an affair with one of his staff members. Meanwhile, Sarah is about to give in to her long-standing crush on her handsome office coworker when her plans are cut short by her mentally ill brother's needs. In the end, she decides to put her responsibilities to her family above her amorous desires.
The movie's montage suggests that both couples can still get over their problems, but whether or not they do is left up to our imaginations. This ominous ambiguity adds a wonderful touch of sorrow to the otherwise treacherous conclusion.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Marvel Studios has blended action with hefty amounts of humor (not always to everyone's taste) ever since Iron Man rocked the world in 2008. The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are the most humorous of all of their tentpole franchises, therefore it seems appropriate to classify them as comedies. Surprisingly, before Thanos snapped his fingers at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War, they were the two MCU movies with the most pathos.
While the first Guardians of the Galaxy featured a few intense emotional moments (anyone remember "We Are Groot"? ), Vol. 2 ends with a funeral. Although Yondu's funeral is ultimately redeeming and heartfelt, it is still a funeral for the surrogate father figure who, like Groot in the previous movie, gives his life so that his loved ones can survive. Young and old viewers alike certainly weren't prepared for the closing scene of this summer blockbuster to feature a close-up of a talking raccoon sobbing as he sees his comrade laid to rest.
The Circus
The iconic Charlie Chaplin's 1928 silent comedy offers some of the funniest examples of his distinct brand of physical humor, as well as one of the most unexpectedly depressing conclusions in his filmography. In the narrative, Chaplin's Little Tramp stumbles into a traveling circus where his slapstick antics make him a major draw - and a huge nuisance for the organization's stern ringmaster.
When Chaplin develops feelings for the ringmaster's daughter, things become more challenging. The young lady falls in love with a dashing tightrope walker despite having a strong personal affinity for the Little Tramp. The Tramp goes to tremendous measures to assure the happiness of the couple after realizing they belong together, despite his initial anguish. As the circus travels for new territory and leaves Chaplin's heroic clown behind, he saddeningly bids farewell to the happy couple in the final scenes of the movie.
It's an unexpectedly melancholy finale that has managed to keep its force over 90 years later, even though Chaplin's brief skip during the film's closing scene lets the audience know he'll be okay.
P.S. I Love You
Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank) loses the love of her life when Gerry Kennedy (Gerard Butler), her husband, passes away from an illness. Gerry makes preparations since he is aware of how Holly will react to his passing. She starts to get letters from him starting on her 30th birthday that are meant to help her cope with her loss and inspire her to start fresh.
Tommy Boy
At first glance, Tommy Boy appears to be just another goofy road trip movie, but it actually has an emotional undercurrent about parenthood and expectations that really drives home the climax. With the reluctant assistance of his father's apathetic employee, Richard Hayden, Tommy Callahan (Chris Farley), the protagonist of the film, embarks on a mission to sell enough brake pads to save his recently deceased father's auto business (David Spade). Tommy travels through hell and back, like in many good mission-based buddy movies, but he succeeds in saving his father's business.
However, a poignant, straightforward scene that puts the plot into perspective is what makes the conclusion truly rewarding. Tommy reflects alone in a boat after finally accomplishing something in order to feel more connected to his father. He acknowledges that all he's doing is attempting to live up to his father, whom he still deeply loves and misses.
Superbad
In a strange way, Superbad's conclusion is downbeat. This one will hurt if you've ever watched a close high school friend move on to college or other ventures. Superbad has some emotional and significant themes to make about friendship if you can see past the vulgarity. Before separating to attend different institutions, two best friends are portrayed in the movie as they go out to lose their virginity. However, if you have seen the movie, you are aware that the subtext goes beyond the American Pie principles. "Bros before h*es" goes underground in Superbad.
Superbad is more than just a crude comedy about dudes being dudes, in the end. It is about two close friends facing their anxieties of growing apart and being alone and coming out of their shells. After a fruitless night of trying to get "laid," Evan (Michael Cera) and Seth (Jonah Hill) run into the girls they adore at the mall toward the end of the movie, and by some miracle, they are granted another chance. After shaking hands and parting ways with their respective girls, Evan and Seth continue to stare at each other until they are no longer in each other's line of sight. The couple wishes for more time together as the movie comes to a close.
Happy Gilmore
Happy Gilmore may appear, at first glance, to be just another movie in which Adam Sandler runs around screaming at inanimate objects, but in reality, the movie contains a lot of heart. Happy Gilmore, a former hockey player who was expelled from the league due to aggression issues, is the focus of the movie, played by Adam Sandler. To earn enough money to repurchase his grandmother's (Frances Bay) home from the bank, he turns to professional golf.
Happy is intially a very unlikeable guy, but his love for his grandmother makes his story appealing despite this. Grandma's home isn't the only thing at risk; Happy is also attempting to keep her out of a dangerous nursing facility. In the end, Happy learns to control his anger in order to win the golf tournament, save Grandma, get the girl (Julie Bowen), and discover a new meaning in life. The movie concludes with an emotional moment that is set to Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Tuesday's Gone" and has Happy returning home with his new family only to find his old master Chubbs (Carl Weathers) keeping watch over him (perhaps with Abraham Lincoln?) in a nod to that Return of the Jedi scene.
Chasing Amy
Kevin Smith's sophomore feature Mallrats was met with mixed reviews and underwhelming box office performance after his modest breakthrough feature Clerks established him as a new voice in independent filmmaking. With Chasing Amy, one of his most accomplished and emotionally compelling films, Smith was able to salvage his career. The feelings of jealousy, insecurity, and inadequacy that develop from dating someone with far more sexual experience are complicated and universally accessible emotions that are addressed in the movie Chasing Amy.
Holden intends to accept Alyssa's history and to simply enjoy her love for him, but instead, he finds himself "chasing Amy," in Silent Bob's wise words. She eventually departs from him because he can't let it go. Holden presents Alyssa a copy of his latest comic book, Chasing Amy, which is based on the entire incident. The most touching scene in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot reveals that Holden eventually found happiness by co-parenting a daughter with Alyssa and her husband.
The Break-Up
Despite the comedy's name and content, most viewers anticipated a standard happy ending in which Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston, who played the main couple, would reconcile. To the credit of the movie, that doesn't actually happen. As the movie progresses, their characters continue to be estranged from one another, ending the picture alone and apart.
The main characters had a fortuitous encounter in the closing scene that seems to indicate a last-minute reunion, but instead they simply wish each other well and part ways. Although it's not very tragic or disturbing, it has a more melancholy conclusion than the majority of other battle-of-the-sexes movies have.
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World
This romantic road trip comedy, starring Steve Carell and Keira Knightley as devastated neighbors, is set in the final three weeks before an asteroid that will destroy the world collides with the globe. It delivers on the apocalyptic promise of its concept. There's a good chance that many viewers were anticipating a last-second deus ex machina that would prevent disaster, but... nada.
As she lies in bed with her newfound soulmate in the movie's closing minutes, Knightley's character says, "I thought that somehow we'd save each other." He answers, "We did," as the distant sound of the asteroid hit can be heard. A dazzling light pours over them, and the two find comfort in each other's embrace.
Young Adult
Charlize Theron plays the role of a narcissistic young adult author in Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody's follow-up to their breakout success, Juno, who goes back to her hometown to try to steal her high school boyfriend from his wife and child. The story deceives you into believing that the characters' circumstances will actually turn out nicely, despite the fact that the novel's grim concept may have hinted to a less-than-traditional conclusion.
As she travels, Theron's character starts to become more self-aware, especially as she develops an unexpected friendship with a former classmate (Patton Oswald). When her attempts to get her ex back fail, she finds mental and physical comfort in her new relationship. For a brief while, it appeared as though she had unintentionally stumbled into a healthy relationship in which she would find the resources to develop into an empathic and decent person.
Don't Look Up
The movie Don't Look Up depicts the tale of two scientists who, upon learning that a comet is heading toward Earth, make every effort to warn the public of its potentially fatal repercussions. The sad/funny thing is that nobody seems to give a damn.
This satirical movie shows what happens to essential news in the present age, which causes the main characters to experience amusing situations while trying to save everyone. The majority of the characters are oblivious, especially Jonah Hill's character, which allows for many funny and quotable comments. Everything is amusing up until the horrible ending, which leaves the world feeling bleak.
American Graffiti
The groundbreaking teen comedy American Graffiti, which is set in 1962, depicts a group of freshmen high school graduates on their last day before heading off to college. Even after so many years, this movie still evokes warm memories. One reason for that might be the ending, which discloses that two characters perished in vehicle accidents and one went missing in Vietnam following the events of the film.
Even if it would ruin the movie's innocent tone, this has to happen. Lucas aimed to make American Graffiti nostalgic while maintaining a sense of realism. The early 1960s were fantastic for many people in Lucas's generation because of their youth. As they grew older, they saw that the world is not as innocent as they once thought. American Graffiti's climax demonstrates this.
A Walk To Remember
A Walk To Remember, which is set in North Carolina, depicts the coming-of-age of a jaded, aimless high school senior (Shane West) who falls in love with a guiltless teenager (Mandy Moore) whom he and his buddies had mocked. The two form a strong and enlightening bond and learn realities that would typically take a lifetime to learn.
School Of Rock
The plot of School of Rock centers on Dewey Finn (Jack Black), a former rock star who decides to work as a substitute teacher in order to pay his rent and support his family. He does this by pretending to be his roommate Ned Schneebly (Mike White). He decides to teach his class about the power of rock after falling in love with them.
Despite the fact that none of the students in Dewey's class have ever heard rock music before, they all manage to establish a functional rock band. The music not only unites the classmates, but it also encourages them to come out of their shells and gives them a goal to work toward: winning the battle of the bands. In spite of losing the competition, the students entirely win over the audience and their severe parents as the movie comes to a close. The movie ends with Dewey starting a brand-new after-school music program as his new full-time job. He not only learns the value of influencing the next generation and the satisfaction that comes with it, but he also learns to let go of his worn-out fantasies of being a rock star.
Napoleon Dynamite
Many individuals don't fully grasp the significance of the unique movie Napoleon Dynamite. The movie, which is frequently criticized for its "plotlessness," is really about how someone like Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder) moves through it. He has a developmental disability (possibly Asperger's syndrome) that makes him socially awkward, and the main focus of the movie is how the kid finds it difficult to carry out everyday tasks like attend prom or perform in a talent show.
That's why the conclusion is so powerful. Napoleon realizes he's happier just doing the things he enjoys after jumping through hoops to have what he believes to be a normal life, including asking the snobby popular girl Trisha (Emily Kennard) to the school dance and trying to get his best friend Pedro (Efren Ramirez) elected school president. Napoleon is playing tetherball by himself when Deb (Tina Majorino), a girl who could have made him happy the entire time had he not tried to step outside of his comfort zone, joins him in the movie. The scene is the most fitting conclusion Napoleon could have imagined.
Instructions Not Included
The plot of this Mexican movie managed to win over hearts around the world by being translated into numerous nations' languages, as well as becoming the highest-grossing film in Mexican history.
It's pretty distressing to have a 7-year-old daughter who is critically ill. Apart from a few humorous scenes provided by comedy great Eugenio Derbez and his co-star, kid actor Loreto Peralta, the resolution will not make for a joyful ending in this heartbreaking film.
Harold And Maude
This cult favorite stars Gordon as a lovable, quirky 80-year-old and Cort as a deadpan disillusioned 20-year-old who is fascinated with s*icide. They meet at a funeral and begin a forbidden romantic relationship in which they look at the tired question of what life is all about from new angles.