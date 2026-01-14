Woman Calls Out MIL For Pretending To Be Ill, Major Drama Sparks: “I Could Just Hear MIL Shrieking”

ADVERTISEMENT

Every family has its own way of balancing personalities, but sometimes people’s differences are just too great for compromise.

One American woman on Reddit claims her Cuban mother-in-law turned hostile because she set clear rules around her children, going from eager involvement to cold distance.

After years of ignored birthdays and skipped dinners, the woman says she finally got a chance to confront her about dishonesty, but things didn’t go as planned, and now the tension between them has reached a boiling point.

Mothers- and daughters-in-law can have complicated relationships

Middle-aged woman holding a cup, looking out a window, reflecting on ruining family relationship lying MIL issues.

But these two haven’t even been talking

Text discussing MIL lying about being sick and the impact on ruining family relationships and trust within in-laws.

Alt text: Example text showing how lying MIL is ruining family relationships by setting boundaries around a child and causing distance.

Text on a white background discussing boundary loving American and first generation Cuban American husband in a family ignoring boundaries, related to ruining family relationship lying MIL.

Text describing a family conflict with a mother-in-law lying and ruining family relationships over gift disputes.

Text describing a family conflict involving a lying MIL causing tension and ruining family relationships after a move.

Text describing family tension and avoidance, highlighting issues of ruining family relationships and lying by the mother-in-law.

Text about discovering through social media that MIL and FIL visited the city, causing embarrassment and trust issues.

Text about ruining family relationship by lying MIL, describing a dinner where FIL showed up without MIL.

Phone conversation causing tension and ruining family relationship due to lying mother-in-law behavior.

Text about ruining family relationship with lying MIL, mentioning a phone call and encouraging husband to confront.

Family meeting at breakfast while husband and mother-in-law discuss issues causing tension and ruining family relationships.

Text on a white background stating a confrontation about lying to a son, highlighting issues in ruining family relationships with a lying MIL.

Text showing a personal story about how lying MIL is ruining family realationship and causing emotional stress.

Text excerpt about staying calm during a conflict, relating to ruining family relationship lying MIL issues.

Text message about conflict with a mother-in-law, highlighting ruining family relationships lying MIL issues.

A woman comforting a distressed man in a living room, illustrating the impact of ruining family relationship lying MIL issues.

Text expressing frustration over family conflicts and the impact of lying on ruining family relationships with MIL.

People who read the woman’s story believe she may have omitted certain important details

Comment explaining how lying about being sick can ruin family relationships with a mother-in-law, affecting trust.

And many feel that everyone in the family could do a better job of communicating

Comment criticizing boundary-setting efforts, illustrating issues in ruining family relationship lying mil dynamics.

Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment discussing ruining family relationships and lying MIL drama and behavior issues.

Comment discussing an overbearing MIL causing tension and ruining family relationships through lying and drama.

Comment on forum screen showing user janeradar discussing drama and stressed husband, highlighting ruining family relationship lying MIL.

Comment discussing ruining family relationship by lying involving a mother-in-law and setting boundaries.

Comment discussing condescending behavior and lack of effort in solving family relationship problems involving lying MIL.

Comment discussing how lying MIL is ruining family relationships by causing ongoing drama and stress between spouses.

User comment discussing relationship issues and the impact of lying in ruining family relationships with a MIL.

Comment discussing how lying MIL contributes to ruining family relationships by causing harassment and boundary issues.

Comment discussing how lying and poor behavior contribute to ruining family relationships, especially with the mother-in-law.

Comment about family boundaries and respect, highlighting issues in ruining family relationship lying mil situations.

Text post discussing the impact of lying MIL on ruining family relationships and the need for better communication.

Comment discussing how lying and enforcing strict boundaries by a MIL is ruining family relationships and causing alienation.

Comment on family conflict, describing a husband stuck between choosing a wife or mother, highlighting lying MIL impact.

Text discussing setting boundaries and the impact of lying MIL on ruining family realationships and trust.

Comment discussing family boundaries and holiday gift expectations, highlighting issues in ruining family relationship lying MIL.

Some, however, say the woman is the one stirring up the drama

Screenshot of a forum post discussing lying and its impact on ruining family relationships with a mother-in-law.

Comment discussing how lying MIL is ruining family relationships and escalating conflicts between spouses and in-laws.

Comment criticizing someone for ruining family relationship and lying involving mother-in-law issues in a text discussion.

Comment discussing how lying MIL is ruining family relationships, highlighting conflicts between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family boundaries and cultural differences contributing to ruining family relationship lying MIL issues.

Screenshot of a forum comment accusing someone of lying to her son, highlighting issues in ruining family relationship lying MIL.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing lying and favoring the mother-in-law, affecting family relationships and stability.

Comment discussing how lying MIL causes stress and strains in ruining family relationship dynamics.

Comment criticizing boundaries and lying, highlighting conflict in ruining family relationship lying MIL discussion.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing drama and tension about ruining family relationship lying MIL issues.

Screenshot of a text post discussing lying and its impact on ruining family relationships with a mother-in-law.

Comment discussing how lying by a mother-in-law contributes to ruining family relationships and trust issues.

And a few place the blame on the mother-in-law

Screenshot of an online comment discussing condescending behavior, related to ruining family relationships with lying MIL issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the impact of lying MIL on ruining family relationships and going no contact.

Comment discussing family conflict, lying MIL, and the impact on ruining family relationships with advice on handling issues.

User comment on forum discussing issues related to ruining family relationship lying MIL and expressing concern.