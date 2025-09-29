So, you have to come up with something to make sure it won't happen. And, well, yapping nonsense quite often does the trick. Only problem – doing so requires quite a talent, not everyone can blab on the spot. That's why we prepared today's list – it's full of ideas on what to say when you're sure you don't want that second date. So, buckle up and let's go on this wild ride!

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you meet up with your date and realize – so not a fit? The scariest thought about it is what if they don't think the same, what if they expect something more?

#1 So, do you see this going somewhere? Because my parents really want grandkids soon, and I already showed them your LinkedIn.

#2 When they show up, look at them with a flat expression, then say:



“…really?” “Well, I’m sure you did your best.”



If that doesn’t do it, you can add: “Actually, I’m really good at making the best of bad situations. You can still pay for our date!”.

#3 Thank you so much for agreeing to meet with me, my parole officer couldn’t believe it when I was telling him about you. “Just remember how you ended up in this situation” is all he could say lol.

Dating isn’t an easy thing; we probably don’t have to tell you this – you already know. Even if you’re not actively participating in dating, you've likely heard about it from other people. After all, romantic relationships are heavily intertwined in our day-to-day lives, whether we like it or not. Each stage of it has its own challenges, and they always seem scary until you overcome them. And if you don’t, you have to start all over again, which is one of the reasons why dating is so difficult in the first place.

#4 "I forgot my wallet. I'll just eat whatever you don't finish.".

#5 You look so different when I'm not looking at you through binoculars.

#6 "I hope you don't mind, i brought my mum along".

So, what are these challenges? Well, we’re not going to discuss every stage of dating in detail today, as it would take too much time we don’t have, so we’re going to focus on only one of them – first dates and what kind of scary stuff they bring along. Probably the scariest thing about first dates is that it’s all about first impressions. Even if you’re going out with someone you already know well, like a friend, you’re now in a different context with them, which puts you in the 'first impression' territory – now they will judge you as a possible romantic partner instead of just a friend. The thing about those first impressions is that we as humans are wired to judge each other rather quickly. It might take only seconds to form an opinion on someone, and it might be relatively hard, but not impossible, to change it. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 “Can we move to the restaurant across the street? I can’t be within so many yards of a school.”.

#8 “I think I’m in love with you.”

Nothing beats the old Ted Mosby.

#9 I dated a guy who told me that he already had the names for our first 3 kids on our one and only date and minutes into it. I noped out of there.

We usually start judging each other by appearance – facial shape, attractiveness, fashion choices, and stuff like that. Then come things like vocal inflection and emotional states that aren’t typically noticeable at first sight, but maybe with a second glance. All of it can take only seconds, thus becoming the very first impression. So, we would all want to believe that we should judge a book by its cover or a person by the way they look, but it’s just not realistic, at least not in the society we currently live in. You know, as Galinda from the Wicked musical sang in the song Popular: “It's not about aptitude, it's the way you're viewed; So it's very shrewd to be; Very, very popular like me.”

#10 Hmm... Here is a wet wipe, show me how you really look under all those layers.

#11 "Oh s**t! Duck! Sorry, I thought that was my wife".

#12 My ex was hotter.

And she’s not fully wrong – making a good impression by the way you look can end up being beneficial for the further impressions you make. Here, there’s this phenomenon called “the halo effect” – it’s a cognitive bias when people see one good thing about another person, which makes their further judgments appear in a more positive light from that point on. Granted, the halo effect doesn’t necessarily work only with appearance; the person’s nature, communication, and other characteristics can influence it too. So, it’s not all about appearance. In fact, you can make a good impression with your looks, but as soon as you open your mouth, game over.

#13 I can do it in 3 seconds: “I voted for Trump.”.

#14 I don't usually date effeminate guys, but you seem ok.

#15 Wow you’re hot you kinda look like my mom.

In today’s list, you will find plenty of examples of the ways one can mess up during a first date. To be more specific, what kind of topics brought up basically guarantee that there won’t be a second date. You can take them as advice on what not to do if you want the relationship to go on, or you can take them as inspiration on how to ruin a date with a person you already know won't be in the future. You know, as the final nail in the coffin, just to make sure. Or perhaps none of these options are for you – you’re here just for straight-up entertainment, which is just as good enough. ADVERTISEMENT Also, maybe you have additional ideas that could belong in this list? You’re always welcome to leave them in the comments!

#16 Are you familiar with the advantages of a fractional ownership vacation condo?

#17 Nothing. just stare at them silently.



60 seconds doesn't sound like a long time but imagine someone just staring at you wordlessly for a full minute.



and i feel like it would make it even more disturbing if after the full minute of weirdness i just started making normal conversation. .

#18 1. Make eye contact

2. Put the ring back on.

#19 I never thought they would let me out in public again this is so exciting.. i love you.

#20 Nothing. Just rip a huge fart.

#21 (Looking him up and down) Hmmm..I can already tell that your brothers d**k is way bigger..

#22 "Oh no...Its that really how you look? Or is this trick?".

#23 Let me introduce you to Raid Shadow Legends.

#24 So I still live with my ex... but we’re on good terms.

#25 Hey i hear you're looking for a stud, ive got the std all i need is u.

#26 Dammit! I forgot to wipe my a*s. Again!

#27 *"It's so good that you're open to becoming a tradwife."*.

#28 You don‘t look like the guy on your pictures.

#29 Ask what sign they are and take out my tarot cards.

#30 I would love to feel em, just one touch real quick.

#31 Given my track record, "hi, how's it going?" usually does the trick.

#32 "where's my hug?".

#33 Talk like Yoda we must!

#34 "Is that your p***y I smell?".

#35 You amateurs have to say something? I just show up.

#36 ''I always dreamt of a face like yours. It might be good to add to my collection..." Say it softly, like you're whispering to yourself.

#37 "Before we get started, would you please review and sign this NDA?".

#38 I’m married.