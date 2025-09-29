ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you meet up with your date and realize so not a fit? The scariest thought about it is what if they don't think the same, what if they expect something more?

So, you have to come up with something to make sure it won't happen. And, well, yapping nonsense quite often does the trick. Only problem doing so requires quite a talent, not everyone can blab on the spot. That's why we prepared today's list it's full of ideas on what to say when you're sure you don't want that second date. So, buckle up and let's go on this wild ride!

#1

LinkedIn profile page open on a laptop screen, showing a professional SEO analyst and content specialist. So, do you see this going somewhere? Because my parents really want grandkids soon, and I already showed them your LinkedIn.

XoMarixoxo , Nathana Rebouças Report

    #2

    Young woman smiling at her date during an outdoor evening meeting, capturing a moment from a first date scenario. When they show up, look at them with a flat expression, then say:

    “…really?” “Well, I’m sure you did your best.”

    If that doesn’t do it, you can add: “Actually, I’m really good at making the best of bad situations. You can still pay for our date!”.

    Nemo2BThrownAway , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    #3

    Security guard in sunglasses standing with arms crossed outdoors, related to hilarious ways to ruin a first date. Thank you so much for agreeing to meet with me, my parole officer couldn’t believe it when I was telling him about you. “Just remember how you ended up in this situation” is all he could say lol.

    HotSpicedChai , Kindel Media Report

    Dating isn’t an easy thing; we probably don’t have to tell you this – you already know. Even if you’re not actively participating in dating, you've likely heard about it from other people. After all, romantic relationships are heavily intertwined in our day-to-day lives, whether we like it or not. 

    Each stage of it has its own challenges, and they always seem scary until you overcome them. And if you don’t, you have to start all over again, which is one of the reasons why dating is so difficult in the first place. 
    #4

    Young woman on a first date at a restaurant, smiling and eating salad with a glass of wine nearby, humorous date setting. "I forgot my wallet. I'll just eat whatever you don't finish.".

    anon , Friends eating in restaurant freepik Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In that situation I would make sure I scoff everything down, even licking the knife and fork clean

    #5

    Woman holding binoculars outdoors on a sunny day, illustrating hilarious ways to ruin a first date with an unexpected twist. You look so different when I'm not looking at you through binoculars.

    ricky-from-scotland , EyeEm Report

    #6

    Man smiling and hugging his mother at home, illustrating hilarious ways to ruin a first date by bringing mum along. "I hope you don't mind, i brought my mum along".

    anon , grustock Report

    So, what are these challenges? Well, we’re not going to discuss every stage of dating in detail today, as it would take too much time we don’t have, so we’re going to focus on only one of them – first dates and what kind of scary stuff they bring along.

    Probably the scariest thing about first dates is that it’s all about first impressions. Even if you’re going out with someone you already know well, like a friend, you’re now in a different context with them, which puts you in the 'first impression' territory – now they will judge you as a possible romantic partner instead of just a friend. 

    The thing about those first impressions is that we as humans are wired to judge each other rather quickly. It might take only seconds to form an opinion on someone, and it might be relatively hard, but not impossible, to change it. 

    #7

    Young couple on a first date in a lively urban setting, capturing a moment that could hilariously go wrong quickly. “Can we move to the restaurant across the street? I can’t be within so many yards of a school.”.

    sponge_bucket , EyeEm Report

    #8

    Couple on a first date at a cafe with coffee cups and flowers, illustrating ways to ruin a first date quickly. “I think I’m in love with you.”
    Nothing beats the old Ted Mosby.

    BubblesRAwesome , katemangostar Report

    #9

    Man carrying two laughing children outdoors, illustrating hilarious ways to ruin a first date with unexpected family moments. I dated a guy who told me that he already had the names for our first 3 kids on our one and only date and minutes into it. I noped out of there.

    SweaterSteve1966 , prostooleh Report

    We usually start judging each other by appearance – facial shape, attractiveness, fashion choices, and stuff like that. Then come things like vocal inflection and emotional states that aren’t typically noticeable at first sight, but maybe with a second glance. All of it can take only seconds, thus becoming the very first impression. 

    So, we would all want to believe that we should judge a book by its cover or a person by the way they look, but it’s just not realistic, at least not in the society we currently live in. You know, as Galinda from the Wicked musical sang in the song Popular: “It's not about aptitude, it's the way you're viewed; So it's very shrewd to be; Very, very popular like me.” 
    #10

    Woman wearing sunglasses smiling and holding a drink while on a first date outdoors in sunny weather. Hmm... Here is a wet wipe, show me how you really look under all those layers.

    EnigmaCM1 , freepik Report

    #11

    Young man looking stressed at a table with a drink and papers, illustrating hilarious ways to ruin a first date. "Oh s**t! Duck! Sorry, I thought that was my wife".

    Just_a_Teddy_Bear , prostooleh Report

    #12

    Two men on a first date holding wine glasses, highlighting funny ways to ruin a first date in 60 seconds. My ex was hotter.

    Nabey_owl , freepik Report

    And she’s not fully wrong – making a good impression by the way you look can end up being beneficial for the further impressions you make. Here, there’s this phenomenon called “the halo effect” – it’s a cognitive bias when people see one good thing about another person, which makes their further judgments appear in a more positive light from that point on. 

    Granted, the halo effect doesn’t necessarily work only with appearance; the person’s nature, communication, and other characteristics can influence it too. So, it’s not all about appearance. In fact, you can make a good impression with your looks, but as soon as you open your mouth, game over.
    #13

    Red Make America Great Again cap resting on an open book on a wooden table with a blurred map background. I can do it in 3 seconds: “I voted for Trump.”.

    mstatealliance , Natilyn Hicks Photography Report

    #14

    Young man in a white shirt surrounded by flowers holding a delicate bouquet, capturing a quirky first date moment. I don't usually date effeminate guys, but you seem ok.

    fancylamas , freepik Report

    #15

    A young couple sharing a first date, holding wine glasses and smiling, illustrating ways to ruin a first date scenario. Wow you’re hot you kinda look like my mom.

    LostBravo , freepik Report

    In today’s list, you will find plenty of examples of the ways one can mess up during a first date. To be more specific, what kind of topics brought up basically guarantee that there won’t be a second date. 

    You can take them as advice on what not to do if you want the relationship to go on, or you can take them as inspiration on how to ruin a date with a person you already know won't be in the future. You know, as the final nail in the coffin, just to make sure. Or perhaps none of these options are for you – you’re here just for straight-up entertainment, which is just as good enough. 

    Also, maybe you have additional ideas that could belong in this list? You’re always welcome to leave them in the comments!
    #16

    Woman in sunglasses relaxing with a cocktail on a sunbed, illustrating funny ways to ruin a first date quickly. Are you familiar with the advantages of a fractional ownership vacation condo?

    Rat-Scabies , freepik Report

    #17

    Young woman in denim jacket on a first date, discussing and taking notes while talking to her date in a cafe setting. Nothing. just stare at them silently. 

    60 seconds doesn't sound like a long time but imagine someone just staring at you wordlessly for a full minute. 

    and i feel like it would make it even more disturbing if after the full minute of weirdness i just started making normal conversation. .

    themurderator , freepik Report

    #18

    Person in a blue shirt sitting on a couch, removing a ring from their finger in a moment capturing first date emotions. 1. Make eye contact
    2. Put the ring back on.

    CogentEnigma , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    #19

    Woman smiling and holding a glass on a first date, illustrating funny ways to ruin a first date in 60 seconds. I never thought they would let me out in public again this is so exciting.. i love you.

    Itchy_Pudding_9940 , rawpixel.com Report

    #20

    Man by a pool holding his nose in disgust, illustrating hilarious ways to ruin a first date quickly. Nothing. Just rip a huge fart.

    Otakutani , galitskaya Report

    #21

    A stylish woman with curly hair smiling during a first date outdoors, capturing hilarious ways to ruin a first date. (Looking him up and down) Hmmm..I can already tell that your brothers d**k is way bigger..

    Ottertrax , standret Report

    #22

    Young woman making a disgusted face outdoors, illustrating awkward moments that can ruin a first date quickly. "Oh no...Its that really how you look? Or is this trick?".

    PorcentualDinoPizza , krakenimages.com Report

    #23

    Fantasy game battle scene showing armored warriors and mages preparing to fight in a detailed dungeon setting. Let me introduce you to Raid Shadow Legends.

    Due_Arm_7249 , Reari Gaming Report

    #24

    Young couple sitting on kitchen floor, enjoying coffee and smiling, illustrating funny ways to ruin a first date quickly. So I still live with my ex... but we’re on good terms.

    nymarirose , lookstudio Report

    #25

    A couple laughing and enjoying coffee on a first date outdoors, illustrating hilarious ways to ruin a first date. Hey i hear you're looking for a stud, ive got the std all i need is u.

    HanlonsKnight , prostooleh Report

    #26

    Person pulling toilet paper from a roll in a bathroom, illustrating a funny way to ruin a first date scenario. Dammit! I forgot to wipe my a*s. Again!

    anon , EyeEm Report

    #27

    Woman preparing vegetables in kitchen, illustrating funny ways to ruin a first date with mum present. *"It's so good that you're open to becoming a tradwife."*.

    LargeSnorlax , user28582122 Report

    #28

    You don‘t look like the guy on your pictures.

    sofiaaaaxoxo Report

    #29

    Ask what sign they are and take out my tarot cards.

    saidenne Report

    #30

    I would love to feel em, just one touch real quick.

    Single_Hippo_191 Report

    #31

    Couple on a first date at a restaurant, laughing and enjoying their meal with drinks in a bright setting. Given my track record, "hi, how's it going?" usually does the trick.

    Which-Village3092 , mego-studio Report

    #32

    Close-up of two people embracing outdoors, illustrating awkward moments that can ruin a first date. "where's my hug?".

    anonymousspsp , rawpixel.com Report

    #33

    Yoda from Star Wars in a forest scene, illustrating a humorous way to ruin a first date by bringing mum along. Talk like Yoda we must!

    TradeIcy1669 , Beejel Parmar Report

    #34

    "Is that your p***y I smell?".

    marklikeadawg Report

    #35

    You amateurs have to say something? I just show up.

    ChickenPicture Report

    #36

    ''I always dreamt of a face like yours. It might be good to add to my collection..." Say it softly, like you're whispering to yourself.

    yansosilly Report

    #37

    "Before we get started, would you please review and sign this NDA?".

    Ahjumawi Report

    #38

    I’m married.

    IrrigationNinja Report

    #39

    "Does this rag smell like chloroform to you?".

    FineUnderachievment Report

