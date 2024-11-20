Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Employee Gets Fired For Data Breach That The Company Investigated Only Because She Was Rude
Relationships, Work

Employee Gets Fired For Data Breach That The Company Investigated Only Because She Was Rude

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Working in customer service or a call center is no walk in the park. Especially when you’re on the receiving end of customer complaints. If you’re lucky, you’ll deal with a calm and polite caller. And you’ll be able to assist, say goodbye, and move on. But that’s not always the case. A recent survey revealed that 60% of customers have hung up on a customer service/support agent. And 34% of customers admit to yelling at a customer service agent.

One person shared how they had to grin and bear it while an angry, entitled Karen went off on them for forty minutes straight. But there was an unexpected plot twist after the call—the rude caller turned out to be a colleague attempting to carry out a serious data breach. And they weren’t quite prepared for the repercussions of their rant.

Dealing with an entitled customer is bad enough, but when they decide to call a minute before your shift ends—that’s next level

Image credits: delightfully_chaotic_me/Envato (not the actual photo)

One customer service agent bit their tongue while an angry woman yelled at them, making impossible demands left, right, and center

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:  stockbusters/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Atvali

“There are several ways to handle an angry customer”: an expert explains

Image credits: Getty Images/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Shep Hyken is an expert when it comes to customer service. He’s a keynote speaker on the topic and an author. Hyken says it’s important to remember “you’re not trying to win an argument. You’re trying to win the customer.” While it’s easy to lose your cool or zone out while being screamed at, Hyken advises you to pay close attention to what the person is saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also suggests dealing with the customer’s anger quickly. “Acknowledge it early in your conversation. Apologize for it and begin to work on the solution, which should de-escalate the anger,” he wrote. He also advises that you stay calm. Do not shout back. “It’s human nature to become defensive and fight back. As mentioned, you’re not trying to win the argument. Even if customers yell, don’t yell back. They aren’t mad at you. They are mad at the situation.”

Hyken adds that you should listen and ask clarifying questions but never interrupt. It’s also useful to take notes “because if the customer is sharing a long story, it may be a while before you get a chance to jump in with a question.”

As tough as it can be, the expert says you should always try to have a positive attitude. “That doesn’t mean you’re all smiles. It means you’re appropriately enthusiastic,” he explained. “It’s a contagious attitude that is felt by customers and helps them understand you’re there to help them. And, the right attitude promotes optimism.” Hyken says the aim is to make the customer feel like they have your support, and that you’re able to help solve their problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

21% of customers admit to cursing at customer service agents

Image credits: Blake Cheek/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Hyken’s latest research found that 34% of customers admitted to yelling at a service agent, while 21% have taken it to the next level and cursed. “You catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar,” is Hyken’s message to angry customers. If you’re the one calling customer care, he suggests you be friendly but stern. Always note the agent’s name. “Be direct about the problem, but don’t lose your temper. If you feel you’re getting angry, stop and pause,” said Hyken.

He adds that you can always ask to speak to a supervisor. Or, you can hang up and hope that a different agent answers your call. “I’m amazed at how often I call a company and talk to two or more people, getting a different answer each time,” he said. 

While Hyken is all for solving an angry customer‘s problems, he believes that customer service agents should not tolerate abusive behavior. “This is more than an argumentative customer – it is taking rude and argumentative to another level. The customer curses, insults or threatens the employee,” wrote Hyken.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we always want to be polite to our customers, sometimes it’s okay to politely transfer them to a manager or, if empowered to do so, politely say goodbye and hang up.” Or, in the case of the person dealing with their criminal colleague, let your manager listen in while the customer incriminates themselves even more.

“Don’t commit a second crime while you are committing a first one”: Netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda