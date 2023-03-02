Woman Keeps Asking For Food And Throwing It Away, Is Furious When Her Roommate Doesn’t Share Anymore

When someone brings you a home-cooked meal, it should be enjoyed and appreciated, not thrown away in one swift motion. If the latter happens, food waste might not be the only problem.

Redditor u/ZealousidealFan8906 told the AITA community about falling out with their roommate because of such a situation. The roomie repeatedly asked for leftovers only to dispose of them soon after. The OP eventually refused to give any more food, but started to wonder if they’re a jerk for doing so, as the roommate said they were letting them starve.

Home-cooked meals take time and energy to prepare, which makes throwing them away—wasting more than just food

Image credits: vladans (not the actual photo)

This person repeatedly shared leftovers with their roommate, but refused to do so after seeing what they did with them

Image credits: borodai (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ZealousidealFan8906

People in the comments were unanimous about whether the OP is a jerk in the situation