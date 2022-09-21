Guy Prepares Dinner For His Girlfriend, Gets Mad When She Decides To Feed Her Dog The Leftovers And Asks Her To Leave

Dating someone sounds exciting as you get to explore different places together for the first time, show them your favorite spots, discuss various things, and find out your similarities and differences. This part where you get to know each other is important in a way that it helps to realize if this person is the one with whom you wish to spend the rest of your life or maybe they are just meant to become someone you used to know. Reddit user @u/throwawayscraps decided to share the situation that happened with her date and ask people online for their point of view. The 24-year-old woman revealed that she has been dating a 28-year-old man named Jay for 4 months now. While she’s been very happy with Jay, the recent situation she experienced while spending time with her boyfriend made her seek advice online.

The author of the post shared that one Sunday, she was invited on a date that was planned by her boyfriend. He decided that they should go for a walk together with her dog, and then he would bring her to his house for the first time and make her dinner. What sounded like a perfect day had an unexpected ending.

The woman shared that everything was fine until they sat down for dinner. Her boyfriend made them some roast and vegetables. The girlfriend was the first one to finish her plate, so she went to the kitchen where she decided that she could feed her dog with the leftovers from her plate. The woman shared that there was half of the roast still on her plate, so she cut half of it, took some uncooked vegetables from the fridge, since she feeds her dog Shelby only raw food, and was about to take it outside so that her pet could eat it.

Once her boyfriend saw her going out with the plate, he asked what she was doing, to which she answered that she was about to feed her dog. This didn’t sit well with Jay as he explained that the food he prepared was for her and him, and not Shelby. The man was upset with the author of the post because she didn’t even bother to ask him if she could give this food to her dog.

The whole situation escalated to the point where Jay asked her to leave his place. After this, the woman decided to first talk about this with her friend who didn’t support her decision to just feed the dog without asking if she could use the dinner food for this. This is when OP decided to ask people online what their take on this was.

Users of Reddit were quite harsh and honest about the woman’s behavior. A lot of them agreed that woman should’ve asked Jay if she could use the leftovers from his dinner instead of just assuming that this was a normal thing to do. Another thing that a lot of members were concerned about was Shelby’s diet and how appropriate it was for the dog.

According to the author of the story, she feeds her dog only raw food. A raw food diet usually consists of bones, organ meat, raw eggs, vegetables and fruits. It’s believed that a raw food diet is beneficial for dogs as it makes them healthier and more energetic, and they then have cleaner teeth, healthier skin, and shinier coats. However, this raw diet also has some cons. Those who feed their pet raw foods risk catching bacteria found in raw meat, as well as the fact that feeding a dog whole bones might choke an animal or break their teeth. It’s also important to keep the diet balanced and check your pet’s health at a veterinary clinic.

People in the comments were quick to notice that the woman was about to feed her dog a roast, which very often contains various seasonings and salt that is bad for dogs and is not considered a raw diet dish. The woman calmed those in the comments, stating that she knew how the roast was made and assured everyone that her dog’s diet is approved by her veterinarian.

After the whole discussion online, OP came back with an update: she let others know that their comments made her realize her mistakes and that after all, Jay decided to break things off. It was added that despite the woman apologizing for how things were handled during the dinner, her boyfriend shared that he just didn’t like her habit of not doing things without first asking him. The man revealed that he didn’t actually enjoy her taking his food or drink without his permission. The author of the story promised to now work on herself and make sure to overcome this poor habit.

