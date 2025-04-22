ADVERTISEMENT

Living with other people is an experience that can look very different depending on who those people are. A tidy night-shift worker who needs peace and quiet to sleep through the day and a messy extroverted student who always has friends over make very different roommates.

The woman Reddit user CheekSuper7240 shares a house with also has a unique trait—she keeps stealing food. Eventually, it got so bad that he decided the only way to protect his was to lock it up.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: CheekSuper7240

Many of those who read the story believe the guy’s response was totally reasonable

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few, however, disagreed

Some said they also experience similar problems with their roommates

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the author of the post released an update on the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)