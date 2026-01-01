Guy Tries To Prove Roommate Is Not Allergic To Grass By Putting Some In Her Pillow

ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t truly know someone until you start living with them, even if you are convinced that they are your best friends. Sharing a home has a funny way of showing sides of people you never noticed before — maybe they leave their towel on the bathroom floor, or leave dirty dishes in the sink for weeks.

A woman thought she was in for an adventure when she decided to move in with her four best friends, but the reality of living together was nothing like she had imagined.

Turning to Reddit to see if she had overreacted, she shared that she had suffered weeks of cruel behavior before she finally decided to move out. And it wasn’t even the usual roommate annoyances where you can set boundaries and move on.

One of her roommates had been deliberately triggering her allergies, and she had been waking up every morning with “red, itchy and swollen eyes,” completely unaware of what was causing it.

What followed was shock and disbelief as she realized that the people she had trusted the most had been causing her pain all along.

Living with friends isn’t always as easy as it sounds

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman’s home stopped feeling like a safe space, soon after she moved in with her four best friends

Trust was broken in ways she never expected

Image credits: cookie_studio (not the actual photo)

Text post from a person explaining they were released from their lease and confused about roommate’s allergy grass prank.

Image credits: Fun-Character-7614

Signs of trouble started showing up long before

Even before the whole “stuffing grass in the pillow” incident, the Reddit user had already started experiencing problems with her roommates.

In a previous post, she shared that the same friends had been pressuring her almost every week to mow the lawn. This was despite everyone agreeing before moving in that she was allergic and would be excused from this task.

She also mentioned that the tension wasn’t just about chores — there had been other moments where her roommates regularly dismissed her concerns or pushed her boundaries.

Small red flags often lead to bigger problems

It is hard to set boundaries with someone you consider a close friend when you are sharing the same space, especially if you are trying to hold onto the bond at the same time.

Experts say ignoring red flags or failing to set boundaries since the very beginning can slowly lead to tension and leave issues unresolved for a long time.

Also, conflict is bound to happen when you live with someone and it is important to face it directly rather than pushing things under the carpet.

“Misunderstandings arise when we assume we know the reasons for another person’s behavior. And often we do not. That’s why communication is so important,” Adrienne Wood, a social psychologist and professor, was quoted by University of Virginia Today.

Psychologists also say that negative roommate relationships can severely impact one’s mental and physical health.

A study found that people felt more anxious, had trouble sleeping, and found it hard to focus when they didn’t feel safe or comfortable in their own house.

But when nothing seems to work, whether it’s communication or establishing ground rules, the only option — experts say — is to move out.

“Sometimes our fundamental needs and values conflict with those of our roommates, in which case there may be no way around it but to transition to a new living situation,” Brooke Sprowl, an LA-based therapist, was quoted by Verywell Mind.

Advice poured in for her to take legal action

Comment discussing violation of personal space after a guy tries to prove roommate is not allergic to grass by placing it in her pillow.

Her story left readers both shocked and outraged

Many users asked her to involve the authorities

