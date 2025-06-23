Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Screams Through Gaming Marathons Nightly, Sleep Deprived Roomie Secretly Pulls The WiFi Plug
Woman intensely playing video games during a gaming marathon in a cozy living room setting at home.
Lady Screams Through Gaming Marathons Nightly, Sleep Deprived Roomie Secretly Pulls The WiFi Plug

Sharing a space with roommates is like spinning a wheel—you never know what you’ll land on. It could be a clean freak who alphabetizes the spice rack or a messy guy who treats every surface like a laundry basket.

Sometimes you get lucky and find a lifelong bestie. Other times, you get the kind of roommate who thinks “quiet hours” are just a myth, and that yelling at 1 a.m. is normal behavior.

Just like one Redditor’s roommate, who thought her late-night screaming marathons were music to her roomie’s ears until she found herself without Wi-Fi or an audience.

    Some roommates bring plants and vibes to the apartment, others bring late-night screaming sessions and a wireless mic

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One netizen decided to cut their roommate’s access to Wi-Fi after being kept awake every night by her gaming marathons and screaming sessions

    Image credits: olgsera / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Dat Do / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Devoutedadventurer

    The roommate discovers they can block certain devices from Wi-Fi as they pay the bill, and starts doing it every night, telling the woman there is maintenance

    The OP’s (original poster) living situation was basically a late-night video games livestream they never subscribed to. While their roommate, Sarah, gleefully dominated the living room TV with headset-fueled screaming matches, the OP lay awake in bed, wondering if peace and sleep had just become nostalgic concepts from their past life.

    But then, justice came knocking on the router. Turns out, the roommate was playing on borrowed Wi-Fi, because the OP was the one paying the internet bill and, even better, had remote access to the router. Let’s just say once they discovered the “block specific devices” feature, it was game over. Literally.

    The first night the OP flipped the switch was chef’s kiss poetic. The roommate was mid-joke, clearly expecting a roaring digital laugh track from her online squad, but all she got was silence. Like a bad stand-up comic bombing on open mic night. You could almost hear the sad echo of a punchline disappearing into the void, followed by a confused, “Guys? Hello?”

    Pure satisfaction for the OP. Every night after that became a petty little joy. As soon as the gamer-goblin warmed up her console and prepared to rage into the night, the OP hit click, and offline she went. The OP might not have slept more, but they definitely slept better after that. Sometimes, the thrill of a well-executed revenge plan is all you need to get through the chaos of roommate life. Petty? Yes. Effective? Absolutely.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Although payback might not be the best way to handle things, it sure hits a sweet spot in the brain. Humans are just designed that way, wired to chase fairness, and when someone does us dirty, our minds light up at the thought of evening the score.

    When people get revenge, it activates the brain’s reward center, releasing a little chemical party of dopamine. It’s not exactly productive, but revenge delivers a rush, kind of like winning a prize or finding out your ex’s rebound flopped. Maybe inner peace is the cleaner option, but a bite of petty justice is absolutely delicious—especially when your precious sleep is at stake.

    Because roommate life isn’t a free-for-all—there are actual social rules, even if they’re not laminated on the fridge. First up: respect shared spaces. No one wants to walk into the kitchen and find your science experiment of a leftover casserole growing new life. Basic cleanliness goes a long way.

    Then there’s the holy trinity of roommate harmony: noise, guests, and bills. Blasting music at 2 a.m.? Nope. Turning the apartment into a social club without warning? Also nope. And if you’re the one watching five hours of Netflix daily, you should probably chip in for the Wi-Fi.

    Clear agreements about chores, expenses, and personal boundaries help stop passive-aggressive sticky notes before they start. Living together doesn’t mean being besties—it just means being respectful enough to not drive each other slowly insane.

    What do you think of this story? Was the OP wrong to turn off the Wi-Fi without telling their roommate? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens had a field day with this story, saying the poster’s petty revenge  is justified

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahh, reminds me of the days when Overwatch was still a fun, good game :( Microsoft really effed it up when they bought out Blizzard. Alas. Anyway, as a lifelong gamer, I judge Sarah the AH. Gamer Bro Code clearly states that only a-holes are so loud when they game that they keep their roomies/friends/partners/family/etc. awake. XD ...amusingly, back when I was in my 20s and still living in my childhood home, my computer was in a room that abutted my mom's bedroom. I would game late into the night, but I was careful to be quiet. My mother, however, snored SO LOUD in her bedroom that my friends could hear her snoring over voicechat... XD

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be soooo annoying. But I would hope she talked to her roommate about it before trying sabotage.

