Ron The Dinosaur: 37 Of My Travel Pictures Featuring A Plastic Dinosaur And Its Adventures
Hi, my name is Ron and I just wanted to share some of my travel pics and beautiful smile with you!
#1
Khiva - Uzbekistan
#2
Jeddah - Saudi Arabia
#3
Babylon - Iraq
#4
Istanbul - Turkiye
#5
Petra - Jordan
#6
Kaindy Lake - Kazakhstan
#7
Komodo Island - Indonesia
#8
Bishkek - Kyrgyzstan
#9
Batu Caves - Malaysia
#10
Teotihuacan - Mexico
#11
Paris - France
#12
Wroclaw - Poland
#13
Rome - Italy
#14
Belgrade - Serbia
#15
Singapore - Singapore
#16
Cape Town - South Africa
#17
Toulouse - France
#18
London - UK
#19
Brussels - Belgium
#20
Rio De Janeiro - Brasil
#21
Comuna 13 - Colombia
#22
Athenes - Greece
#23
Giza - Egypt
#24
Arenal - Costa Rica
#25
Tikal - Guatemala
#26
Jokulsarlon - Iceland
#27
Persepolis - Iran
#28
Baku - Azerbaijan
#29
Sofia - Bulgaria
#30
Napoli - Italy
#31
Skopje - Macedonia
#32
Mirissa - Sri Lanka
#33
Pula - Croatia
#34
Riyadh - Saudi Arabia
#35
Mostar - Bosnia
#36
Budapest - Hungary
#37
Abu Simbel - Egypt
