Guy Decides To Finally Propose After 30 Years And 4 Kids, Is Met With An Eye Roll

No two people or relationships are the same, and those differences can manifest themselves in all sorts of ways.

This Redditor’s views on commitment also weren’t exactly the same as those of her partner; the woman made it clear that she wanted marriage early in the relationship, but it took 25 years and four children for him to propose.

However, she shared with the AITAH community that when he finally did, she felt apathetic and wondered if she was being a jerk to her partner.

Not every person is equally interested in marriage

But this woman’s partner took over two decades to propose

Text screenshot showing a 52-year-old woman describing her boyfriend of 30 years proposing, met with an eye roll.

Man decides to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids, partner reacts with an eye roll and apathy.

Text on a white background reads a boyfriend expressing he is retired and wants to enjoy life with his partner as his wife.

Text about a guy who decides to finally propose after 30 years, facing an eye roll from his partner with 4 kids.

Man decides to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids, met with a disappointed eye roll from his partner.

Text showing a story about a guy deciding to propose after 30 years and 4 kids, met with an eye roll.

Man shares story about proposing after 30 years and raising 4 kids, facing challenges with family and social judgments.

Text showing a discussion about marriage being seen as selfish and just a piece of paper by boyfriend's mom.

Text on white background reading My BF ended up rising up the ranks until he became an executive.

Woman reflects on power imbalance and love after 30 years with partner who finally decides to propose again

Man decides to finally propose after 30 years and four kids, met with an eye roll from partner.

Man decides to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids, facing an eye roll reaction from his partner.

Text explaining a shock proposal after 30 years and 4 kids, with discussions on downsizing house and finances.

Text screenshot showing a person reacting with an eye roll after a 30-year relationship proposal with 4 kids.

Text discussing a man deciding to finally propose after 30 years and four kids, met with an eye roll.

Text snippet expressing anger over being called a gold digger after a 30-year relationship with four kids and a proposal plan.

The woman provided an update on how things between her and her boyfriend developed after the proposal

Text excerpt from a post discussing a boyfriend’s proposal after many years, met with an eye roll.

Text discussing feelings of being dismissed after years, related to a guy deciding to propose after 30 years and 4 kids.

Text about valuing true partners and hope for being treated with love and appreciation after years together.

Text excerpt about a guy deciding to propose after 30 years and 4 kids, met with an eye roll.

Text excerpt about a guy deciding to finally propose after 30 years and four kids, met with an eye roll.

Text snippet showing a quote about feeling unappreciated in society due to a partner's career after a long relationship.

Text describing a guy deciding to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids, met with an eye roll reaction.

Text excerpt showing a man’s engagement ring claim and denial of emotional blackmail after proposing.

Text excerpt discussing a relationship update after 30 years and four kids, involving marriage and travel decisions.

Alt text: Text excerpt about a man deciding to propose after 30 years and four kids, met with an eye roll reaction.

Text on a white background stating being astounded by his callousness after deciding to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids.

Text from a conversation where a guy who supported his partner through health issues faces tension after proposing.

Text about a guy deciding to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids, met with an eye roll showing relationship tension.

Text displaying a reflective message about self-worth and the hope of finding a better partner.

Love is the main reason couples decide to get married

People can have hundreds of reasons (not) to get married, but some seem to be more common than others. According to Pew Research Center’s 2018 data, love is the one that tops the list, as nearly nine-in-ten Americans get married encouraged by it.

Other coupled-up people do it because they want to strengthen their commitment to each other (roughly 81% of them reportedly get married led by such a motivating factor) or because they seek companionship (76%) and want to have children (49%), both of which can exist without marriage, as the OP’s example showed.

But even though creating a family is possible without getting married, quite a few redditors in the comments pointed out that in situations similar to the OP’s, marriage can provide a certain level of stability in life. That’s why for roughly one fourth of those surveyed in 2018, financial stability as well as legal rights and benefits were the among the main reasons for getting married.

According to a divorce lawyer, Nicole K. Levy, marriage defines a critical moment in life when, upon such a union, in the vocabulary of two individuals, the word I is replaced by the word we. Consequently, that typically entails changes in numerous significant aspects of life, such as acquiring property, handling retirement benefits and taxes, as well as receiving social security benefits.

Floral wedding arch setup by a lake with rows of white chairs for a marriage proposal event outdoors.

The number of marriages has been declining over the past several decades

Despite certain financial or legal stability that marriage might entail, such a union has been on a decline over the last several decades. Back in 1990, for instance, there were close to 2.5 million marriages in the US, while just a couple of years ago, in 2021, the number didn’t even climb over the 2 million mark.

As for getting married, the reasons for not taking such a step differ with each person, too, but finances seem to be what’s stopping them the most. A 2019 survey of people wishing to get married some time in the future found that nearly a third of them thought that their partner or they themselves were not financially ready for such a commitment.

Other commonly cited reasons were the partner not being ready to commit to the relationship, respondents not being far along in terms of their careers, having doubts about the partner being the right person, or being unsure about their own readiness to take such a significant step.

The OP didn’t reveal what her boyfriend’s reasons were for postponing the proposal for 25 years, even though she made it clear she wanted marriage early in their relationship. But it seems that it wasn’t his reasoning fellow redditors were interested in the most, as many citizens wanted to know why the OP stayed with her partner for all these years.

People shared their insights and opinions in the comments

Comment text criticizing a guy who decided to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids, met with frustration and an eye roll.

Reddit comment discussing a man proposing after 30 years and 4 kids, met with an eye roll reaction.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy deciding to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids.

Text conversation discussing a guy deciding to finally propose after 30 years and 4 kids, met with an eye roll.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting with surprise to a delayed marriage proposal after 30 years and 4 kids.

Comment expressing disappointment about a man proposing after 30 years and having 4 kids, met with an eye roll.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy deciding to propose after 30 years and 4 kids, met with skepticism.

Comment about a guy deciding to finally propose after 30 years and four kids, met with an eye roll reaction.