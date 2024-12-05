Rockefeller State Park Preserve’s Photography Exhibit Showcasing Works Of 30 Photographers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rockefeller State Park Preserve commemorates the centennial anniversary of the New York State Parks System with an inspiring photography exhibit featuring the outstanding work of 30 photographers. This special showcase celebrates the park's rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and cultural significance, highlighting its enduring legacy of conservation and community stewardship.

The exhibit invites visitors to explore the beauty and diversity of the preserve through a creative lens, emphasizing the importance of protecting its natural treasures. Each photograph tells a story, capturing the spirit of the park as a sanctuary for both nature and wildlife.

All proceeds from the exhibit will directly benefit the park’s ongoing conservation initiatives, ensuring this vital environmental haven continues to thrive. By supporting the exhibit, visitors contribute to preserving this important green space, allowing it to inspire and connect visitors with the natural landscape for generations to come. For park details, visit: www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org

Participating Photographers: Ada Bar, Anne Marie Leone, Bill Graham, Cathy Stark, Charles Favata, Chloe Jacobs, Christine Breglia, Dennis Thornton, Derek J DiGuglielmo, Doris Moreira Douek, Elizabeth Huyhua, Hailey Schott, Heidi Fuhrman, Jeffrey Ginsburg, Jessika Creedon, Judi Martin, Karin Magnuson, Kathleen Ferguson-Tusa, Lisa Faigin, Margaret Fox, Mary Oliansky, Melina Cronin, Michelle Brigman, Mike Piston, Pramod Agrawal, Rebecca Bell, Rich London, Robert Uricchio, Taylor Ha, Trevor Lein

RSPP Photography Exhibit Team: Kim Fendrich, Su Lewenz, Linda Parker, Shayla Schott, Lisa D'Amico

More info: 32auctions.com | Instagram | Facebook

