Rockefeller State Park Preserve’s Photography Exhibit Showcasing Works Of 30 Photographers
Photography

Rockefeller State Park Preserve’s Photography Exhibit Showcasing Works Of 30 Photographers

Lisa D'Amico PhD
Community member
The Rockefeller State Park Preserve commemorates the centennial anniversary of the New York State Parks System with an inspiring photography exhibit featuring the outstanding work of 30 photographers. This special showcase celebrates the park's rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and cultural significance, highlighting its enduring legacy of conservation and community stewardship.

The exhibit invites visitors to explore the beauty and diversity of the preserve through a creative lens, emphasizing the importance of protecting its natural treasures. Each photograph tells a story, capturing the spirit of the park as a sanctuary for both nature and wildlife.

All proceeds from the exhibit will directly benefit the park’s ongoing conservation initiatives, ensuring this vital environmental haven continues to thrive. By supporting the exhibit, visitors contribute to preserving this important green space, allowing it to inspire and connect visitors with the natural landscape for generations to come. For park details, visit: www.RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org

Participating Photographers: Ada Bar, Anne Marie Leone, Bill Graham, Cathy Stark, Charles Favata, Chloe Jacobs, Christine Breglia, Dennis Thornton, Derek J DiGuglielmo, Doris Moreira Douek, Elizabeth Huyhua, Hailey Schott, Heidi Fuhrman, Jeffrey Ginsburg, Jessika Creedon, Judi Martin, Karin Magnuson, Kathleen Ferguson-Tusa, Lisa Faigin, Margaret Fox, Mary Oliansky, Melina Cronin, Michelle Brigman, Mike Piston, Pramod Agrawal, Rebecca Bell, Rich London, Robert Uricchio, Taylor Ha, Trevor Lein

RSPP Photography Exhibit Team: Kim Fendrich, Su Lewenz, Linda Parker, Shayla Schott, Lisa D'Amico

More info: 32auctions.com | Instagram | Facebook

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Author

    Artist, Curator and Educator.

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Author, Community member

    Artist, Curator and Educator.

    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

