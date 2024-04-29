The Best Hairball Remedy For Cats In 2024
You’ve probably seen your cat leaving sticky hair clumps around a house — not a pretty sight. Hairballs form when cats lick their coats, and loose hair accumulates in the stomach, causing discomfort, gagging, and retching.
Image credits: Kaan Keskin
While hairballs seem fairly common, they can cause serious digestive issues if not addressed promptly. Luckily, plenty of remedies exist, from coat-improving cat food to gels and supplements, which can help reduce the presence of hairballs in cats. So, if your pet has been suffering from excess hair accumulating in their stomach, this guide is for you.
This time, we dug deeper into the matter to help you find the most suitable solution for your feline. We also enlisted the help of our animal expert, Soneye Toluwalase, to shortlist the best-performing remedies for your cat’s hairball problem. Here’s what our research concluded.
The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Pet Honesty Cat Hairball Support Chews $10.79
Runner-Up: Greenies Feline Smartbites Hairball Control Cat Treats $3.28
Also Great: Tomlyn Laxatone Hairball Remedy $12.99
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Cat Food for Hairball Control
Choosing the right cat food to tackle hairball issues can be a challenge. Our recommended foods are made with high-quality ingredients to promote digestive health, reduce hairballs, and improve coat quality.
This post may include affiliate links.
Pet Honesty Cat Hairball Support Chews
Life Stage: Adult | Primary Ingredients: Citrus pulp, apple pomace, psyllium husk, zinc methionine, omega-3 | Flavors: Chicken | Sizes: 3.7 ounces
Pet Honesty Cat Hairball Support Chews are made with functional ingredients that help reduce hairball formation while maintaining the health of your cat’s skin and digestive system. These chews offer a simple yet effective solution to common health concerns while providing comprehensive support for your cat’s overall wellbeing. According to cat owners, their felines love the taste of these chews, but some have experienced possible allergic reactions to the food.
What We Like:
• Cats love the taste
• Prevents hairball formation
What We Don’t Like:
• Possible allergic reaction in some cats
Reviews from Buyers:
"All I can say about the snack is ever since I started feeding several of these to my cat every day she has not had one hairball! She never had them super often, but when she did, they were bad and since the incorporation of these treats into her daily habits, not one furball!" — catperson on Amazon.
Greenies Feline Smartbites Hairball Control Cat Treats
Life Stage: Adult | Primary Ingredients: Chicken meal, biotin, potassium iodide, folic acid | Flavors: Chicken, tuna | Sizes: 2.1, 4.6, 16-ounce bags
Greenies Feline Smartbites are treats that reduce hairball formation and support healthy cat digestion. Rich in protein, these treats offer more than just hairball control; they boost your cat’s diet and promote your cat’s overall wellbeing.
What We Like:
• Formulated by veterinarians
• Formulated with chicken as the primary ingredient
• Includes plant-derived fibers and petroleum
What We Don’t Like:
• Only has two flavors
Reviews from Buyers:
"Cats love them. I tend to give about 5 daily with wet food as a topper but they will eat them independently as well. I think they help. The one cat gets hairballs more frequently then the other. I notice when she gets frequent small dosing during the week , it helps for maintenance/ less hairball vomits. If several days to a week are missed then she will tossing hairballs within days. When regularly given, its minimally 3 weeks in between." — Shari on Amazon.
Best Cat Treats for Hairball Control
Cat treats for hairball control are a win-win for pet owners. They help remove hairballs from your cat’s gut while serving as a tasty delight — a perfect way to bond with your feline friend.
Tomlyn Laxatone Hairball Remedy
Life Stage: All life stages | Primary Ingredients: white petroleum, mineral oil | Flavors: Catnip, maple, tuna | Sizes: 2.5 or 4.25-ounce tube
Tomlyn Laxatone Hairball Control offers a gentle solution to hairballs in your cats. By lubricating the digestive tract, it allows hairballs to pass out easily. This gel also serves as a preventive measure against future hairball formation. The hairball gel also contains omega-3 fatty acids to promote skin and coat health.
What We Like:
• Aids the passage of hairballs
• Available in multiple flavors
• Convenient gel formula for easy administration
• Promotes skin and coat health
• Suitable for kittens
What We Don’t Like:
• The gel can be messy
Reviews from Buyers:
"It's hard to assess value for money when the product is a laxative for hairballs, but at least I know the cat is getting it as directed. I tried the apply to paw technique at first, then discovered he would lick it directly from the tube. Lickable cat treats have an unheralded benefit...training a cat to take squeeze up medication. It's too soon to assess real benefit - lack of emesis. I will anticipate good results and update if otherwise." — LG on Amazon.
Iams Proactive Health Indoor Weight And Hairball Care
Life Stage: Adult | Primary Ingredients: Chicken, fiber, dried plain beet pulp, turkey, powdered cellulose | Flavors: Chicken and turkey, salmon | Sizes: 3.5, 7, 16, and 22-pound bag
If your feline friend is a fan of dry food, then Iams ProActive Health Indoor Weight and Hairball Care would be a great choice. The addition of fiber makes this food perfect for preventing hairballs and ensuring smooth digestion. In addition to these benefits, the fatty acids in this food will give your cat’s coat a shiny and healthy appearance.
What We Like:
• Enriched with extra fiber
• Minimizes occurrences of hairballs
• Infused with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids
What We Don’t Like:
• It may cause your cat to vomit
Reviews from Buyers:
"Cat likes the taste, very finicky. I followed amount they suggest on bag, her weight is maintained. She’s not eating unhealthy food & I can tell . And I’m happy the hairballs are gone!!" — Slicks girl on Amazon.
Best Petroleum Gels for Cat Hairballs
Lubricant-based gels are one of the top choices for cat hairball issues. They work by lubricating the digestive tract, which facilitates the passage of hairballs and reduces the likelihood of hairball formation.
Hill’s Science Diet Wet Cat Food
Life Stage: Adult | Primary Ingredients: Chicken, turkey liver, pork by-products, pork liver, turkey heart, powdered cellulose, corn starch | Flavors: Chicken | Sizes: 2.9 ounces can (pack of 24)
With its high natural fiber levels, Hill’s Science Diet wet cat food is excellent at promoting gentle hairball release and overall cat wellbeing. The primary ingredient is chicken, which helps maintain your cat’s muscle health, while the Omega-6s and vitamin E components promote healthy skin and coat.
While it’s true that some cats may lose interest in the food after a while, we are confident Hill’s product offers the best possible nutrition for your furry companion.
What We Like:
• A natural fiber-rich source
• Has Omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E
• High-quality protein
What We Don’t Like:
• Some buyers reported their cats losing interest in the food
Reviews from Buyers:
"I've tried a couple of different foods, trying to find a "hairball food" that my cats would eat; they can be picky, but they eat this one with no problems. and, the hairball problem has ceased. nothing not to like." — dennis f kern on Amazon.
Vetoquinol Laxatone
Life Stage: All life stages | Primary Ingredients: White petrolatum USP, light mineral oil NF, corn syrup | Flavors: Maple, tuna | Sizes: 2.5 or 4.25 ounce tub
Vetoquinol Laxatone Tuna Flavored Gel is a gentle and convenient digestive lubricant that can help prevent and remove cat hairballs. This lubricant is designed to be delicate yet effective, helping your cat easily pass hairballs through their digestive tract.
What We Like:
• Easy to administer on your cat.
What We Don’t Like:
• It’s pretty sticky
Reviews from Buyers:
"This product was recommended by my veterinarian years ago. It does work. It is easier to administer by putting 1/2 teaspoon of product on a spoon and freezing it. After it is chilled make a ball out of it and give to kitty. Otherwise it can be a sticky mess." — JMist7 on Amazon.
Best Cat Supplements for Hairball Control
The following veterinarian-recommended supplement formulations are designed to support your cat’s digestive health and promote a hairball-free life.
Vet’s Best Hairball Relief Digestive Aid
Life Stage: Adult | Primary Ingredients: Apple fiber powder, calcium carbonate, cellulose, magnesium stearate | Flavors: Chicken flavor | Sizes: 60 or 180 count
Vet’s Best Hairball Relief tablets are made with a blend of natural ingredients and fiber that can help your cat with hairball problems. These supplements can also enhance your cat’s digestion, promoting a healthy digestive system. If you want genuinely effective prevention for hairballs, Vet’s Best supplement ticks all the boxes.
Note: You may need to break the tablets to make it easier to administer
What We Love:
• Plant-derived components aid in digestion and act as a preventative measure against hairballs
What We Don’t Love:
• Available in a single flavor
• Not designed for the treatment of existing hairballs
Reviews from Buyers:
Vet’s best is one of my fav bands and definitely a safe product. My cat doesn’t eat cat grasses, therefore for hairball control I chosen this product. I usually break one tablet into 4 pieces and put it in the can foods." — always on Amazon.
Naturvet Hairball Aid
Life Stage: All Life stages | Primary Ingredients: Psyllium husk, omega-6 fatty acids, hemp seed oil, hemp seed powder | Flavors: Hemp | Sizes: 60-count tub
NaturVet Hemp Hairball Aid is an excellent solution for hairball prevention. It contains psyllium husk and hemp seed, which are rich sources of fiber and promote optimal digestion. Besides, it is enriched with omega fatty acids that help soothe digestive tract irritation, making it a perfect choice for your pet’s wellbeing.
What We Like:
• Excellent source of additional fiber
• Easy to administer
What We Don’t Like:
• Pet owners report that the Hemp flavor is a massive turnoff for some cats
Reviews from Buyers:
"I have a long haired orange tabby. She actually loves these “treats” and since getting these, she rarely has hairballs. Maybe not all cats will like these as they can be picky creatures, but I thought they were worth the try and it works for us!" — Charles & Cassie on Amazon.
What To Look for in Hairball Remedies
When selecting a hairball remedy for your cat, consider the following.
Ingredients
Hairball remedies should be made with ingredients like petroleum-based jelly and natural fibers such as cellulose. Petroleum-based jelly and mineral oil act as lubricants in the digestive system, smoothing the hairball’s texture and facilitating its passage through the intestines.
Meanwhile, natural fibers like cellulose add bulk to stool. They do this by absorbing water and softening it. This leads to encapsulation of the hairball and allows it to move through the gastrointestinal tract.
Vet Approval
It’s best to consult with your veterinarian before choosing a hairball remedy for your cat. They can recommend a product tailored to your cat’s needs based on their age, diet, and health conditions. Opting for vet-approved remedies can help your cat’s health and wellbeing.
Effectiveness
Choose hairball remedies that are safe and effective, made with natural ingredients, and tested rigorously. Look for comprehensive products that address hairball relief with high-quality ingredients known for their digestive benefits.
Ease of Administration
Hairball remedies come in gels, pastes, treats, or supplements. Choose what’s easy for your cat to take. Gels and pastes can be added to food or applied to the paw. Treats are a tasty and convenient option.
Palatability
When looking for a hairball remedy for your furry friend, make sure to opt for one that is palatable and agreeable to their taste buds. Products with enticing flavors or textures are great options, as they make it easier for your cat to accept and incorporate into their routine without any hassle.
Symptoms of Hairballs in Cats
Common symptoms of hairballs in cats include:
- Frequent vomiting or gagging
- Coughing or retching sounds, often followed by vomiting
- Loss of appetite and reduced food intake
- Lethargy or decreased activity levels
- Constipation or diarrhea
- Visible hair in vomit or feces
- Abdominal discomfort or sensitivity
- Changes in litter box habits, such as difficulty passing stool
- The presence of hairballs in vomit or stool
Important: While occasional hairballs are normal for cats, frequent or severe symptoms may show an underlying issue. In such cases, take your cat to the veterinarian as soon as possible.
Common Treatments for Cat Hairballs
From specialized diets and supplements to grooming techniques and home remedies, there are various options for hairball control.
Regular grooming
Brush your cat’s fur several times a week, especially long-haired cats, to remove loose hair and minimize hairballs. Use a cat brush or comb to gently remove fur, focusing on prone areas like the back and belly.
Dietary Changes
Adding fiber to your cat’s diet helps digest hairballs and facilitates their passage. Look for foods labeled "hairball control" or "hairball formula" that contain fiber-rich ingredients like cellulose, pumpkin, or psyllium husk. Adding a teaspoon of olive oil to your cat’s food can also lubricate the digestive system.
Laxatives
Petroleum jelly, corn oil, soybean oil, mineral oil, or hydrogenated vegetable oil are common ingredients in cat laxatives. They are available in various forms, such as paw gel, pastes, or chews, and should be administered according to the manufacturer’s instructions or based on a veterinarian’s consultation.
Hydration
Ensuring your cat stays well-hydrated. This helps maintain healthy digestion and reduces the risk of hairballs forming. Always provide easy access to fresh water, and consider placing many water bowls throughout your home. Additionally, wet food should be incorporated into their diet, and water should be added to dry food to increase their moisture intake.
Reduce Stress
Addressing stressful conditions can prevent excessive grooming in cats. Try to identify the source of your cat’s stress and provide enrichment activities, such as interactive toys and playtime, to reduce boredom and promote well-being.
Regular Veterinary Check-Ups
Regular vet check-ups help monitor your cat’s health. Your vet can also suggest a personalized plan for managing hairballs. Remember: Prevention is better than cure.
How Can You Help Your Cat with a Stubborn Hairball?
If you want to help your cat with a hairball, provide plenty of fresh water, as it can help soften stools and aid in the movement of hairballs through the digestive tract. Another option is to feed your cat a small amount of plain canned pumpkin, which contains fiber and can bulk up stools, promoting bowel movements.
You can also try a gentle massage or abdominal exercises to stimulate your cat’s digestive system and help them pass hairballs. Adding a small amount of petroleum jelly to their paws has also been proven to be a good remedy.
However, if your cat continues to have difficulty passing the hairball or shows signs of distress, such as vomiting, lethargy, or loss of appetite, it’s best to consult your veterinarian for further evaluation and treatment options.
FAQ
Are hairball remedies safe?
Hairball remedies for cats are generally safe if used according to instructions and under guidance from a veterinarian. Choose products specifically made for cats and monitor your cat for any reactions or changes in behavior after administering hairball remedies.
What breaks up hairballs in cats?
Hydrating cats and including fiber-rich ingredients in their diet can help with hairball formation. Dry or hard stools can make it difficult for hairballs to pass, leading to blockages or discomfort. Beet pulp, pumpkin, or psyllium husk are fiber-rich ingredients that can help soften stools.