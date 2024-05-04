Whether it’s okay to give bones to dogs often sparks controversy. Some raw food advocates believe canines should regularly consume bones, while a significant number of veterinarians advise against it. Adding to the confusion, some vets recommend sticking to raw bones and avoiding cooked ones. So who should you listen to?

Image credits: freepik

While we aren't going to settle this debate in this article, let us just say that bones and natural chews have a host of benefits, including a reduction in plaque and tartar and improved jaw strength. Keeping your dog mentally stimulated with bones can also prevent destructive behaviors and anxiety. The key here is safety, and the best way to make sure your dog’s chew is not a health hazard is by choosing an appropriate bone for your pet.

Now that we’ve briefly covered why bones may benefit your pup’s health let’s look at some of the best options you can buy. With the help of our vet expert, Dr. Linda Simon, we investigated hundreds of the most popular dog bones and bone chews to see which ones are the safest and can withstand even the toughest chewers. Here’s our takeaway.

Our Community Picks

Best Overall: Minties Dental Treats $6.99

Runner-Up: Benebone Wishbone $7.98

Also Great: Himalayan Dog Chew Original $8.99

Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.

Best Nylabone Dog Chews

Safe dog bones should not splinter or be easy to swollow. Nylabone is a chew toy that offers bone-like benefits without the risks.