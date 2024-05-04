The Best Bones For Dogs, According To Vet
Whether it’s okay to give bones to dogs often sparks controversy. Some raw food advocates believe canines should regularly consume bones, while a significant number of veterinarians advise against it. Adding to the confusion, some vets recommend sticking to raw bones and avoiding cooked ones. So who should you listen to?
While we aren't going to settle this debate in this article, let us just say that bones and natural chews have a host of benefits, including a reduction in plaque and tartar and improved jaw strength. Keeping your dog mentally stimulated with bones can also prevent destructive behaviors and anxiety. The key here is safety, and the best way to make sure your dog’s chew is not a health hazard is by choosing an appropriate bone for your pet.
Now that we’ve briefly covered why bones may benefit your pup’s health let’s look at some of the best options you can buy. With the help of our vet expert, Dr. Linda Simon, we investigated hundreds of the most popular dog bones and bone chews to see which ones are the safest and can withstand even the toughest chewers. Here’s our takeaway.
Best Nylabone Dog Chews
Safe dog bones should not splinter or be easy to swollow. Nylabone is a chew toy that offers bone-like benefits without the risks.
Nylabone Power Chew
Material: Nylon | Durability: 4 out of 5 | Hardness: 4 out of 5 | Flavor: Shish kabob or funnel cake
Nylabone dog chews are an excellent choice for dogs weighing up to 50 pounds. They provide a safe and enjoyable way for your furry friend to chew, which is especially useful for younger pups who are teething. Plus, they provide mental stimulation to senior dogs, too.
Nylabone chews are made from extra tough nylon, durable enough to last several months, and flavored throughout, which will keep your dog returning for more.
What We Like:
• Aimed at power chewers
• Fun, unusual flavors
• Long-lasting
What We Don’t Like:
• Some owners aren't keen on the smell
• No nutritional value
Reviews from Buyers:
"These are a staple in the toy bin for our dogs. We have a small/medium mix that doesn’t play with toys however she enjoys these. And our small dachshund LOVES them. He can chew through anything and these are the only things that last." — Sidney B. on Amazon.
Nylabone Flexi Chew Bone
Material: Polyurethane | Durability: 3 out of 5 | Hardness: 2 out of 5 | Flavor: Chicken
The Nylabone Flexi Chew Bone is an excellent option for weaker chewers and smaller jaws. If you have a Chihuahua or Maltese, you probably know they’re not particularly interested in tough bones. But a softer chew like this is more likely to grab their attention and keep them engaged.
One of the great things about Nylabones is that they’re freezable, which makes them perfect for hot summer days. When frozen, they can also be given to teething puppies, relieving their sore gums. The fantastic plastic material is gentle on their inflamed gums and helps soothe them.
What We Like:
• Can be frozen
• Bouncy and great for playtime
• Softer texture for gentle chewers
What We Don’t Like:
• Larger dogs are likely to tear it apart
• They don't last
Reviews from Buyers:
"My Fiest is a powerful chewer. He has been enjoying this soft chew without me having to worry about him breaking a tooth. He says it tastes good too. The only problem, they don't last as long as I would like." — insp1810 on Amazon.
Best Dog Bones for Aggressive Chewers
For heavy chewers, finding an indestructible chew can be challenging. However, the chews on this list should provide at least a few hours of entertainment.
Devil Dog Pet Co. Elk Antler for Dogs
Material: Real elk antler | Durability: 5 out of 5 | Hardness: 5 out of 5 | Flavor: Elk
According to most veterinarians, antlers are a great option for maintaining your dog’s dental health and preventing tartar buildup. They suit medium and large breeds with robust teeth and jaws. Antlers can keep even the most experienced chewers occupied for hours, making them an excellent choice compared to other chews.
They have also gained massive popularity recently due to their numerous nutritional benefits. They are rich in minerals such as calcium and phosphorous, making them an excellent addition to your dog’s diet.
What We Like:
• No odor, no stains
• 100% Natural
• Helps to keep dog’s teeth clean
What We Don’t Like:
• Can cause a gut obstruction if swallowed
• Dogs require supervision
Reviews from Buyers:
"Our pup's tail starts wagging the moment we bring out the Antler Dog treat. It's become her absolute favorite, and we can see why! This chew keeps her happily occupied for hours on end, and we're impressed by its durability." — JENNIFER on Amazon.
Pawstruck Peanut Butter Filled Dog Bones
Material: Natural beef bone | Durability: 3 out of 5 | Hardness: 4 out of 5 | Flavor: Peanut butter
Beef bones are a safer option than smaller turkey or chicken bones. However, there is still a slight chance of them causing tooth fractures or blockages in the gut. To reduce the risk of dental damage, it’s best to offer these bones to adult, larger-breed dogs.
These femur bones from Pawstruck are slow-roasted and stuffed with peanut butter to give them an impeccable taste. Most pet parents have reported no issues with splintering, making them an ideal choice for your furry friend.
What We Like:
• Help keep your dog’s teeth nice and clean
• Dogs love beef and peanut butter flavors
What We Don’t Like:
• May not be safe for smaller breeds
• Contains corn syrup, propylene glycol, and artificial colors
Reviews from Buyers:
"My dog LOVES these! They last forever and do a great job of keeping my dogs attention (which is not an easy task!). They are very heavy as I found out when my dog dropped one on my foot, but also very sturdy. Will continue to repurchase!" — EMY823 on Amazon.
Best Value Dog Bone Chews
Stick to your budget with these value-for-money treats. Remember: Treats shouldn't make up more than 10% of your pet’s diet and shouldn't be given daily.
Nature Gnaws Small Bully Sticks
Material: Beef pizzle | Durability: 2 out of 5 | Hardness: 3 out of 5 | Flavor: Beef
Big dogs can quickly chew bully sticks, sometimes within minutes, though they still relish the taste. These treats are ideal for small breeds as they keep them occupied longer.
We appreciate how easy these treats are to digest, and they are suitable for dogs with common food allergies, such as chicken or grain allergies. To reduce the risk of choking, you may want to consider offering them a bully stick holder.
Interesting Fact: Beef pizzle is another name for beef genitalia, but don't let this put you off. It is a nutritious part of the animal that dogs eat pretty happily.
What We Like:
• Single-ingredient
• High in protein
• Great training reward
• Usually tolerated by those with a sensitive stomach
What We Don’t Like:
• Potential of choking
Reviews from Buyers:
"These are awesome. My australian shepherd puppy surprisingly can gnaw through a bone really quickly. With these, it takes him at least 45 min of pure chewing bliss." — Jamie Ortiz on Amazon.
Himalayan Dog Chew Original
Material: Yak milk cheese | Durability: 4 out of 5 | Hardness: 5 out of 5 | Flavor: Cheese
Himalayan Dog Chew Original Yak Chews are a great alternative to bones for pet parents seeking a cleaner treat for their furry companions. Compared to bully sticks, these chews are longer lasting.
Yak milk, the main component of these chews, is rich in fat, protein, and a wide range of nutrients beneficial to your pet.
Tip: Take end bits and soak them in warm water before microwaving them for 45 seconds to make a puffed-up, tasty treat.
What We Like:
• Lactose-free cheese
• Suitable from 12 weeks old
• Great value
What We Don’t Like:
• Potential choking hazard; ensure your dog is supervised
Reviews from Buyers:
"I have a nervous chihuahua/pit mix, and he LOVES these. If he starts to get stressed he immediately goes to this and starts to scrape and lick. We have never had an issue with choking or shards (we have gone through at least 50) but keep an eye on your dog as with all chews." — Mary M Todisco on Amazon.
Vet-Recommended Dog Bone Chews
Stick to vet-approved options to minimize the risk of bone-related incidents or injuries for your furry friend.
Minties Dental Treats
Material: Rice flour and glycerin | Durability: 1 out of 5 | Hardness: 1 out of 5 | Flavor: Mint
These bone-shaped chews from Minties are a great way to remove plaque and tartar from your dog’s teeth. They are approved by veterinarians and offer the pleasure of bones without the associated risks.
Since these treats are more like dog food, you don't have to worry about potential health hazards such as dental fractures, gut obstructions, or constipation.
What We Like:
• Vet-approved
• Scrubbing texture
• Freshen breath
What We Don’t Like:
• Not durable
• Contain colors and preservatives
Reviews from Buyers:
"My golden loves these. They seem to keep her teeth clean and breath not smelly! The scent is very minty. She usually has a sensitive stomach and can eat these. I’ll be purchasing them for her forever. Highly recommend." — Natalie on Amazon.
Benebone Wishbone
Material: Nylon | Durability: 4 out of 5 | Hardness: 3 out of 5 | Flavor: Bacon
This bone chew from Banebone is shaped like a wishbone and is great for your dog’s dental health. It can help reduce plaque buildup and is much safer than cooked or raw bones.
Your furry friend will love the size and texture of this chew and will keep coming back for more. If you want to keep your dog entertained, try this bacon-flavored chew - you won't regret it. Plus, Benebone has a variety of shapes and flavors to choose from, so your pup will never get bored.
What We Like:
• 100% natural bacon flavor
• Long-lasting
• No risk of splintering
What We Don’t Like:
• It could be a little bigger
Reviews from Buyers:
"I have been buying these for the past year and they are awesome. We have and older dog (8 years old) and now a puppy (9months old) and they both love them. They grab them and just go over to a spot and chew and gnaw on them all the time. They love them and I love how long they last!!! They also love every flavor. A great product for your dogs!" — RM on Amazon.
Things to Avoid When Choosing a Bone for Your Canine
You need to steer clear of a few things before giving your dog any kind of bone.
Tiny bones. Undersized chew toys increase the risk of choking and intestinal blockage.
Extremely tough materials. Small breeds and older dogs are at a higher risk of tooth fracture if given a chew that is too hard for them.
Allergenic ingredients. Be aware that chews and some bones can contain ingredients like dairy, beef, chicken, and corn, which some dogs may be allergic to or sensitive to.
Bacterial hazard. Any raw chew from an animal could potentially carry bacteria. There is no such thing as a safe raw chew, and it poses a health hazard to your dog and anyone in your home.
FAQ
Can giving bones improve my dog’s behavior?
Bones and chews can reduce anxiety and boredom in dogs, helping to prevent problem behaviors such as barking, destruction, and digging.
What is the best bone to give your dog?
Opinions on the safety of dog bones vary. Safer options include Nylabones, bully stick chews, and dental bones.
What real bones are safe for dogs?
While some vets advise against giving bones to dogs, most agree that large and raw knuckle and femur bones from cows are the safest and most durable, particularly for larger breeds.
What is the healthiest thing for a dog to chew?
Dental chews, bully sticks, and yaks are great for dogs to satisfy their chewing urge and improve dental hygiene. Nylon and rubber chew toys are also good options to avoid health problems.
From what age can a pup chew bones?
Bones can be a great way to keep your teething puppy occupied, but choosing the right type of bone is important. Once your puppy is about three to four months old, they can usually handle small, soft bone chews while supervised. It’s always a good idea to consult your vet to determine the most appropriate type of bone for your pup’s breed.