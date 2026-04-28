I’m not even sure whether to flair this under. My husband saw it first y’all. The top is sooooooo Elise coded. Is this not something she would wear? 90day is our guilty pleasure. I gotta have my 90 day like clockwork— WEEKLY. my husband knew of it before we got married, but after we sealed the deal I had him watching it faithfully, every episode, now he’s hooooooooked. Sundays and Mondays are just for us. We even do the Facebook hack to watch them since HBO doesn’t get the episodes until next day (yeah we… we can’t wait). This season of BT90D is GOLDEN, I’m talking it’s giving OG 90 day vibes. I know it’s mostly scripted, but at least the producers are finally *listening* when it comes to new cast members, and it looks like the upcoming season is about to be even better than this one. Anyways, enjoy our Elise. I *do* wonder what my daughter’s teacher is gonna think when we turn it in. Edit: My husband wanted me to tell you guys this: originally, he only did the top covers (in proper Elise fashion) when he brought up it looks like.. well.. Elise. It was only then I said well.. this is for an elementary school project so.. shouldn’t we give her more of a.. shirt? So that’s how she ended up with the extra strap. Would have been way more accurate without the blue strap over the stomach.

