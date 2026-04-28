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Did you know that the Cambridge English Dictionary named “upcycling” the word of the year in 2019? In a world literally choking on the overabundance of trash, household and industrial waste, this was very timely. Using waste to create something useful, recycling, and always aspiring to zero waste.

However, you can create things from trash that are not only useful but also beautiful! For example, the Internet nowadays is full of photos of true works of art created by people who one day decided to apply their creative approach to recycling. And they created something truly amazing - just take a look!

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#1

This Art Made Out Of Waste Electrical Wires

A portrait of a bearded man made from trash, specifically repurposed colorful wires. A creative person's trash into useful art.

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    #2

    I Made A Sun Catcher Using My Empty Insulin Vials

    Colorful beaded curtains, creative people turning trash into artistic window decor. A genius way to upcycle materials.

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    #3

    I Made A Dress From A 1990s Vintage Bed Sheet

    A person in a Simpsons print dress, with tattoos and a phone, showing creative clothing made from trash.

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    The concept of recycling is actually far from new - it appeared in the media en masse back in the mid-90s, when humanity first noticed the millions of tons of trash polluting our common home. Since then, literally every year, new technologies for recycling waste and creating new materials have emerged.

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    For example, many tracksuits and T-shirts from leading global brands are now made from recycled plastic. There are even more interesting and unusual examples - for instance, the French brand Veja even offers sneakers made from recycled cotton and fish scales, the waste from the consumer and food industries.
    #4

    I Made This Years Gift Wrapping With Paper Aldi Bags, A Magazine I Found For Free, And Old Ribbon From My Craft Stash

    Creative people turned trash into useful, artistic gifts. Repurposed National Geographic magazines wrap presents with peach ribbons.

    Also, all the gifts I got were secondhand, free, or made by me. I hate the consumerist stuff that happens during Christmas time and it’s feels really good to go against that. It feels freeing and I’m actually excited to celebrate this year. I’m also going to be making everyone’s Christmas cards with things I already have.

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    #5

    Made Monopoly Mirror Out Of Old Monopoly Board

    A unique mirror shaped like a Monopoly board, with a person reflected holding a phone, showcasing creative trash into art.

    Found this Board at the Thrift Store and it was missing some pieces. I also found a 1’x1’ mirror and had the idea to make this cool mirror.

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    #6

    A Cigarette Vending Machine Recycled Into An Art Vending Machine

    An Art-o-mat vending machine, turning something surprisingly useful into artistic creations from everyday trash.

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    The origins of the upcycling concept go back even further. For example, have you ever wondered why we often drink water or beer from aluminum cans? No, let’s put aside all the fancy marketing stories and delve into history.

    And then it turns out that after WWII, the global aviation industry sharply reduced aircraft production, which required tons and tons of aluminum, but reducing global aluminum production itself was impossible because it would’ve triggered a severe economic crisis.

    The idea arose to repurpose aluminum for everyday use. For example, for the production of beverage cans. Or for household appliances - after all, Apple only quite recently stopped using aluminum for iPhones and iPads in favor of titanium alloys. And yes, that’s also upcycling, just on a whole new level.
    #7

    I Made Neverlight Grove Completely Out Of Recycled Materials And Finally Finished It

    A handcrafted fantasy terrain board with a large purple mushroom, showcasing creative ways trash became artistic.

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    #8

    Charizard Wall Art, 100% Recycled Pokemon Cards. Who Should I Make Next?

    A framed mosaic of Charizard and the Pokémon logo, creatively made from trash. Art from recycled materials.

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    #9

    Self Prescribed Art Therapy By GBS Survivor. All Made From Recycled Skateboards

    Four abstract wood sculptures made from layered trash, showcasing creative people's artistic transformation of recycled materials.

    To help cope with the chronic pain, nerve damage and mental challenges of GBS I began recycling skateboards into abstract sculptures. I hope you like them.

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    However, we have another reason to transform old things into something interesting and beautiful, and it’s actually unrelated to the upcycling phenomenon. It’s about the traditions of our ancestors, who lived in a world with fewer everyday items. Back in the day, simply going to the mall and buying a new jacket, boots, or backpack was rather impossible.

    It’s from there, from our ancestors of the early 20th century and earlier, that all those incredibly creative ideas for transforming everyday objects into something new that we admire today come. In fact, those people weren’t thinking about creativity; they were simply driven by necessity.

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    If you look through old magazines in libraries, you’ll see many of them contain ideas for how to sew a quilt from scraps, make a handcrafted toy from old clothes, or create a garden ornament from parts of a broken bicycle. Many of the items you’ll see in this collection are, in part, “creative reimaginings” of those old articles.
    #10

    Made A Bunch Of Things From Some Damaged Jeans I Was Given

    Creative people turning trash into useful or artistic denim items: a fish bag, spiked choker, dinosaur pillow, and triceratops bag.

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    #11

    I Made A Teddy Bear Out Of My Old Jeans

    A hand holds a denim teddy bear with a red and white checkered bow tie. Creative people make something useful from trash.

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    #12

    I’ve Made More Street Scenes In Recycled Paint Cans

    Creative people turned trash into miniature artistic street scenes, like graffiti walls and train tracks on cans.

    Appreciate any thoughts, I took peoples comments on board after the last lot - this is the latest batch I just finished.

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    Today, upcycling is a globally accepted trend, embraced by both individuals and entire companies. Many municipalities in Europe and America are opening large recycling centers for old stuff and household waste, thereby addressing another pressing issue today: creating new jobs.

    And, ultimately, in the age of artificial intelligence, the ability to work with your hands, to create something beautiful and valuable from scrap materials, is especially valuable as well. Thus, upcycling fits seamlessly into most modern human trends.
    #13

    Cocktail Glass Made From A Mountain Valley Water Bottle

    A green stemmed glass with a twist design sits next to a green Mountain Valley Spring Water bottle. Creative people turned trash into art.

    I’m a glassblower and have been recycling my water bottles into cups like this.

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    #14

    Wall Art From Old T-Shirts

    A creative person repurposed a graphic t-shirt featuring Pacific Northwest animals into a framed artistic piece.

    Sometimes it's hard to part with T-shirts that my children have outgrown and today I was inspired to make one into a beautiful piece of wall art as a gift. Chronic pain made me not care to do it perfectly, but I'm happy with the results!

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    #15

    Sparkly Party Confetti

    A Crest toothpaste box is cut into butterfly shapes, showing creative people turning trash into useful art.

    Box is holographic so as long as I’m careful about placement you can’t even tell it’s a toothpaste box. I was going to use a circle hole punch to make the confetti but I couldn’t find it. Not that I’m complaining, the butterfly is cute too.

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    Even if you’ve never been interested in handcrafted items, I believe you’ll be interested in seeing some incredibly beautiful things people create from materials seemingly destined for the landfill. And if you’re a DIY enthusiast yourself, perhaps some of these photos might become an additional source of inspiration for you, ain’t it?

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    #16

    I Created Wall Art Out Of An Abandoned Piano

    Piano soundboard transformed into surprising artistic wall decor. Creative people turn trash into art.

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    #17

    Tires Recycled As A Minion Garden Art

    Creative people turned trash into a Minion planter from old tires, surprisingly useful and artistic.

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    #18

    Brussel Art Man Made Of Coca Cola Tins

    A human-shaped sculpture crafted from creative trash like crushed red Coca-Cola cans, highlighting surprisingly useful artistic reuse.

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    #19

    My Wife Painted Some Bread Bag Clip Things

    Painted bread tags, transformed into useful and artistic character figures, showcasing creative people's ingenuity.

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    #20

    The Lone Prince, Recycled Materials On Glass

    A seahorse sculpture made from recycled computer parts and gears on a dark background. Creative people transform trash into art.

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    #21

    Tricerahops Sculpture At Ninkasi - Recycled Chrome Motorcycle Parts

    A giant metallic triceratops sculpture made from trash, showcasing how creative people turned trash into something artistic.

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    #22

    Recycled-Newspaper Wings, Papier-Mache Clay

    White angel wings made from trash, set on a grassy cliff with an easel and beret overlooking the ocean. Creative people turned trash into something useful.

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    #23

    I Turned An Old Suitcase Into A Cat Bed

    A creative person turned an old suitcase into a cat bed. The cat sits inside the surprisingly useful cat bed.

    It was actually an old camera carrying case with foam inserts.

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    #24

    I Made This 10ft Scarf Out Of Yarn Waste

    A woman wearing a vibrant, artistic, multicolored crochet scarf that showcases creative people's designs.

    I took the last remnants of yarn from other projects and upcycled them into a nice wearable scarf. I made this as a birthday present for myself 2 years ago and it'll probably last me for the rest of my life. Very durable. I get all my yarn secondhand to not contribute to the way it's mass produced. It's very easy to find most yarn secondhand because a lot of it goes unused. Anyway, I Love my scarf, making things out of scrap yarn also creates super unique one of a kind color schemes.

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    #25

    I Made Some Pencil Cases And Makeup Bags From A Vintage Garfield Bedsheet

    Two Garfield-themed pouches with colorful flowers on a white background, showcasing how creative people repurpose trash.

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    #26

    Christmas Decorations Made From A Tomato Puree Tube

    Four golden metal ornaments: a bird, a shooting star, a mushroom, and a pomegranate, showcasing creative people's artistry.

    First time making anything like this but I think it came out really well! The puree tube worked really well, not so mutch with the other stuff I tried: a hand cream tube (too slippery, cut my hands A Lot), and some tea light cases (too small, not a great shape). The edges are also pretty sharp so this is not a craft for kids.

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    #27

    I Made This Upcycled Makeup Pouch Out Of A Blue Jean

    A denim bag, made from upcycled material, showcases a creative way people turned trash into something useful.

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    #28

    Broken Glass Art That I Made

    Artistic trash parrot mosaic framed with a branch and sun, showcasing how creative people use trash.

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    #29

    Recently Made A Poster From Boxes Of Sneakers I Wear Everyday. Never Plan To Sell Them Nor Do I Use The Boxes For Display So Recycled Them Into Some Art

    Creative people turned shoe boxes into wall art, featuring Nike, Jordan, Marvel, and Vans logos.

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    #30

    Can't Afford LEGO

    A man proudly stands beside a tall structure made from cardboard, showcasing a creative trash art project.

    I can't afford the big house sets from Lego, so as an alternative I started making some out of recycled boxes. Still a work in progress but here's some pics of what I have so far. Me for size reference.

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    #31

    My Ex-Boyfriend Trashed My Vinyl- So I Made A Collage

    A creative person's trash-to-art collage featuring Chappell Roan images and a broken red vinyl. Surprisingly useful.

    My ex destroyed my good luck babe vinyl and then left it on my porch with some other ruined things… I asked if I should turn the vinyl into art- and with your recommendations I was able to make one of the most cathartic pieces of art I’ve ever made. He snapped the vinyl in half, so I kept one side intact, and tore the other side up. I made the collage from a Chappell Fanzine and was sure to add the “You are only capable of loving yourself” note he wrote on the sleeve and the very real sign off on a note he included “smell ya later” to the canvas. With your recommendation I was sure to cross out the “only” on the sleeve. (His favorite thing about me was my empathy lmao). For now, it’s going deep into the closet. I figure I’ll display it in a few years when I can laugh that I was in a 4 year relationship with a man who had “funky town” tattooed on his stomach. Please don’t date men. They’re literally the worst. Thank you to all the support you gave me in the first post. I had even had someone reach out and mail me an extra copy of the vinyl they had. I love yall. In Chappell we trust.

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    #32

    My Croc Charms Made From Broken Jewelry And Junk

    Creative people turned trash into unique Croc charms. A dog looks at feet wearing Crocs with various artistic charms.

    I had some broken pendants, singular earrings, crystals, and random dollhouse figurines. There’s even a euro 10 cents! I am a collector of little things I find and they finally have a purpose.

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    #33

    I Made This Doll Out Of Fabric Scraps

    A creative people artistic doll made from trash, featuring a bow tie, button eyes, and mixed fabric patches on a blue gingham background.

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    #34

    Painting Outdoor Garden Art

    Creative people transforming trash into a dragonfly garden decoration, surrounded by pink flowers against a wooden fence.

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    #35

    I Made This Snail Out Of Things I Picked Up Off The Beach

    A snail figurine made from a creative trash upcycle: a green weathered metal cap for the shell and nails for antennae.

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    #36

    These Rucksacks Are Made From A Small Percentage Of The Endless Packaging That I Recycle/ Hope It Gets Recycled

    Creative people turned trash into useful backpacks, demonstrating artistic reuse of materials like paper and plastic.

    I know the bags are not practical but I wanted to test my sewing skills and push the message of rethinking packaging waste.

    Bydanielpearce Report

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    #37

    Made This With Recycled Items! A Plastic Cookie Container, Milk Cartons, Old Clothes, Wine Corks

    A creative person's woven trash basket made from denim and silver material, holding white towels, on a blue countertop.

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    #38

    Headphones + Neck Tie

    Customized headphones with paisley fabric covers, showcasing how creative people transform trash into artistic items.

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    #39

    I Upcycle Vhs Cases Into Lamps. This Is My Latest Edition - Aliens 1986 Japanese Cover Art

    A VHS tape of Aliens, repurposed and glowing with blue and green lights, showcasing creative people turning trash into art.

    Remote controlled too.

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    #40

    Stephanie's Hedgehog - Made Out Of A Book Someone Had Thrown Away! So Impressed By All The Recycled Art Creators

    A book crafted into a hedgehog, an example of how creative people turn trash into something artistic.

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    #41

    Skyscraper (The Bruges Whale) - Studio KCA. Plastic Sculpture Of A Whale In The Utrecht Canal Catharijnesingel, The Netherlands

    A large whale sculpture made from recycled blue and white trash rising from water, a creative way to use trash.

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    #42

    A Wind Vane With A Sea Ball For The Windart Exhibition In Travemunde

    An artistic sphere made from trash and found objects, demonstrating how creative people turn trash into something artistic.

    Artist Mirko S.-F. with the pupils of the city school, recycling art for sensitizing our environmental awareness.

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    #43

    Trash Talking Turtle

    A sea turtle sculpture created from trash and fishing nets, showing how creative people transform waste into something artistic.

    "Turtles may seem to lack sense, but they don’t do senseless things. They’re not terribly energetic, yet they do not waste energy… turtles cannot consider what might happen yet nothing turtles do threatens anyone’s future. Turtles don’t think about the next generation, but they risk and provide all they can to ensure that there will be one. Meanwhile, we profess to love our own offspring above all else, yet it is they from whom we daily steal. We cannot learn to be more like turtles, but from turtles we could learn to be more human. That is the wisdom carried within one hundred million years of survival. What turtles could learn from us, I can’t quite imagine." Carl Safina. From a gallery in Bandon Oregon, run by a wonderful non-profit that turns plastic beach trashs into amazing art. Every piece of this sculpture is trash! They also have traveling exhibits, currently at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum in Washington DC, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans, and the Naples zoo in Florida.

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    #44

    Reclaiming My Kids Old Toys Into Art

    Two colorful panels of trash art made from toys, beads, and figurines, showing creative people transforming trash into art.

    Just a bunch of odds and ends of my kids toys arranged onto thrifted frames. Covered in epoxy resin.

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    #45

    "Hokusai's Great Wave", Me, Recycled Wine Foils On Wood Block, 2020

    The Great Wave off Kanagawa made from upcycled trash, showcasing creative people turning trash into something artistic.

    Snicklefritz25 Report

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    #46

    I Recycled Plugs That Didn’t Fit Me To Make A Nice 2” Pair

    A person holding and wearing creative earrings featuring a seahorse and seashells encased in resin. Artistic trash into useful jewelry.

    It’s virtually impossible to find a nice 2” pair or larger without having to custom order so I decided to make my own out of epoxy resin and an old seahorses pair that I really like. It took about 3 days for them to cure and I couldn’t be happier, I made a few others that I’m not as proud of so they aren’t worth sharing. To make these were 3x cheaper than buying a new pair of a custom made pair. I’m super happy with myself and I’d highly recommend trying it out if you’re into arts and crafts.

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    #47

    Scratch, Me, Reused Amazon Cardboard Boxes, 2021

    A cardboard creature, resembling a gargoyle or mythical animal, crafted from creative trash like Amazon Prime boxes. Surprisingly artistic.

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    #48

    Perpetuum, Me, Recycled Materials, 2023

    A unique steampunk-style clock face made from creatively repurposed trash, forming an artistic human profile.

    drosofila73 Report

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    #49

    I Made This From None Recyclable Crisp Packets, Its Pretty Impractical But Designed To Be A Statement

    Creative people turned trash into a vest made from chip bags, showcasing surprising usefulness and artistry.

    Over 16 million crisp packets are thrown away each day in the UK alone. The estimated time for them to degrade is thought to be over 80 years.

    Bydanielpearce Report

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    #50

    "Piggy" Is A Flowerpot Made From A Plastic Bottle In The Courtyard Of House

    Two pink pig-shaped planters, repurposed from plastic bottles, hold pink flowers. A creative example of turning trash into something useful.

    Kotofey2016 / Wikipedia Report

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    #51

    Marco Cavallo Del XXI Secolo - Edoardo Malagigi

    A large horse sculpture made from recycled trash and various useful or artistic items, standing on a mound in a park.

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    #52

    Rubbish Art, Bank Of America, London

    A large bull sculpture, creatively assembled from trash and recycled materials, showcasing useful artistic expression.

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    #53

    A Monolith I Made From Tree Bark And Recycling Bin Junk

    Hand holding a small, moss-covered trash rock sculpture, embodying creative people transforming trash into something artistic.

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    #54

    Couldn’t Resist, Not Very Often You Get A Big Box To Play With

    A four-panel image showing the steps to turn trash into a surprisingly useful decorative shelf, from raw materials to finished product.

    …but sometimes you’re better off just throwing it away, lots of mistakes made but I love to experiment - Lost nothing - All free, recycled materials, left over paints etc. Ps. I accidentally broke my cranes neck, it’s in a temporary cast atm but expected to make a full recovery.

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    #55

    Wings, Recycled Cups

    A young woman in a black mask and shirt, with orange hair, wearing creative people wings made from trash.

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    #56

    Wanna Know How I Perceive Q! Antoine?

    Four views of a fabric doll, a creative person's trash into surprisingly useful or artistic creation.

    Here is my hand made figurine of him that I created from recycled materials. That's how I perceive him! Please give it love even if it's not digital art.

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    #57

    A Paper Monsters Made From Recycled Cardboard And Cardstock, Painted With Watercolors

    Colorful creatures made from trash, repurposed into surprisingly useful or artistic birthday cards. Creative people transform trash into art.

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    #58

    School Project For Our Daughter. The Assignment Was Simple: Create Anything You Want Out Of Recycled Materials. Somehow We Ended Up With… Elise?

    A creative person holds a doll made from trash, illustrating artistic reuse of everyday items.

    I’m not even sure whether to flair this under. My husband saw it first y’all. The top is sooooooo Elise coded. Is this not something she would wear? 90day is our guilty pleasure. I gotta have my 90 day like clockwork— WEEKLY. my husband knew of it before we got married, but after we sealed the deal I had him watching it faithfully, every episode, now he’s hooooooooked. Sundays and Mondays are just for us. We even do the Facebook hack to watch them since HBO doesn’t get the episodes until next day (yeah we… we can’t wait). This season of BT90D is GOLDEN, I’m talking it’s giving OG 90 day vibes. I know it’s mostly scripted, but at least the producers are finally *listening* when it comes to new cast members, and it looks like the upcoming season is about to be even better than this one. Anyways, enjoy our Elise. I *do* wonder what my daughter’s teacher is gonna think when we turn it in. Edit: My husband wanted me to tell you guys this: originally, he only did the top covers (in proper Elise fashion) when he brought up it looks like.. well.. Elise. It was only then I said well.. this is for an elementary school project so.. shouldn’t we give her more of a.. shirt? So that’s how she ended up with the extra strap. Would have been way more accurate without the blue strap over the stomach.

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    #59

    Dewman Keeps The Ocean Clean For A Very Reasonable $750

    A creative person turned trash into an artistic "Dewman" figure from Mountain Dew bottles, priced at $750.

    Description:
    Dewman! I don't really want to get rid of him but for the right price I can sell him and make more art out of 2 liter bottles therefore recycling more bottles and keeping them out of the ocean.

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    #60

    Voodoo In Wondrland, By Me, Mixed Reused Materials, 2022

    Creative people turned trash into a sculptural artwork with colorful threads, wires, and painted elements.

    reddit.com Report

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    #61

    Untitled Sculpture, Me, Recycled Cardboard, 2021

    A sculpture of a figure made from cardboard and paper, painted yellow and white, emerging from a box. Trash art.

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    #62

    Soda Tab Chain I Made A Few Years Ago

    A chain-like creation made from recycled pull tabs on a dark surface, showcasing creative people turning trash into useful art.

    reddit.com Report

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    #63

    My Grandpa Finds Junk On His Daily Walks And Turns It Into Parking Lot Art

    Tree stumps decorated with various small, colorful items, showcasing how creative people turned trash into something artistic.

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