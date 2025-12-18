Resilience In Every Color: My Dramatic Rainbow Fluid Art

ADVERTISEMENT

This painting began as pure chaos.

I layered every color of the rainbow into a cup, added white, and let them flow freely in a floating cup acrylic pour. I pushed further with swipes, chasing movement, chasing balance… and then I stopped.

It felt like too much. So I let it rest.

Weeks later, I saw what was missing.

One tree.

Painted in simple black and white, standing still against a storm of color.

A quiet symbol of resilience — of staying rooted when everything around you is loud, fast, and unpredictable.

This piece is about contrast: chaos and calm, movement and stillness, surrender and intention.

Sometimes art, like life, needs time before it reveals its meaning.

Thank you for being here and sharing this moment with me.

If this painting speaks to you, feel free to leave a comment — I’d love to know what you see.

