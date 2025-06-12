ADVERTISEMENT

It was Roger Caras who said, “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole,” and, if you’re a pup lover, we’re sure you can relate. The bonds we share with dogs go way back and many tales have been written about man’s best friend.

Jason Tartick of “The Bachelorette” fame recently took to the internet to share shots of his reunion with his rescue doggo, Teddy, and they’re all kinds of wholesome. After weeks apart, the pair are finally back together and—from the story the pics tell—doing better than ever.

“The Bachelorette” star posted back in April about sending his rescue pup, Teddy, to a 4-week-long “board and train” program to build up the doggo’s confidence

Teddy’s backstory features a lot of neglect, with his previous owner being arrested, and the poor pup had to spend 4 months in an outdoor shelter before Tartick spotted him

Tartick adopted Teddy on Valentine’s Day this year and, although the pair have bonded super well, he’s committed to investing in proper training for his rescue pup

Back in April, “The Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick posted on his Instagram that he and his rescue pup, Teddy, were going to be apart for 4 long weeks while Teddy was sent to a “board and train programme” to boost his confidence, work on his reactivity, and help him overcome trauma from his, frankly, insane past.

In his post, Tartick explained that Teddy had some triggers and occasional reactivity towards dogs, passing cars, or humans, but that he was committed to helping Teddy be the happiest, healthiest dog he could be—even if he was going to miss him a heap.

Now, after a month, Teddy is back home and Tartick took to the popular social media channel to share the happy reunion between dog and owner. Tartick reveals that Teddy’s progress is nothing short of amazing, with the pup having “peace of mind” with other people, dogs, and moving objects like cars and bikes.

Jason goes on to explain to his followers that he’s been invested and dedicated to Teddy’s training from day one of his adoption, and he’s not about to stop. He also mentions that Teddy has 16 different breeds in his DNA, including Great Pyrenees, German Shepherd, Anatolian Shepherd, and Chow Chow—to name just a few.

While Tartick admitted it was going to be hard to be separated from Teddy, he said he knew it was the best decision for Teddy’s health and happiness

In an episode of “In The Vet’s Office,” with Dr. Josie Horchak, Jason shares the full story of Teddy’s backstory, adoption, and how the incredible pup changed his life. Apparently, Teddy’s previous owner had been arrested and refused to have the dog re-homed. Teddy ended up in an outdoor shelter for four months from November to February.

As luck would have it, Jason was contacted by the non-profit Wags & Walks and it was love at first sight. He adopted Teddy on Valentine’s Day, just one day after the pup’s rescue from the outdoor shelter, and the pair have been best buddies ever since. In a YouTube video, Tartick gushed about how Teddy was the “absolute joy” of his life.

Rescue dogs often come with past trauma, anxiety, or fear-based behaviors. Adjustment can take weeks… or even months. If you’re adopting one, don’t expect instant bonding or perfect obedience. Let your pup decompress and build trust at their own pace, and your patience will be rewarded with the love and loyalty you can only get from a dog.

Once trust is built, the bond with a rescue dog is incredibly powerful. They don’t forget kindness, and many owners say their rescues are the most loyal, grateful, and affectionate pets they’ve ever had. So, think there’s a fur baby in your future? Let us know in the comments!

After weeks apart, the pair were reunited and Tartick shared it all online, gushing over Teddy’s amazing progress and getting some good doggo hugs—and his followers were thrilled for him

