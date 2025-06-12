ADVERTISEMENT

It was Roger Caras who said, “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole,” and, if you’re a pup lover, we’re sure you can relate. The bonds we share with dogs go way back and many tales have been written about man’s best friend.

Jason Tartick of “The Bachelorette” fame recently took to the internet to share shots of his reunion with his rescue doggo, Teddy, and they’re all kinds of wholesome. After weeks apart, the pair are finally back together and—from the story the pics tell—doing better than ever.

    “The Bachelorette” star posted back in April about sending his rescue pup, Teddy, to a 4-week-long “board and train” program to build up the doggo’s confidence

    Rescue dog happily reuniting with its owner outdoors, showing affection and joy on a sunny green hillside.

    Image credits: jason_tartick / Instagram

    Teddy’s backstory features a lot of neglect, with his previous owner being arrested, and the poor pup had to spend 4 months in an outdoor shelter before Tartick spotted him

    Rescue dog Teddy reunited with owner, overcoming past abuse and neglect to find happiness and safety.

    Rescue dog showing peace of mind around people, dogs, and moving vehicles after training for a calm and safe experience.

    Man smiling and holding the paws of a happy rescue dog sitting inside a car during their heartwarming reunion.

    Image credits: jason_tartick / Instagram

    Tartick adopted Teddy on Valentine’s Day this year and, although the pair have bonded super well, he’s committed to investing in proper training for his rescue pup

    Rescue dog with mixed breeds joyfully reuniting with its owner, capturing an emotional and heartwarming moment.

    Text on screen showing a dedication to rescue dog training from day one of adoption and continuing onward.

    Text expressing comfort and confidence in Teddy being officially rescued and positively impacting the owner’s life.

    Image credits: jason_tartick

    Happy rescue dog joyfully shaking hands with its owner, showing a heartwarming reunion moment indoors.

    Image credits: jason_tartick / Instagram

    Back in April, “The Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick posted on his Instagram that he and his rescue pup, Teddy, were going to be apart for 4 long weeks while Teddy was sent to a “board and train programme” to boost his confidence, work on his reactivity, and help him overcome trauma from his, frankly, insane past.

    In his post, Tartick explained that Teddy had some triggers and occasional reactivity towards dogs, passing cars, or humans, but that he was committed to helping Teddy be the happiest, healthiest dog he could be—even if he was going to miss him a heap.

    Now, after a month, Teddy is back home and Tartick took to the popular social media channel to share the happy reunion between dog and owner. Tartick reveals that Teddy’s progress is nothing short of amazing, with the pup having “peace of mind” with other people, dogs, and moving objects like cars and bikes.

    Jason goes on to explain to his followers that he’s been invested and dedicated to Teddy’s training from day one of his adoption, and he’s not about to stop. He also mentions that Teddy has 16 different breeds in his DNA, including Great Pyrenees, German Shepherd, Anatolian Shepherd, and Chow Chow—to name just a few.

    Man wearing a cap playing with a happy rescue dog lying on the floor, capturing dog and owner reunion moments.

    Image credits: jason_tartick / Instagram

    While Tartick admitted it was going to be hard to be separated from Teddy, he said he knew it was the best decision for Teddy’s health and happiness

    In an episode of “In The Vet’s Office,” with Dr. Josie Horchak, Jason shares the full story of Teddy’s backstory, adoption, and how the incredible pup changed his life. Apparently, Teddy’s previous owner had been arrested and refused to have the dog re-homed. Teddy ended up in an outdoor shelter for four months from November to February. 

    As luck would have it, Jason was contacted by the non-profit Wags & Walks and it was love at first sight. He adopted Teddy on Valentine’s Day, just one day after the pup’s rescue from the outdoor shelter, and the pair have been best buddies ever since. In a YouTube video, Tartick gushed about how Teddy was the “absolute joy” of his life.

    Rescue dog warmly reuniting with its owner outdoors, showing a joyful and loving embrace in a green park setting.

    Image credits: jason_tartick / Instagram

    Rescue dogs often come with past trauma, anxiety, or fear-based behaviors. Adjustment can take weeks… or even months. If you’re adopting one, don’t expect instant bonding or perfect obedience. Let your pup decompress and build trust at their own pace, and your patience will be rewarded with the love and loyalty you can only get from a dog.

    Once trust is built, the bond with a rescue dog is incredibly powerful. They don’t forget kindness, and many owners say their rescues are the most loyal, grateful, and affectionate pets they’ve ever had. So, think there’s a fur baby in your future? Let us know in the comments!

    After weeks apart, the pair were reunited and Tartick shared it all online, gushing over Teddy’s amazing progress and getting some good doggo hugs—and his followers were thrilled for him

    Comment expressing love for a rescue dog named Teddy, highlighting emotional reunion moments with its owner.

    Comment on social media post expressing gratitude for a rescue dog reuniting with its owner, featuring heart and dog emojis.

    Comment expressing love for the rescue dog’s smile in adorable pictures of reunion with its owner.

    Comment expressing love for a rescue dog Teddy giving big hugs during emotional reunions with its owner.

    Comment about a rescue dog named Teddy expressing love despite neglected hair and playful advice to cut hair.

    Comment on Instagram from user iam_cjo expressing love for the post and encouraging to work on quads.

    Comment from user expressing gratitude for rescuing a dog in a heartfelt online post about rescue dog reunions.

    Comment expressing hope that more humans would give love and attention to rescue dogs instead of neglecting them.

    Social media comment expressing affection about a rescue dog reuniting with its owner, including a red heart emoji.

    Comment expressing joy about a rescue dog named Teddy smiling happily to be with its owner.

    Comment praising a rescue dog as a sweet baby boy with a dog emoji, expressing affection and warmth.

    Comment expressing affection and support for a rescue dog reunion with its owner, featuring heart emojis.

    Comment praising the deep bond between a rescue dog and its loving owner, highlighting dedication and happiness.

    Comment praising a rescue dog looking like it is smiling with paw, dog, and heart emojis.

