Man Has No Space To Keep His Lunch In The Fridge, Reports Coworker To HR For It
Woman looks disappointed opening a crowded fridge, illustrating lack of space to keep lunch in the fridge at work
Relationships, Work

Man Has No Space To Keep His Lunch In The Fridge, Reports Coworker To HR For It

62% of American workers are extremely or very satisfied with their relationship with their manager or supervisor, and 67% say the same about their relationship with their colleagues. But Reddit user Ehtio isn’t part of that group.

In a post on r/AITAH, they described the conflict that has been brewing between them and a woman from the office, “Anna,” who has been using the shared company fridge to store dozens of homemade meals, leaving little room for anyone else’s food.

    The office has its own etiquette, even when it comes to the fridge

    Woman looking frustrated inside an overcrowded office fridge, struggling to find space for her lunch.

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And if one person tries to put themselves above everyone else, it usually causes trouble

    Man struggling to find space for his lunch in office fridge due to coworker storing homemade lunches.

    Office fridge crowded with coworker’s multiple lunch containers, leaving no space for others’ food storage.

    Text about coworker conflict over fridge space and lunch storage in a shared office environment.

    Man has no space to keep lunch in fridge, coworker reports issue to HR leading to conflict at work.

    Angry woman yelling at coworker sitting at table frustrated over lunch space in office fridge issue.

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text on a white background describing a coworker spreading rumors and making life miserable at work.

    Text excerpt about a coworker's false HR complaint creating a hostile work environment related to lunch space issue.

    Man has no space to keep his lunch in the fridge, coworker reports issue to HR causing workplace conflict.

    Text describing a coworker reporting HR about lack of fridge space for lunch, causing workplace conflict and isolation.

    Text excerpt displayed on a plain white background discussing if reporting a coworker was the right choice or worsening the situation.

    Image credits:

    There’s often a lack of clear guidance around the office kitchen, but that doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want in it

    There are a lot of ways coworkers get under each other’s nerves. One survey found that the biggest office pet peeves are:

    1. Stealing food from the office fridge – 97%
    2. Loud personal calls in a shared space – 96%
    3. Interrupting and talking over others – 95%
    4. Desk hovering – 93%
    5. Coming into the office while sick – 91%
    6. Not respecting shared restrooms – 89%
    7. Filming yourself for social media while at work – 88%
    8. Eating loudly in meetings or shared spaces – 87%
    9. Leaving a mess in shared spaces – 86%
    10. Wearing overpowering perfume or cologne to work – 86%

    And while setting up your personal restaurant in the office isn’t on the list, it’s easy to imagine people hating such a venture when it’s clearly done at their expense.

    Maintaining a clean and hygienic shared kitchen is also an example of what’s often referred to as a “non-promotable task”, and if the same employee is stuck doing it day in and day out, it can slow their career progression.

    Libby Sander, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at Bond University, Australia, explains that it can be a good indicator of overall office culture, too.

    According to her, most employees don’t deliberately set out to disregard their co-workers’ feelings, but a lack of consequences for inconsiderate etiquette can lead to it becoming entrenched behavior.

    “[If the same people are constantly picking up the slack, it’s] going to lead to frustration and resentment, and maybe eventually going in and yelling at somebody, which is not the outcome that you want,” Sander explains.

    However, in our case, that’s precisely what the Redditor was pushed to.

    One of the difficulties of maintaining a clean office kitchen is it’s an area where there are often no clear communications or workflows in place to determine who is responsible for what, but Sander says it’s ultimately up to senior leaders to know what’s happening in their organization.

    So, it’s probably best for all that HR was notified.

    People have had a lot to say about the coworkers’ conflict

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a coworker reporting a man to HR for having no space to keep his lunch in the fridge.

    Reddit thread discussing a coworker reporting another to HR over lunch space issues in the office fridge.

    Comment discussing coworker issues about lack of fridge space for lunch, suggesting need for a second fridge at work.

    Comment on a forum discussing a man having no space to keep his lunch in the fridge, sparking coworker complaint to HR.

    Comment discussing the issue of limited fridge space causing problems for coworkers storing their lunch.

    Comment on a forum discussing a man having no space to keep his lunch in the fridge, suggesting getting a bigger fridge.

    Comment from coworker questioning HR’s role after man has no space to keep his lunch in the fridge at work.

    Text post from Reddit user theinnocentincident sharing experience as a manager about HR and coworker issues related to lunch fridge space.

    Comment discussing lack of fridge space for lunch and suggesting a second fridge instead of complaining about coworker.

    Text post discussing coworker lunch rights and fridge space issues, highlighting lack of space for lunches at work.

    Comment discussing lack of fridge space for employees' lunches and need for bigger fridge at workplace.

    Comment discussing lack of space in office fridge for lunches and coworker reporting the issue to HR.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a man having no space to keep his lunch in the fridge and coworker reporting to HR.

    Screenshot of a coworker reporting to HR about a man having no space to keep his lunch in the shared office fridge.

    Comment discussing a man having no space for his lunch in the fridge and a coworker reporting it to HR.

    Screenshot of a coworker commenting about office policies related to fridge space and reporting issues to HR.

    User comment discussing coworker issues about no space to keep lunch in the fridge and reporting to HR.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rugilė Baltrunaitė

    Rugilė Baltrunaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What might be missing here: the possibility that the fridge was not full before Anna started her business. The OP's colleagues may have been buying lunches outside the office or their lunches might have been smaller.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just learned about scenarios like this at work today. It was part of my workplace violence and harassment training. 1. OP did the right thing by calmly and inquisitively bringing up, what should be, a reasonable request. "Anna" reacted with anger and self-promoting. 2. OP going to HR in regards to bringing up the issue so they can work on a solution. There is nothing wrong with that and there should be expectation of no retaliation to go to HR. This is not harassment as Anna claims. 3. Anna retaliating by spreading rumors, alienating OP against other coworkers, that's possibly considered workplace harassment, maybe even violent behaviour, as violence in the workplace is not necessarily physical. Now, for the lunches, I don't know how big Anna's meal containers are, or what anyone else is bringing. Where I work, there are coworkers who keep food in the cupboards and fridge. But we have 2 fridges and they still get packed. Is this food being left in the fridge over the coming days?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    babsmcgurk avatar
    Babs McGurk
    Babs McGurk
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA, but the easiest solution would be to buy an insulated lunchbox and a freezer pack, and keep your lunch in your own workspace. Before I retired I did this for years, and never had to deal with the office refrigerator drama.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
