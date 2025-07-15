Neighbors come in all shapes, sizes, and levels of “absolutely unbearable.” Some keep to themselves, others bring over cookies, and then there are the ones who treat apartment living like a low-budget concert.

Sure, some folks are chill, but there’s always that one person who mistakes shared spaces for their personal living room. But when earplugs aren’t enough, it’s time to get creative.

Just like one Redditor did, when he took control of his loud, rude neighbor’s air conditioning. After months of politely asking the guy to chill out, he started blasting freezing air on max.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Behnam Norouzi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The man’s neighbor blasts music every night, fights with friends daily, and blocks the man’s parking spot

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man sneakily takes control of his neighbor’s air conditioning unit remotely, starts blasting freezing cold air on max daily

Image credits: Kumquat-May

After 2 weeks of freezing, the man’s neighbor gives away the “faulty” air conditioner, which the man picks up for himself

The OP (original poster) used to live next door to that guy, the one who treats the apartment complex like it’s his personal festival and everyone else is just lucky to witness it. Every day, the same routine: music blasting after 11pm like a low-budget Coachella, random screaming matches with his friends, stolen parking spaces, and a fluffy tyrant with the sole mission of pooping exclusively on the OP’s lawn.

One day, while minding his own business and turning on a smart light, the OP got a notification that felt like the universe winking at him: “New device detected. Add this to your home?” Um, yes, please. No password, no security questions, just instant access to his loud neighbor’s portable air conditioner. So, the OP decided it was time to level the playing field.

For 2 glorious weeks, he woke up at 3am for work and set his neighbor’s air con to full blast at 16°C (that’s a chilly 61°F for the Fahrenheit folks). Loud mode, of course. Go big or go home, no? And every time the neighbor tried to sneak it back into quiet mode, the OP would log in and crank it right back up.

Eventually, the neighbor must’ve thought his air conditioner was possessed, and suddenly a “free to collect” post appeared on the local Facebook group: one faulty air con unit, left right outside his house, which the OP scooped up. Because why let a good air conditioner go to waste when you’ve basically earned it?

Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Let’s be honest, petty revenge is small, sweet, and incredibly satisfying. But why does getting a little payback feel so good? Well, it turns out it’s not just Hollywood drama; it’s human nature. When someone wrongs us, our brains basically throw a mini party at the idea of setting things right. It’s less about being mean and more about feeling like the universe is back in balance.

Sometimes that means going full petty-mode, like blasting freezing cold air in your neighbor’s home just to watch karma do its thing. Honestly, a clever prank or witty comeback can be way healthier (and way funnier) than just starting a conflict. Is it mature? Not always. Is it satisfying? Absolutely.

Because having conflict with neighbors is tricky. Unlike bad dates or annoying coworkers, you can’t just block their number and pretend they don’t exist. They live right there, often within earshot. So, the best move is to stay calm and communicate early before small issues turn into feuds. A friendly chat can go a long way.

If that doesn’t work, try setting boundaries politely but firmly. And if all else fails? Keep a paper trail of complaints, because nothing says “I mean business” like a politely worded email with receipts. Remember: the goal is peace, not a war over parking spots and dog poop.

What do you think of this story? Have you ever had issues with your neighbors? Let us know in the comments below!

