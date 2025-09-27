ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who’s been in a romantic relationship knows about the joy of having a significant other. You have someone to go through life with, as well as a go-to person to cuddle and whisper sweet nothings to during random movie nights on the couch. 

But of course, being a couple has its challenges. Some days can be rougher than others, and if you truly love and care for your partner, you will power through. Fortunately, we have memes that express these sentiments, making light of some of the difficult times while highlighting the best parts.  

These images are from the CoupleThing Facebook page, a massive group of 3.3 million hopeless romantics sharing laughter and good vibes online. Enjoy scrolling, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Text on a pastel sky background showing a funny relationship post about making an omelette but ending up with scrambled eggs.

CoupleThing Report

bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't flip an omelette, you barbarian. Cook until the egg is almost set and fold it.

    #2

    Relatable couple thing quote about guys being dramatic when losing in video games in relationships.

    CoupleThing Report

    #3

    Text about relationship advice stating the true nature of a partner at the end of the relationship, from Couple Thing.

    CoupleThing Report

    We spoke with several experts who shared their insights on the one key factor for a thriving relationship that many couples tend to overlook. According to senior therapist and Lightline Therapy founder Jacob Mergendoller, LCSW, one of them is learning how to “fight right.” 

    As he explained to Bored Panda, most couples prioritize “winning” over trying to understand their partner. In turn, they miss out on the growth that comes with resolving conflicts. 

    “It's possible to combine kindness and gentleness with fighting; they are not mutually exclusive,” Mergendoller said. “We can grow closer together because of conflict, but to do this, we have to get to the heart of what we're really fighting about.”
    #4

    Text about sharing everything with your best friend, highlighting trust and closeness in couple thing relationships.

    CoupleThing Report

    #5

    Text meme on a pastel background showing a funny and relatable couple thing about a best friend at a funeral.

    CoupleThing Report

    #6

    Text on a pastel background humorously describing a relatable couple thing about cancelling plans because there was no intention to go.

    CoupleThing Report

    Regarding conflict, clinical social worker and therapist Deanna Saunders, LICSW, notes that couples often don’t approach it with a “regulated nervous system.” As she explained, it occurs when a person responds defensively and negatively during an argument as a result of their fight-or-flight response. 

    Saunders says couples overlook this because we are programmed to think through our problems instead of recognizing that we need to take care of ourselves first. For this, she advises building awareness and paying attention to how our bodies react during conflict. 

    “Taking a five-minute pause when you notice fight-or-flight can prevent arguing about both the original issue and the hurtful comments made while dysregulated,” Saunders said. 
    #7

    Funny relationship post about signing a marriage certificate in pencil to avoid risks in a couple thing context.

    CoupleThing Report

    #8

    Man sweating nervously when wife looks for something he already searched, relatable couple thing in relationships.

    CoupleThing Report

    #9

    Funny and relatable Couple Thing post about focusing on yourself in group photos and feeling confident with the picture.

    CoupleThing Report

    Many of us focus on the discomfort that disagreements bring. But according to New York-based licensed therapist Ingrid Camacho, we can reframe that through co-regulation. Simply put, it’s the process of honoring your partner’s individuality during moments of conflict. 

    “The goal shifts from convincing to understanding, even if disagreement remains and compromise is needed,” she said, echoing Saunders’ previous statement of being mindful of your mood and slowing your breathing while listening. 
    #10

    Text about marrying someone who knows how to cook, humorously highlighting funny and relatable couple relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #11

    Text quote about the wrong partner affecting you financially, spiritually, mentally, and physically from Couple Thing relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #12

    Job interview humor meme from Couple Thing about attending Harvard for a cousin's graduation in a funny relationship context.

    CoupleThing Report

    Space and having a strong sense of individuality are two factors that couples overlook, according to trauma specialist and therapist Dr. Hannah Paull. As she noted, movies, social media, and even the people around us tend to romanticize the idea of “two becoming one.” Her advice: schedule curiosity. 

    “Instead of only scheduling date nights, set aside time to intentionally ask each other questions you don’t already know the answers to—about dreams, fears, memories, or future hopes,” she said, adding that relationships begin to stagnate when we assume we know everything about each other.

    #13

    Text post about talking to pets like children, illustrating humor in couple thing relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #14

    Text on pastel background reading a humorous relatable quote about wanting to be nice but feeling annoyed, typical couple thing post.

    CoupleThing Report

    #15

    Text post showing a funny and relatable couple thing about men finding women mysterious and hard to read.

    CoupleThing Report

    Keynote speaker and Primal Dating co-author Tim Ash mentioned another essential element that many people forget about: the biological asymmetries between men and women. It is when we fail to understand these differences that conflicts arise. 

    Ash says couples tend to overlook this because of cultural and personal beliefs, and urges clarifying the minimum needs that can only be met through an intimate relationship. 

    “If you start to pile extra wants on top of it, the relationship will break more easily,” Ash said. “Get your wants met outside of the intimate relationship.”
    #16

    Funny and relatable couple thing text meme showing contrast between motivation at job start and current attitude.

    CoupleThing Report

    #17

    Relationship humor text about exes coming back, highlighting relatable couple thing moments in a minimalist white background.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or were they double-checking that it wasn't them? What is they say about if all your exes were crazy, the common denominator is you?

    #18

    Text post about tattoos and purse reactions, humorous content from Couple Thing relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, but where did the money for your tattoos come fr...HEY, BRING BACK MY WALLET!

    Many people also tend to undervalue the importance of asking their partner about their day. But as couples counselor and TEDx speaker, Dr. Claudia Six clarifies, it should be done without devices on hand and not while multitasking. 

    “Sometimes it’s easier for people to give you data than feelings,” Dr. Six said. “Read between the lines to get their state of mind, how they feel about things. Then you can offer support and empathy, advice if it’s requested (only if it’s requested).”
    #19

    Text post about teaching sons cooking and cleaning as life skills, emphasizing couple thing relationship advice.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jimmy Carr: "I learnt everything from my parents. My dad taught me how to do housework, sew and knit..." *pauses while the audience laughs* "...and my mum taught me how to play on an audience's notion of traditional gender roles".

    #20

    Text about breakups and loyalty in relationships from Couple Thing, illustrating relatable relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #21

    Trust issues in a relationship humor post comparing trust in a car with no brakes to "she's just a work friend" statement.

    CoupleThing Report

    From her end, relationship expert and breakup coach Nancy Ruth Deen shared some actionable tips, the first being to go for after-work walks. She does it with her husband of seven and a half years, where they go for 15 to 30-minute walks to get some fresh air and communicate without phones in hand. 

    Another tip she shared is to talk about the highs and lows of the week every Sunday before bed. 

    “Life can feel very routine and busy, so we celebrate and close each week by acknowledging the actual events and moments that meant something to us,” she shared.

    #22

    Text on a pastel background reads my best friend giving me advice just date them both and see who's serious, relatable couple thing humor.

    CoupleThing Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only works if they are both aware and consenting that you're dating both. If not then you're an @sshole.

    #23

    Funny and relatable relationship post about risky DMs and wearing granny panties on a soft pink background.

    CoupleThing Report

    #24

    Funny and relatable relationship post about exes and moving on, featuring the Couple Thing logo on a white background.

    CoupleThing Report

    A lack of sense of humor can apparently make or break a relationship, according to licensed psychologist Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten, a.k.a Dr. Psych Mom. According to her, the main issue of some of her clients is that they don’t find their partner funny. 

    Dr. Whiten says sense of humor is a proxy variable for intelligence. It means that the lack of it may cause a person to think their partner isn’t very intelligent, and may lead to a lack of respect. 

    “If partners can't make each other laugh, they frequently don't feel very connected to one another and don't feel seen or known by the other,” she said.

    #25

    Blonde doll head with phone, humorous relatable couple thing meme about being a reference for friends in relationships.

    CoupleThing Report

    #26

    Text post about relationship failures humorously blaming his mother, featuring Couple Thing branding for relatable relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #27

    Funny and relatable couple thing post about a car making a special noise only for its owner, highlighting unique relationship moments.

    CoupleThing Report

    Licensed family therapist Lea Trageser, LMFT, shared a similar comment, stating that people often forget to stay connected to joy and play with one another. She says couples tend to overlook this aspect when life becomes serious and issues about mortgage/rent payments, children, and navigating family dynamics arise. To address this, Trageser recommends having one hobby in common and one that is separate. 

    “This fosters partnership, connection, and joy while also honoring each person individually. Bonus points for demonstrating curiosity and showing interest in each other's individual hobbies,” she adds. 
    #28

    Funny and relatable couple thing about sneezing in public and feeling blessed in a humorous relationship post.

    CoupleThing Report

    #29

    Two animated lion cubs with one looking annoyed and the other trying to be cute, illustrating funny couple thing moments.

    CoupleThing Report

    #30

    Woman in a bright green jacket performing on stage with caption about a memorable couple thing phrase from 21 years ago.

    CoupleThing Report

    #31

    Man pouring a huge pile of pennies with humorous relationship caption about looking at his wife, couple thing humor concept.

    CoupleThing Report

    #32

    Relationship advice reminding couples to correct privately, defend publicly, and keep personal business off social media.

    CoupleThing Report

    #33

    Relationship advice text emphasizing choosing a husband who values the role, from Couple Thing posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #34

    Text about a strong independent woman who is afraid of spiders, a relatable couple thing humor post.

    CoupleThing Report

    #35

    Text on pastel background about marriage licenses expiring every 4 years, humorously referencing the couple thing in relationships.

    CoupleThing Report

    #36

    Romantic text on a pink heart background expressing desire for thoughtful gestures in relatable couple thing posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #37

    Funny and relatable relationship post about the common sense leaving your body when you like someone in a couple thing.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's taking a long time to leave, then, because I still get that feeling and we've been together since God was in short trousers.

    #38

    Text on pastel geometric background about men saying don't start and women hearing ready to rumble in couple thing humor post.

    CoupleThing Report

    #39

    Text on a pastel background about an ex telling his new girlfriend bad things, a funny and relatable couple thing post.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By that logic it's three idiots, because OP was once where the new girlfriend is and was thinking the same thing.

    #40

    Text about couple thing, preferring casual times together over expensive dates, in relatable relationship humor style.

    CoupleThing Report

    #41

    Burning swing by a lakeside with text about mood swings, illustrating a relatable couple thing in funny relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #42

    Text on a light background reading maybe I'm the problem... Nvm that don’t even sound right, relatable couple thing humor.

    CoupleThing Report

    #43

    Text post about relationships and humor, stating many are happy because they don't take men seriously anymore, relatable couple thing.

    CoupleThing Report

    #44

    Funny and relatable relationship post about a husband telling his wife to give up the princess crown like a couple thing.

    CoupleThing Report

    #45

    Funny and relatable couple thing quote about feeling too comfortable looking unattractive all the time on pastel background.

    CoupleThing Report

    #46

    Text on a purple background humorously compares jeans with holes to fixing problems in a marriage, relating to couple thing posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #47

    Text-based funny relatable post about disappointment because it’s not Friday, reflecting couple thing humor.

    CoupleThing Report

    #48

    Text meme about men liking natural girls but also admiring heavily altered Instagram baddies, a funny couple thing post.

    CoupleThing Report

    #49

    Parenting humor about buying and losing yogurts, a relatable couple thing post about family life and relationships.

    CoupleThing Report

    #50

    Text post about a funny and relatable couple thing involving a boyfriend proving friends are liars with emojis.

    CoupleThing Report

    #51

    Text image with a relationship quote about glowing differently when a good man takes care of your heart from Couple Thing.

    CoupleThing Report

    #52

    Funny and relatable Couple Thing post advising to be good to nieces and nephews for future nursing home favors.

    CoupleThing Report

    #53

    Bart and Lisa Simpson showing two different moods in a funny and relatable couple thing relationship post.

    CoupleThing Report

    #54

    Animated character Jessie from Toy Story looking angry and restrained, illustrating a funny couple thing in relationships.

    CoupleThing Report

    #55

    Text post about growing up grateful and appreciative, featuring relatable couple thing message on a white background.

    CoupleThing Report

    #56

    Man struggling in a tug of war, humorously depicting a relatable couple thing about trying to get bed covers back from a partner.

    CoupleThing Report

    Funny relatable relationship post on a couple thing about ignoring gas prices with humor and attitude.

    CoupleThing Report

    #58

    Person with clown face sitting at office desk looking frustrated, illustrating relatable couple thing humor.

    CoupleThing Report

    #59

    Text about guys waiting for a girl to be single, highlighting relatable couple thing humor in relationships.

    CoupleThing Report

    #60

    Cartoon woman lying in bed with text about relationship struggles and realizing he is a good dude in a couple thing post.

    CoupleThing Report

    #61

    Funny and relatable relationship post about paying bills and celebrating independent women in a couple thing context.

    CoupleThing Report

    #62

    Text about baby fever and wanting to raise a cat as own pet, related to Couple Thing relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's when you start doing the same with actual babies that the trouble starts..especially if you follow through with it. "Beth, whose child is that?" "It's ours now. Finders, keepers."

    #63

    Text post from Couple Thing with a funny and relatable relationship quote about love and perception differences.

    CoupleThing Report

    #64

    Couple thing relatable post with humorous text about legs reaching on shoulders but complaining during exercise.

    CoupleThing Report

    Funny and relatable relationship post on a pastel background about not being called an ex without having a child together.

    CoupleThing Report

    #66

    Funny and relatable couple thing text meme about sleeping peacefully despite knowing people don’t like you.

    CoupleThing Report

    #67

    List of things men do that upset women, highlighting relatable couple thing behaviors in humorous relationship posts.

    CoupleThing Report

    #68

    Text post about calm men being attractive, highlighting gentleness and peace in relatable couple thing relationship moments.

    CoupleThing Report

    #69

    Text on pastel background about two looks: trophy wife or living under a bridge, humorous couple thing relatable relationship post.

    CoupleThing Report

    #70

    Text on a soft pastel background reads I think I’m worth every headache I give my man in a relatable couple thing post.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You might have another think coming. Oh, and before you all start, yes, 'another think coming' IS the correct expression.

    #71

    Text on a pink background reading strong independent woman until it has something to do with my car, relatable couple thing humor.

    CoupleThing Report

    #72

    Funny relationship post with a relatable quote about spending money and being meant to be rich on a pastel background.

    CoupleThing Report

    #73

    Text on a pink background about couple thing humor: best friends with matching mental issues instead of matching tattoos.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw a greetings card today that said "We've been friends for so long we've forgotten which one of us was supposed to be the bad influence".

    #74

    Funny relationship post with a pink lipstick mark background and text about arguing with a man with fewer tattoos couple thing.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah. Looking like the top of an old school desk is not an attractive look on anybody.

    #75

    Text post about a couple thing saying not posted on social media but being on his last nerve every day.

    CoupleThing Report

    #76

    Text saying if I don’t marry this boy I’ll ruin his wedding on a soft pink background with couple thing humor.

    CoupleThing Report

    #77

    Text on a pastel sky background reads a funny relatable couple thing about running for two minutes and the heart's response.

    CoupleThing Report

    #78

    Funny and relatable relationship post about a bridesmaid’s speech at a friend’s second wedding from Couple Thing.

    CoupleThing Report

    #79

    Text post about procrastination and quitting humor from Couple Thing relationship posts in simple black font on white background.

    CoupleThing Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is why she smokes 40 a day and buys vodka by the crate.

    #80

    Text post from Couple Thing humorously describing a husband's strange morning behavior without any existential dread.

    CoupleThing Report

