"Without family, you've got nothing," said Dom Toretto from the Fast And Furious movie, and indeed - if you have a good atmosphere in your family, it will allow you to last a long, very long time (well, in the case of the Toretto family - as many as eleven films). But sometimes it happens that a couple still lives together, but literally everyone around understands - they won't last long.

Psychologists say that there are many signs by which you can almost infallibly determine that a couple will soon break up. However, even ordinary people around us can identify many of these signs as well. This collection, made for you by Bored Panda, is dedicated to these subtle signs exactly.

Smiling bald man in a black polo shirt standing against a plain gray background illustrating signs netizens say reveal a couple's days. A large gaudy wedding in Venice that's blocked by protestors.

Wonderful_Welder_796

    #2

    Two women drinking coffee outdoors, discussing signs netizens say reveal a couple's days are numbered. When they have to keep telling everybody else how much they love each other.

    Fun_Anything_1245

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And they also post declarations love on each other's social media accounts

    #3

    Young couple in a tense argument showing signs of a relationship in trouble and days are numbered according to netizens. When they are constantly arguing. It means s**t is going down behind the scenes and they're constantly on edge with each other. Fighting in front of friends and family because they don't care to hide it.

    ResponsibleSeat893

    There is a thread in the AskReddit community, created a couple of days ago by a person who asked netizens the question: "What screams 'this couple isn't going to last long'?" As a result, in just three days, 11K upvotes and over 2.4K different comments were collected. As we can see, the discussion turned out to be rather heated - and sometimes, not always polite among the participants.

    The thing is that people have completely different opinions, and different temperaments - so what one person may consider just an insignificant spat between partners, will seem almost a harbinger of the family Apocalypse for another. However, we have selected the most popular points of view from this thread, so it should be really interesting.
    #4

    Hands holding wedding rings over a divorce decree document, illustrating signs a couple's days are numbered. "he's going through a divorce but it'll be finalized soon".

    StrawbraryLiberry

    #5

    Child holding torn paper with sad stick figure couple drawing illustrating signs a couple's days are numbered When they say something like "we thought having another kid would bring us closer together.".

    HumpieDouglas

    #6

    Couple sitting on bed holding hands looking upset, showing signs that their relationship days are numbered. One (or both) are constantly "testing" the relationship. If you feel the need to test someone all the time, then you probably shouldn't be with them because you clearly don't trust them.

    FiendishCurry

    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Corollary : one (or both) is addicted to social media in any form.

    Of course, we are all completely different people, and any relationship, or any marriage, is always an emotional tuning in of two people to one another - an attempt to find compromises in many things, from the color of the curtains on the windows, to politics and having kids. On the other hand, almost every relationship will inevitably, at one stage or another, face quarrels and misunderstandings.

    The thing is that even if we feel, literally on the first date, that this is "our kind of person,” it's far from a fact that we'll feel the same after, for example, a year or two of being together. In addition, sharing one roof has a significant impact on the emotional climate in a couple. Very often - it has a destructive impact, to be honest.

    Your heart may stop from discussing your favorite TV series together on a romantic walk - but then it turns out that this same person, for example, forgets to flush the toilet - this happens, and often. After this, you must agree, it's rather difficult to maintain the same, sublimely romantic attitude towards the person...
    #7

    Couple cutting wedding cake with floral decorations and champagne, symbolizing moments before relationship changes. Cake face smashing at the wedding, when one said not to.

    sillinessvalley

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I never heard stories of people who that happened to and that stayed together.

    #8

    Beach wedding setup with floral decorations and guests seated, highlighting signs couples' days may be numbered. There have been studies suggesting that expensive weddings with fewer guests attending are associated with a higher likelihood of divorce, whereas cheaper weddings with a larger guest list tend to be linked to longer-lasting marriages.

    D-Rez

    #9

    Couple taking a selfie outdoors by the lake, illustrating signs netizens say reveal a couple's days are numbered. Overly showy about their love on social media 👀.

    HettieSaturn

    However, it is not so much the quarrels as our reaction to them - this is what actually determines how successful this tuning in to each other will be, and whether we'll justify the vow to be together till our last days, in joy and sorrow.

    Sometimes, everything goes well, and other times, people become embittered against each other, start insulting and taking offense, and turn on the cynicism and sarcasm - then the problems can begin...
    #10

    Couple in emotional conflict with signs revealing relationship struggles and days being numbered according to netizens. They make jokes to hurt one another. Seriously, just break up.

    VHS-head

    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My parents used to joke about threatening to either beat the other or get divorced, no wonder their kids are messed up

    #11

    Couple having a tense conversation at home, showing signs netizens say reveal relationships are nearing an end. When "We need to talk. It's about us and it's important" is met with "Can we talk about this next week?".

    Alwaystired41

    #12

    Young couple in casual clothes showing signs of relationship strain while sitting on a couch at home. Honestly? When a girl who's a moron and a guy who's also a moron get together, it's only a matter of time until those two trains collide lol.

    TazzzTM

    By the way, some experts cite another indicator that may mean a future breakup of any couple - if the number of family scandals per month regularly exceeds the number of moments of intimacy - this is a problem. A big problem. Of course, this greatly depends on the age and temperament of the people in the couple, but on average, this technique actually works.

    In any case, it seems to us that it's always worth maintaining a positive outlook on things, trying to find the advantages in your partner, and not looking for shortcomings - and, of course, expecting the same from them. Expect, but do not demand - this is also incredibly important.
    #13

    Couple sitting apart on couch looking upset and distant, showing signs of relationship trouble and days being numbered. Absolute lack of communication. This is coming from someone that got divorced a year and a half ago and what led to that divorce was a complete lack of communication on her part.

    The inability to voice your concerns or just about anything will destroy a relationship or a marriage.

    Whoever reads this I cannot stress to you how important it is to have a clear line of communication with your significant other from the beginning…

    Sigh.

    Zealous03

    #14

    Couple having a serious conversation on sofa, showing signs relationship struggles as netizens reveal days are numbered. When it's founded on cheating on their last partner.

    SentinelTitanDragon

    Couple sitting indoors, woman showing phone to distressed man, illustrating signs netizens say reveal relationship trouble. Going into the relationship with feelings for someone else. Doomed from the start.

    perkiezombie

    Of course, none of us are perfect or sinless, and sometimes, it really happens that it's way easier to break up in time and go your separate ways, without continuing to "torment" each other. In that case, this selection may also be useful for you.

    Or, you can simply see some alarming signals for yourself just in time - and react promptly so that everything turns out for the better. After all, the more we know, the better we can react to the problem, right?
    #16

    Close-up of a couple holding hands with a subtle distance, illustrating signs that reveal a couple's days are numbered. Both of them think they can fix the other... and not in compatible ways.

    DismalTree4161

    A young couple lying in dry grass, smiling and cuddling while a small dog plays nearby, showing relationship signs. John Gottman, a leading relationship researcher, found that the "Four Horsemen" (criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling) are strong predictors of divorce.

Partners who agree on core values (children, religion, finances, lifestyle) report higher marital satisfaction and stability.

    Partners who agree on core values (children, religion, finances, lifestyle) report higher marital satisfaction and stability.

    nihility24

    #18

    Close-up of matching compass tattoos on two forearms symbolizing couples and signs relationship days are numbered. Having a reality show

    The “perfect couple” IG aesthetic

    Matching tattoos

    Keeping social media in your personal business, running to broadcast your problems/issues & all the makeups & breakups in between.

    CandidClass8919

    #19

    Woman in casual clothes looking thoughtful, sitting on floor with cleaning supplies and vacuum, reflecting on relationship signs. When they're on Reddit asking if they're the a*****e because their idea of what's fair for a 50/50 split of the domestic and household responsibilities doesn't match their partner's. .

    o_susannah

    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Any reddit or dear abby or other post that begins "My partner is perfect....except for one little thing......"

    #20

    Couple sharing warm drinks on couch, smiling and embracing, illustrating signs that days are numbered in relationships. Lack of respect.

    aurora_ethereallight

    #21

    Couple sitting back to back on couch with arms crossed, showing signs of relationship tension and possible breakup. Different opinions on having children.

    2spooky4me5ever

    #22

    Young couple sitting back to back looking upset, illustrating signs a couple's days might be numbered. When they disrespect each other in front of friends in a joking manner. It's fine when couples banter, but when they take real jabs at each other in public you can tell they aren't going to last long.

    No-Cauliflower-4661

    #23

    Three people lying in bed together, evoking signs that reveal a couple’s relationship troubles according to netizens. When they say they want to add a third person to fix things.

    As the unicorn that was hunted once and as the person who had a partner attempt to open the relationship without my consent and one (to his credit) ask to open the relationship (and we lose credit here) “for my sake” if you’re going to be poly, let everyone know the situation AT THE BEGINNING and don’t try to do it to save anything. Poly is a lifestyle, not a bandaid for monogamous people

    Also apologies if I said anything rude about poly people. I work hard NOT to let my experiences make me hate all poly people but I know it’s just NOT for me.

    Penguins_in_new_york

    #24

    A stressed man holding his head while a woman talks to him at an outdoor café indicating signs of a troubled couple. Public verbal abuse.

    SctBrn101

    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Sadly, far too many of these relationships last much too long.

    #25

    Young woman frowning with crossed arms indoors, illustrating signs netizens say reveal a couple's days are numbered. If you've got a partner that endlessly holds grudges, I send you my sincere condolences.

    Asphoric

    #26

    Laptop screen displaying Facebook login page in a cozy room, related to signs netizens say reveal a couple's days are numbered. Joint fb accounts lol.

    briza044

    #27

    When they get way too serious way too quickly, like moving in with someone after dating them for two months. Bit of a recipe for disaster (although I'm sure it'll have worked out for some people).

    mothman_1

    #28

    Group of friends enjoying drinks together outdoors, illustrating social signs netizens say reveal a couple's days are numbered. When one does not care at all about developing a relationship with the others friends.

    Intelligent-Jump1823

    #29

    Couple having a tense conversation on a couch, showing signs that their relationship days may be numbered. My sister in law is currently in a new relationship with a guy a little under 8 months and they are already talking marriage/babies. I just spent the past 4 days with them and he really really likes to poke s**t, she says "oh arguing is just a part of his personality". I really hope she knows what she's doing.

    palinsafterbirth

    #30

    Two women wearing sunglasses smiling and drinking beverages, illustrating signs netizens say reveal a couple's days are numbered. When your partner prefers to spend time with their friend and not with you. Ps: this currently happens to me and that was just a guess. It's really a bad sign, is it?

    saltylemontvShh

    #31

    A couple arguing intensely across a kitchen table, showing signs relationship days are numbered according to netizens. Huge fights in the first month, that's the honeymoon phase yall should be having a blast.

    wtnevi01

    #32

    When they aren't themselves in a group setting.

    eyemud

    #33

    When no one knows about their relationship.

    SymbolicSheep

