Mark Brinker, the artist behind “What’s Wilber Wondering”, brings his thoughts to life through comic form. 

As Mark himself shares, his comics are an eclectic mix of light-hearted humor, wholesome themes, and self-deprecating jokes, drawing inspiration from everyday experiences, pop culture, and the random thoughts that cross his mind. One comic might explore the challenges of parenting, while another could offer a quirky tutorial on how to draw a turkey. With this artist, anything goes.

So if you’re ready, dive in and enjoy Mark’s hilarious and heartwarming gags.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1

Two panels showing grown man and child both struggling to find lost items, capturing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

whatswilberwondering Report

To learn more about the artist, Bored Panda reached out to Mark. 

First of all, he shared more about himself: “I’m a first-generation Taiwanese American who grew up in a small town in the midwestern United States. I’ve always had a mix of analytical and creative interests — I studied materials engineering and music, and I now work in UX design, leading digital product teams. I’m also a dad of two, a longtime pickup soccer player, and someone who really values simplicity, humor, and genuine connection. Drawing comics started as a small personal goal and has become a surprisingly meaningful part of my life.”
    #2

    A family with a baby standing near a live nude animals sign, reflecting tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #3

    Person with glasses using a radio, reflecting on tiny thoughts and big existential vibes about accomplishment and kindness.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    We wanted to know what drew Mark to the world of artistry, to which he replied: “I’ve always been drawn to the concise, clever humor of cartoons. In middle school reading class, we had a page quota, and I’d always maxed out the number of pages I was allowed to count from cartoon books by reading anthologies of The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes, Garfield, and Family Circus, to name a few.

    Drawing was a big part of my childhood—I used to hand-draw basketball cards and trade them with classmates, or reimagine characters from video games and Saturday morning cartoons. But as I got older, I drifted away from that creative side, focusing instead on more ‘grown-up’ things.”
    #4

    Cartoon of moles and a person with glasses around a table, reflecting tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #5

    Cartoon panels showing characters with big existential vibes, capturing tiny thoughts in simple, playful scenes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    “Then in 2020, I made a New Year’s resolution to draw a cartoon each week. I wanted to sharpen my drawing skills, commit to a regular creative practice, and overcome my perfectionist tendencies by sharing my work publicly—even if it wasn’t perfect. I also had a dusty Wacom tablet I had purchased years ago, and it felt like time to finally put it to use.

    That simple act of drawing reminded me why I loved comics in the first place: they’re a way to connect and laugh in just a few lines and expressions. It reignited a childhood joy I didn’t realize I’d been missing!”
    #6

    Cartoon showing a parent using the 5 S's to soothe a baby, capturing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #7

    Child and adult discussing zoo animals with thought bubbles showing gorillas, bears, and giraffes, capturing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    Mark also shared more about the ongoing theme behind his comics.

    He wrote: “My comics typically consist of 1 to 4 panels. Since becoming a dad, a lot of my cartoons feature funny moments from my parenting journey.

    I don’t try to cater to a specific audience. I just create what resonates with me and what I find funny—if not hilarious—hoping that others with a similar sense of humor can relate. It may not be ideal for the algorithms, but I like to think it’s better for the soul, lol.

    The main character in many of my comics is a self-caricature. I don’t get too many questions about who he is, but when I do, two guesses have come up most often: 1) a Spanish YouTuber named El Xokas (who I’d never heard of) or 2) Sokka from Avatar: The Last Airbender—an association I’m honestly honored by.”

    #8

    Comic strip showing a character expressing existential vibes about winning a new world record for slowest time.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #9

    Cartoon character with sunglasses invites, while another child stomps feet loudly expressing refusal, capturing tiny thoughts and big vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    As for the creative process, Mark shared how he comes up with new ideas.

    “My creative process is a balance of spontaneity and routine. I keep a list of ideas, funny observations, and random thoughts that pop into my head. I jot things down as quickly as I can when they come to me because if I wait too long (actually not very long at all, lol), I often forget what I was thinking!

    About once a week, I go through my list to find something that resonates with me in the moment, and that's what I decide to draw.”
    #10

    Comic illustrating how to draw a turkey by repeatedly tracing hands, showcasing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #11

    Two office workers at urinals with one sharing a thought about not missing the office, capturing tiny thoughts and existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    “I’ve been using Adobe Illustrator for my comics, which allows me to manipulate my linework in a way that makes drawing a lot easier (feels a bit like cheating, honestly). I did try Procreate once, and my drawings were so much worse, lol; definitely room for improvement. The process usually takes me a few hours, and I often have to remind myself, ‘Stop—it’s good enough.’ (Or ‘Stop watching Netflix while you draw and just focus on drawing,’ lol). It’s tempting to keep refining, but I’ve learned to let go and just post it. Then, I have a brief moment of regret before moving on, lol.

    With two kids now, keeping up with my goal of creating one comic a week is more challenging, but I still prioritize it. It’s one of the highlights of my routine, and despite the occasional obstacles, it continues to bring me a lot of joy.”
    #12

    Comic illustrations showing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes with holiday-themed humor and clever puns.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #13

    Man practicing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu shares tiny thoughts about family support and big existential vibes with his kids.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    We wanted to know what Mark hopes for his audiences to take away from his comics.

    He commented: “For starters, I hope people laugh—or at least crack a smile, lol! There’s so much noise and heaviness in the world, and if my comics can offer even a brief moment of levity, connection, or comfort, that’s pretty meaningful to me. I also hope my humor helps bring people together. Even in a small way, laughter can create a sense of shared humanity. I might not know exactly who my audience is, but if someone feels seen, connected, or just enjoys a chuckle because of something I drew… that’s what it’s all about.”
    #14

    Man holding a baby with tiny thoughts and big existential vibes, reflecting on parenthood and past humor moments.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #15

    Comic strip featuring Wilber sharing drawings with a child, showcasing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    Lastly, Mark added: “I try not to create for the algorithm (frankly,I couldn't even if I wanted to, because I have no idea what I'm doing, lol). I just make things that feel honest, funny, and real to me—and I hope a few kindred spirits out there feel the same way. Know that if anything I draw makes you laugh, think, or feel a little less alone, that means the world to me. That said, I’d also be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy the likes, comments, and growing my followers lol—so don't hesitate to do so :)

    This journey has been so much fun for me. It’s been so fulfilling to rediscover my love for comics and have an outlet to share my thoughts and humor. If anyone finds themselves on a similar journey, I’m always happy to connect and try to support one another. 

    As for the future, I don’t plan to quit drawing, and often wonder myself where this creative path may take me—one thing I think would be awesome is to get a cartoon published in The New Yorker; please wish me luck!

    Oh also, you can find me on Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit.”
    #16

    Father holding baby while child answers questions about famous landmarks and their current location with existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #17

    Black and white comic showing characters with tangled thoughts expressing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #18

    A cartoon girl interacts with a voice assistant, highlighting tiny thoughts and big existential vibes humor.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #19

    Comic strip showing a parent swaddling a baby in various styles, reflecting tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #20

    Black and white comic of a child on adult’s shoulders sharing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #21

    Cartoon showing Mother Earth urging kids to enjoy the aurora without smartphones reflecting tiny thoughts big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #22

    Person with glasses thinking about scented dryer sheet and laundry basket, reflecting on tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #23

    Cartoon character expressing tiny thoughts with big existential vibes, sharing a pun and comic relief about Friday.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #24

    Comic strip featuring Wilber and a sleeping partner sharing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes in a bedroom setting.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #25

    Woman telling someone to stop playing with food, then man playfully told to stop playing with his daughter’s food in comic style.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #26

    Black and white comic strip showing characters reflecting on tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #27

    Person with glasses holding a teddy bear and a paper towel roll, reflecting tiny thoughts with big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #28

    Character wonders about a button while a robot activates, capturing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #29

    Cartoon of a person reading with tiny thoughts and big existential vibes, expressing confusion and uncertainty.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #30

    Cartoon showing Wilber wondering about aging while a brain and red blood cell debate efficiency in a comic strip style.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #31

    Cheese illustrations showing holes and wholesome glass metaphors with a family, reflecting tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #32

    Cartoon bunny standing with arms raised while a person uses a launcher to propel a decorated Easter egg, tiny thoughts big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #33

    Cartoon of a man sharing a comedic sit-down story about photographic memory with tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #34

    Cartoon comic with tiny thoughts and big existential vibes featuring Star Wars and Cinco de Mayo wordplay.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #35

    Cartoon character wearing a party hat thinking about birthday celebrations from day to year, reflecting tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #36

    Cartoon of a thoughtful person explaining baby sounds with tiny thoughts and big existential vibes in a simple black and white style.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #37

    Comic strip showing a man and baby sharing tiny thoughts and big existential vibes through playful interactions.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #38

    Man in glasses holding a baby doll saying say hello to my little friend featuring tiny thoughts and big existential vibes.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #39

    Cartoon of Groot and Rocket with baking ingredients, illustrating tiny thoughts and big existential vibes in a playful scene.

    whatswilberwondering Report

    #40

    Comic strip showing Wilber thinking tiny thoughts with big existential vibes about baby-led weaning, personal finance, and day trading.

    whatswilberwondering Report

