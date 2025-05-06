Lastly, Mark added: “I try not to create for the algorithm (frankly,I couldn't even if I wanted to, because I have no idea what I'm doing, lol). I just make things that feel honest, funny, and real to me—and I hope a few kindred spirits out there feel the same way. Know that if anything I draw makes you laugh, think, or feel a little less alone, that means the world to me. That said, I’d also be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy the likes, comments, and growing my followers lol—so don't hesitate to do so :)

This journey has been so much fun for me. It’s been so fulfilling to rediscover my love for comics and have an outlet to share my thoughts and humor. If anyone finds themselves on a similar journey, I’m always happy to connect and try to support one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the future, I don’t plan to quit drawing, and often wonder myself where this creative path may take me—one thing I think would be awesome is to get a cartoon published in The New Yorker; please wish me luck!

Oh also, you can find me on Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit.”