Life's everyday awkward moments and small dramas often feel deeply personal—but chances are, others have been through them too. That’s exactly what Mary Nicola, a Romanian cartoonist, captures so well in her comic series. Drawing from her own experiences and observations, she turns life’s relatable moments into funny, heartfelt illustrations many of us can connect with.

Her comics shine a light on the ups and downs of teenage life—bickering with parents, navigating crushes, building friendships, and sibling squabbles. Through humor and reflection, Mary also reminds us how things that once felt overwhelming can seem pretty minor with time.

If you missed our previous post featuring Mary’s earlier comics, be sure to check it out as well. For now, scroll down to enjoy a fresh selection of her newest strips that we’ve put together for you today.

