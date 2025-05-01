ADVERTISEMENT

Life's everyday awkward moments and small dramas often feel deeply personal—but chances are, others have been through them too. That’s exactly what Mary Nicola, a Romanian cartoonist, captures so well in her comic series. Drawing from her own experiences and observations, she turns life’s relatable moments into funny, heartfelt illustrations many of us can connect with.

Her comics shine a light on the ups and downs of teenage life—bickering with parents, navigating crushes, building friendships, and sibling squabbles. Through humor and reflection, Mary also reminds us how things that once felt overwhelming can seem pretty minor with time.

If you missed our previous post featuring Mary’s earlier comics, be sure to check it out as well. For now, scroll down to enjoy a fresh selection of her newest strips that we’ve put together for you today.

#1

Comic panels showing different pet owners feeding their pets, part of artist made comics relatable to young people.

mary.comics

    #2

    Comic panels showing a relatable young couple having a sweet and humorous conversation in daily life moments.

    mary.comics

    #3

    Comic strip by artist showing relatable moments of young people worrying about unplugging an iron correctly.

    mary.comics

    #4

    Comic strip showing a young woman learning Valyrian on an app, illustrating relatable moments in artist made comics.

    mary.comics

    #5

    Young woman in a relatable comic about bringing lunch, facing coworker’s offer, capturing everyday moments in artist-made comics.

    mary.comics

    #6

    Comic strip showing a girl excitedly opening a birthday card with money falling inside, relatable artist made comics for young people.

    mary.comics

    #7

    Comic strip by artist showing two young women in casual workout clothes interacting, illustrating relatable moments for young people.

    mary.comics

    #8

    Comic panels showing a gym girl relatable struggles including jeans fitting, gym bros, and scheduling hair-wash day.

    mary.comics

    #9

    Comic strip showing a young woman cooking, sitting at a computer, resting in bed, and finding comfort in digital support, relatable comics.

    mary.comics

    #10

    Comic strip depicting relatable moments of a young person and their Balkan mom, part of artist made new comics.

    mary.comics

    #11

    Comic panels showing a young woman feeding a guinea pig, then confused when it demands food again in relatable youth comics.

    mary.comics

    #12

    Cartoon comic panels showing relatable pet interactions, highlighting humor and curiosity in everyday moments.

    mary.comics

    #13

    Young person playing video games late contrasted with adult self relaxing in bed, artist made comics relatable to youth.

    mary.comics

    #14

    Comic panel by artist showing relatable scenes of kids sick with caring moms, capturing young people’s experiences in new comics.

    mary.comics

    #15

    Comic strip showing a relatable gym rest day struggle, capturing emotions many young people experience through artist-made comics.

    mary.comics

    #16

    Comic strip showing a young woman relating gym progress and appetite in a series of four illustrated panels.

    mary.comics

    #17

    Young woman in comic panels struggles with money and relates to financial challenges in new comics for young people.

    mary.comics

    #18

    Comic panels by artist showing relatable young adult moments about clothing, food, work stress, and body movement in new comics.

    mary.comics

    #19

    Comic strip featuring a young woman relaxing on a bed, depicting relatable moments from artist made 34 new comics.

    mary.comics

    #20

    Comic panels showing a relatable artist made 34 new comics depicting childhood stress and humorous struggles with animals.

    mary.comics

    #21

    Comic panels showing two different texting styles, illustrating relatable communication by artist made comics for young people.

    mary.comics

    #22

    Comic panels showing a relatable young couple in a car with sudden brake, highlighting artist made new comics.

    mary.comics

    #23

    A relatable comic showing a young couple with breakfast, capturing moments many young people will relate to.

    mary.comics

    #24

    Comic panels showing a relatable gym experience with a young woman lifting weights and feeling self-conscious.

    mary.comics

    #25

    Comic strip by artist showing a young girl eagerly waiting for a package, highlighting relatable moments in new comics.

    mary.comics

    #26

    Comic strip showing a young woman encouraging herself during a workout, relatable artist made comics for young people.

    mary.comics

    #27

    Four-panel comic by artist showing a young woman calculating protein intake and relatable daily interactions.

    mary.comics

    #28

    Two young women in a comic strip humorously discuss eco-friendly habits and plastic bag use in relatable scenes.

    mary.comics

    #29

    Comic panels by artist showing relatable weight loss experiences and reactions from friends in a colorful, humorous style.

    mary.comics

    #30

    Young person scrolling phone in relatable comic style, part of artist made new comics about social media feelings.

    mary.comics

    #31

    Comic panels showing a young woman rushing to get ready, illustrating relatable moments from artist made new comics.

    mary.comics

    #32

    Comic illustration contrasting parental reactions to young people going out in different countries, relatable comic art by artist.

    mary.comics

    #33

    Comic panels depicting a relatable gym experience in artist made comics many young people will relate to.

    mary.comics

    #34

    Comic panels showing family activities contrasting typical games with a relatable family using technology, from artist made new comics.

    mary.comics

