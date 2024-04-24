ADVERTISEMENT

Are there any 'love birds' out there? If you're head over heels in love and in a relationship, you might find this series relatable. 'Cherry Boo Comics' is all about the everyday struggles and funny situations of being a couple. Created by an artist from India, the series is inspired by real-life situations and, in a lighthearted way, depicts scenes that many couples experience.

﻿We wanted to find out more about this wholesome series from its author, Praneel Dalvi. That's why we decided to reach out to the artist and ask him some questions regarding 'Cherry Boo Comics'. Firstly, the cartoonist shared with us how he first got inspired to start creating comics: “Since I have been a fan of anime and Japanese manga from childhood and grown up reading comics from newspapers and magazines, I always wanted to draw my own comics. The work of great artists like Toriyama (creator of Dragon Ball Z) and Eiichiro Oda (creator of One Piece) inspired me a lot to draw comics.”

More info: Instagram | youtube.com