This Artist Made 37 Wholesome Comics Inspired By The Relationship With His PartnerInterview With Artist
Are there any 'love birds' out there? If you're head over heels in love and in a relationship, you might find this series relatable. 'Cherry Boo Comics' is all about the everyday struggles and funny situations of being a couple. Created by an artist from India, the series is inspired by real-life situations and, in a lighthearted way, depicts scenes that many couples experience.
We wanted to find out more about this wholesome series from its author, Praneel Dalvi. That's why we decided to reach out to the artist and ask him some questions regarding 'Cherry Boo Comics'. Firstly, the cartoonist shared with us how he first got inspired to start creating comics: “Since I have been a fan of anime and Japanese manga from childhood and grown up reading comics from newspapers and magazines, I always wanted to draw my own comics. The work of great artists like Toriyama (creator of Dragon Ball Z) and Eiichiro Oda (creator of One Piece) inspired me a lot to draw comics.”
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Dalvi told us more about the recurring theme of his work: “Basically our theme is about long-distance relationships and love bonds.” The artist added that he wants his readers to relate to things depicted in his comics and simply: “To make people smile.”
Asked how he comes up with ideas for his new comics, Praneel answered that the events depicted in his strips are inspired by his own experiences: “Usually it's about our daily life and situations that we get into, sometimes emotional and sometimes funny, which are very relatable to other couples too.”
We also wanted to find out more about the influences in the world of comics and humor that inspire the creator of ‘Cherry Boo Comics’. Praneel shared with us: “My influences from the comic world are Dragonball and One Piece. All the humor and gags in my comics are just because of these two masterpieces.”
Finally, we were wondering what, in Dalvi’s opinion, makes a good comic, and what mistakes other artists should avoid. The cartoonist told us: “According to me, good comics are those which make you laugh and smile, and which make you attached to the characters and the story.”
He added: “What common mistakes artists should avoid? I'm not the right person to give an opinion on this, since I'm not that great an artist, I'm still learning art and the process of drawing.”