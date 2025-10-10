ADVERTISEMENT

Jill Clark is the creator behind Jill Clark Comics, a heartfelt and humorous collection of illustrations that capture the joys, frustrations, and everyday chaos of parenthood. A stay-at-home wife and mother of three, she began drawing comics during the COVID lockdown as a way to process the ups and downs of family life, and quickly found a community of parents who connected with her relatable storytelling. Her work blends warmth and wit, turning the messy reality of parenting into something we can all laugh at and recognize ourselves in.

Now that her youngest daughter is in school, Jill is looking toward the next chapter. She’s eager to re-start her career after years at home. Her comics are not just art, but also a reflection of this transition—a reminder that life has seasons, and that balancing motherhood, identity, and career is a story worth sharing.

More info: Instagram | gofundme.com

#1

Comic strip about family life showing humorous and relatable conversations between children and adults.

    #2

    Comic strip showing a mother lecturing her child in a funny and relatable family life moment.

    #3

    Comic about family life showing kids asking for allowance while mom explains real-life basics as payment.

    #4

    Comic panels showing a family discussing Black Lives Matter, highlighting honest and relatable family life moments.

    #5

    Comic strips showing family life moments with coffee sips and humorous child-parent conversations in a relatable style.

    #6

    Comic strip depicting family life with honest and relatable conversations between a mother and daughter in different settings.

    #7

    Comic about family life showing a woman raking leaves while children play and disrupt her work outdoors.

    #8

    Comic panels showing a relatable family life moment with a child calling mom squishy and offering comfort and cuddles.

    #9

    Comic panels showing a family driving lesson with nervous and supportive moments in funny, honest, and relatable family life scenes.

    #10

    Hand-drawn family life comic showing funny, honest moments with relatable mom and kids in a kitchen setting.

    #11

    Comic illustrating family life with parents waking children gently on summer vacation and loudly on school days.

    #12

    Child excited and then tired on the first day of kindergarten in a relatable family life comic strip.

    #13

    Man ironing clothes on ironing board in a comic about family life that is funny, honest, and relatable.

    #14

    Comic of family life showing a mother asking daughters about homework while they take a break at a red table.

    #15

    Comic about family life showing a couple exchanging gifts with humor and honesty, highlighting relatable family moments.

    #16

    Comic about family life showing a woman falling into a black hole, symbolizing feeling overwhelmed and out of control.

    #17

    Hand-drawn comic about family life showing a broken mug mystery and a child blaming Grampy in a relatable scene.

    #18

    Comic illustrating family life humor with a mother and kids discussing life insurance and financial realities.

    #19

    Hand-drawn comic showing a mom accusing kids of trashing the bathroom with toilet paper in family life humor.

    #20

    Colorful comic panels showing family life moments with kids and parents dealing with crankiness, whining, and celebration.

    #21

    Two women in a comic strip humorously navigating family life with a mother-daughter school dress code conversation.

    #22

    Comic panels showing a funny and honest family life moment with kids and parents over a missing strawberry.

    #23

    Hand-drawn family life comic showing kids asking for snacks and refusing dinner, illustrating relatable parenting moments.

    #24

    Family life comic showing a mom and kids dealing with the end of summer break and back-to-school emotions.

    #25

    Comic illustration of family life humor with parents and kids discussing a funny shower routine on a casual day.

    #26

    Cartoon of a mother and child on a couch sharing a funny family life moment about scripture and misunderstandings.

    #27

    Comic about family life showing a tired child in virtual class and a mom offering relatable parenting advice.

    #28

    Comic strip showing funny and honest moments of family life with coffee, snacks, and playful husband and wife interaction.

    #29

    Family life comic showing humorous conversation about a lazy cat and a mother setting house rules.

