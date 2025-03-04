Artist Exaggerates Everyday Inconveniences Into A Comic Form Many Can Relate To (27 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Welcome to a highly relatable personal journal in comic form by John Bu. Originally from the Philippines, the artist now lives in Dallas, Texas, where he balances his passion for creating with a 'normie' job.
As he humorously shares on Instagram, John has a knack for overdramatizing life's most minor inconveniences, thus turning them into hilarious content. So, if this is the first time you will get to experience I Need Floofy Hugs, you are in for a treat!
Bored Panda reached out to John to learn more about the artist's typical day when he’s working on a new comic.
John wrote: “I usually think up my comic ideas in the quiet moments when I'm driving or taking a shower. When I do get that eureka moment, I write down some notes on my phone. Every comic starts with paper and pencil because I'm a traditionalist at heart. After that, I translate it digitally on Photoshop, and out comes a fresh, floofy comic!”
Furthermore, we were curious if John has ever had to scrap a comic idea after starting it. He responded: “Many times. Usually, I'm able to discern in my brain if an idea is good enough to put on paper or not, but sometimes I have to see it on paper to really know it won't work. That can be due to a variety of reasons but the main thing I look for is a strong punchline. So if it's not funny enough in my mind, I go back to the drawing board.”
Readers can highly motivate creators, therefore we asked John to share a time when a reader's response really made him feel good about his work.
“I have some friends and acquaintances that I know personally who check in every now and comment on my art. Knowing that there are real people out there who enjoy my work is enough encouragement to keep me going!” wrote John.
Lastly, John shared a few artists he would love to work with.
“I would love to collaborate with Sarah Andersen or Nathan W. Pyle one day! They're my webcomic heroes~”
