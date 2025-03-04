ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to a highly relatable personal journal in comic form by John Bu. Originally from the Philippines, the artist now lives in Dallas, Texas, where he balances his passion for creating with a 'normie' job.

As he humorously shares on Instagram, John has a knack for overdramatizing life's most minor inconveniences, thus turning them into hilarious content. So, if this is the first time you will get to experience I Need Floofy Hugs, you are in for a treat!

#1

Comic exaggerating an everyday inconvenience of waking up; stretching turns painful with crack sounds.

ineedfloofyhugs Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
2 hours ago

'Snap, crackle, pop' when I was a kid used to mean Kelloggs' Rice Krispies for breakfast. Now, it's the sound my back sometimes makes when I get up, lol.

Bored Panda reached out to John to learn more about the artist's typical day when he’s working on a new comic.

John wrote: “I usually think up my comic ideas in the quiet moments when I'm driving or taking a shower. When I do get that eureka moment, I write down some notes on my phone. Every comic starts with paper and pencil because I'm a traditionalist at heart. After that, I translate it digitally on Photoshop, and out comes a fresh, floofy comic!”
    #2

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconveniences with a character frustrated at a smart alarm assistant.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #3

    Comic depicting everyday inconveniences with a simple logo design, highlighting humorous exaggeration many can relate to.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    Furthermore, we were curious if John has ever had to scrap a comic idea after starting it. He responded: “Many times. Usually, I'm able to discern in my brain if an idea is good enough to put on paper or not, but sometimes I have to see it on paper to really know it won't work. That can be due to a variety of reasons but the main thing I look for is a strong punchline. So if it's not funny enough in my mind, I go back to the drawing board.”

    #4

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconveniences, depicting fears like sharks and alien invasion versus anxiety in adulthood.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #5

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconvenience of trying pumpkin spice latte despite disliking it, relatable humor.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    Readers can highly motivate creators, therefore we asked John to share a time when a reader's response really made him feel good about his work.

    “I have some friends and acquaintances that I know personally who check in every now and comment on my art. Knowing that there are real people out there who enjoy my work is enough encouragement to keep me going!” wrote John.
    #6

    Comic illustrating exaggerated everyday inconveniences with a girl and her dad talking, mistaken motives create a funny moment.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #7

    Comic artist humorously depicts everyday inconveniences, with a character humorously pondering finding their work online.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    Lastly, John shared a few artists he would love to work with.

    “I would love to collaborate with Sarah Andersen or Nathan W. Pyle one day! They're my webcomic heroes~”

    #8

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconveniences with a person resting, discussing energy levels for a big task, feeling unprepared.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #9

    Comic exaggerates everyday inconvenience of mobile game ads offering gems as rewards.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Aaaaah... internet points..... upvotes, even. lol. Some people seem to thrive on them. Me? *shrug* I couldn't give a proverbial rats a**

    #10

    Comic artist humorously exaggerates everyday inconveniences into relatable cringe moments.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #11

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconvenience of binge-watching a long series in a day with excited and confused characters.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #12

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconvenience of ordering decaf coffee at a café, with humorous dialogue between customer and barista.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #13

    Comic artist exaggerates everyday inconveniences, featuring a character surprised by a giant ball labeled "Random Feels".

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #14

    Comic exaggerates everyday inconveniences with a character interacting with a car, elevator, and office colleague.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #15

    Comic of everyday inconvenience showing a person sleeping, energy drink, and waking up at 7:01 AM, oversleeping by a minute.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #16

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconveniences, featuring a person contrasting past unemployment with current employment.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #17

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconveniences; creativity reborn from burnout, character motivated to make comics.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #18

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconvenience of glasses resembling sunflower seeds, with a humorous and relatable twist.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #19

    Comic depicting artist's exaggeration of everyday inconveniences with characters escaping "Texas Heat" and encountering "Texas Humidity."

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #20

    Comic exaggerates everyday inconvenience of aging, featuring humorous reflections on generational differences.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #21

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconveniences with two characters humorously discussing their friendship levels.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #22

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconvenience of sharing last hot wing, with friends humorously deciding to order more.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #23

    Cartoon showing artist's comic exaggeration of a basketball game involving height differences and friendship encouragement.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #24

    Comic exaggerating everyday inconveniences shows two people in a car discussing taking the toll road.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #25

    Comic depicting everyday inconveniences with an artist seeking support, audience responds negatively, highlighting internet culture.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #26

    Comic of artist exaggerating everyday inconvenience: jealousy of others’ ships, finding peace in a small boat journey.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

    #27

    Comic exaggerates everyday inconveniences, depicting a character dealing with frustration over losing money on MoviePass.

    ineedfloofyhugs Report

