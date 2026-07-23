ADVERTISEMENT

Anxiety isn't usually associated with laughter, but Chuck Mullin has a remarkable talent for finding humor in even its most frustrating moments. Her expressive pigeon stumbles through overthinking, self-doubt, and everyday worries in ways that are painfully relatable, yet impossible not to smile at.

With expressive illustrations, gentle humor, and heartfelt honesty, Chuck's comics have resonated with hundreds of thousands of readers who see a little of themselves in every wide-eyed pigeon.

Scroll down to enjoy some of her latest work, and let us know which comic you related to the most.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee | Facebook