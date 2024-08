ADVERTISEMENT

Proposing to someone is an exciting yet often incredibly stressful event. But for many, the thing that pushes them to go through all that stress is hoping to hear their favorite human say “Yes!”.

Unfortunately, when this redditor was proposed to by her boyfriend, she didn’t say yes; but not because she arguably didn’t love him. The woman rejected the proposal because she didn’t want to break the arrangement she had with her ex-husband, but it eventually made her wonder if she was a jerk for doing so.

Popping the question is usually followed by an excited “Yes!”

Share icon

Image credits: 1footage / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

This woman’s boyfriend didn’t receive the answer he likely hoped for when proposing to his girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: alinabuphoto /envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Throwawayquare20

People shared varying opinions regarding the woman’s situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT