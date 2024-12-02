Perfect Applicant Is Rejected Just Because They’re Motivated By Money: “I’m Crying”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting is all about finding and hiring the right people. However, the criteria that describe the term “right” might be different depending on who you ask. Even within the same company.

A recent post from r/RecruitingHell highlights this dilemma.

Created by a person who goes online by the nickname DutchTinCan, it describes a situation their company had ended up in when it finally received approval to fill a critical role.

The position was a tough sell—boring and repetitive, yet demanding enough to require a sharp, capable individual. After a lengthy search, they found one who seemed like the perfect candidate. Until the hiring panel started raising concerns about his motivation.

Share icon

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tim Gouw/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DutchTinCan

As the story went viral, others shared their own similar experiences, highlighting that this isn’t a standalone case

People have had a lot of reaction to this hiring practice, especially the managers’ priorities

ADVERTISEMENT