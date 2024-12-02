Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Perfect Applicant Is Rejected Just Because They’re Motivated By Money: “I’m Crying”
Work & Money

Perfect Applicant Is Rejected Just Because They’re Motivated By Money: “I’m Crying”

Recruiting is all about finding and hiring the right people. However, the criteria that describe the term “right” might be different depending on who you ask. Even within the same company.

A recent post from r/RecruitingHell highlights this dilemma.

Created by a person who goes online by the nickname DutchTinCan, it describes a situation their company had ended up in when it finally received approval to fill a critical role.

The position was a tough sell—boring and repetitive, yet demanding enough to require a sharp, capable individual. After a lengthy search, they found one who seemed like the perfect candidate. Until the hiring panel started raising concerns about his motivation.

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tim Gouw/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DutchTinCan

As the story went viral, others shared their own similar experiences, highlighting that this isn’t a standalone case

People have had a lot of reaction to this hiring practice, especially the managers’ priorities

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

cali-tabby-katz
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
30 minutes ago

LOL at the comment who is complaining about "corporate America". OP literally stated they're Dutch and working for a Dutch company.

5
ceecee_2
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Did the OP say that? Looks like it was written by someone responding to the OP's post.

-1
ianbuhagiar_1
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
44 minutes ago

It baffles me how employers expect money to be nowhere near the top of the list of things a prospective employee prioritises. Had many arguments with my boss about this, coz he believes people should be motivated by passion towards their craft... or some other bøllocks like that. Sure if you enjoy your job both your life and the work will probably be better, and money isn't the only thing that matters. But most people work to live, not the other way round. And i, for one, will pick a job that pays me 20% more, even if i'm going to enjoy it 20% less - the net result will be better peace of mind and, most probably, a better work/life balance

2
donnapeluda_1
Donna Peluda
Donna Peluda
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I love my job, basically fixing electronic / programming stuff. I do it at work and at home, for friends free. What I hate is the politics of work. Dealing with pig ignorant managers that try to micro manage just so the can show they are doing something to earn their six figure salaries. Not just the incompetence and ignorance, they are proud of it. When I try and explain even the most simple concepts that are important to what we sell they behave like Bart Simpson sticking fingers in their ears and singing la la la la.

0
