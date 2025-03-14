Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Visit Boyfriend’s American Family Over U.S. Tariffs And 51st State Jokes
According to an old saying, it’s best to avoid discussing religion, politics, sex, and money in public, as they may lead to heated arguments and hurt feelings.

In a relationship, however, open and honest dialogue about these topics is essential for building understanding, trust, and long-term compatibility.

A post on the subreddit r/AmIOverreacting recently sparked a heated debate about national loyalty. Its author, a Canadian woman, shared that her American boyfriend is unhappy with her decision to boycott travel to the U.S. in response to recent tensions between the two countries.

Unsure whether to continue standing by her principles, she’s asking others to share their take on the situation.

    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why on earth would anyone with a functioning synapse in their head want to go to Trumpistan? TUCK FRUMP

    Vote comment up
    16
    16points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    phobrek avatar
    Phobrek
    Phobrek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her response is very sane. I live in the US and our country should generally be avoided for the dumpster fire it is becoming.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor people in Panama and Greenland - Orange is now openly threatening them with military invasion.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lynnie_quek avatar
    Lame Llama
    Lame Llama
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He can threaten all he wants, luckily countries are not companies he could just take. There will be real consequences, but we unfortuantely have to listen to his crazy proclamations.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
