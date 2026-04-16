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A wedding is the couple’s special day, and of course, it’s up to them to set the rules. Most guests expect this and accept it without a second thought, whether it’s a strict dress code, a child-free reception, or keeping phones away during the ceremony.

But one woman was completely blindsided when the bride demanded she arrive without her engagement ring, claiming the color of the stone was too close to the bridesmaids’ dresses and would steal attention from the wedding party. Shocked by the request, she took to Reddit to share her story.

Read it below.

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It’s common for couples to set a few rules for their wedding day

Image credits: leszekglasner/Envato (not the actual photo)

But one woman was left stunned when she heard the demand the bride had specifically for her

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Image credits: Minakryn/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: AioliProfessional181

Readers thought the request was completely outrageous and felt there was no reason for the woman to go along with it

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