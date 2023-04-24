“Move Your Bag”: Guy Tells Woman To Move Her Things Twice, As He Insists On Sitting Next To Her Even Though The Train Is Almost Empty

Public transportation may be wonderful, but sometimes also exhausting. It’s great since it’s typically affordable, quick, and pleasant as you can just sit back and relax. But there are other drawbacks that could negate all the advantages of public transportation. In most cases, you will encounter a large number of people pushing you in every direction, as well as weird smells and entitled individuals who may decide that you are disturbing them and cause a scene.

Trains are a comfortable and fast way to reach a destination; however, the journey can easily be disturbed by a stranger's scene

Woman asks the community if she was wrong for refusing to sit next to a stranger after he bossed her around for no reason

Image credits: u/skanus_cepelinai

The audacious passenger turned out to have a problem not with seats, but with the woman’s bags that were on the seats

Image credits: u/skanus_cepelinai

The woman ended up being called an entitled jerk for keeping her bag on the seat

Reddit user “skanus_cepelinai” recently shared her story asking the community if she was being a jerk for refusing to sit next to a rude stranger. The post went viral immediately and in just 2 days, it got almost 10K upvotes and more than 1.6K comments.

The woman begins her story by stating that she traveled on a train that had only 5 or 6 passengers in the same carriage with her. She chose a spot with 4 seats (as, likely, do most of us), made herself more comfortable, laid her belongings out on the free seats, took off her shoes and put her feet on the seat across.

A little while later, a man approached and told her to move her bag. She asked him whether he wanted this specific location, and he confirmed that he did. Once the woman collected all her things and moved to another place, guess what, the same guy appeared again with the same orders.

This time, the author refused to allow him to dictate how she should behave and informed him that the prior seat had already been given to him. As it turns out, the unpleasant passenger simply has a grudge towards those who leave their belongings on the seats. Later, he attempted to take the woman’s luggage, but the author yelled at him and he was forced to return to his seat. However, he still had a few ideas left for his scene, so he called somebody and complained about entitled people who think that their bags deserve a seat. Yeah, what a show.

The audience gave the author a “Not The A-Hole” badge and agreed that the guy was a real jerk in this situation. “NTA. This guy is a creeper and looking to cause trouble with you, a woman. Good for you not putting up with it,” one user stated. Additionally, some folks shared their own experience with such creepers in a public transport. Given that many people questioned why she was wearing no shoes, it looks like a cultural difference, as one side of people found it completely normal and others wrote: “Please keep your shoes on and don’t put your feet on the seats regardless of if you’re just in your socks. It’s obnoxious behavior in public.”

Bored Panda got in touch with the Redditor, and she said that she feels happy with the community’s verdict. “I felt validated to not have been in the wrong for refusing to let him sit with me, and it also felt really good that other people had the same hunch as me about him policing my behavior specifically because I was a woman taking up space and he was not having that for misogynistic reasons. I didn’t write this in the post because I didn’t want to influence people’s opinions, so when they came up with that point by themselves, it was a relief that my hunch can’t be that far off.”

Additionally, she shared that it is not the first time she has been in such a situation: “a few years ago a man asked me to move my bag in the bus, sat next to me and tried to start a conversation with me. That was really unpleasant and I decided that if something like that ever happens again, they can have the seat my bag is occupying, but they can not have me as a captive audience,” the woman remembered.

The OP also added her suggestions if you are ever being harassed: “You have no obligation to be polite, and often it’s even safer to stand up for yourself early in the interaction than to let the situation unfold.” Moreover, she is grateful for all the thoughtful responses from people who cared about her situation, and as a new Reddit user she was overwhelmed by so many notifications from the audience!

The author also asked to link a channel for Ukraine’s support donation website.

So folks, have you been in a similar situation? How did you deal with it? Share your stories in a comment section!

The audience supported the woman and shared their insights