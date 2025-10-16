Woman Gets Revenge On Ex-Coworker After She Takes Credit For Her Work, Gets Her Nixed For Promotion

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real, office politics can make going to work even more unpleasant than it has to be. Dealing with a toxic boss or a backstabbing coworker on top of trying to get through your exploding inbox is enough to make anyone yell, “I quit!”

One woman turned to an online community to share how one of her ex-colleagues took credit for the work that landed their agency one of its biggest clients. The only snag? It wasn’t hers to begin with. Six months later, though, karma came calling.

Office politics can make work more miserable than it has to be, especially if you’re dealing with a toxic colleague

One woman worked hard to land her agency one of their biggest clients, only for her coworker to swoop in and take credit for the whole thing

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining how her ex-coworker took credit for her work and was nixed for promotion.

Text excerpt showing frustration after ex-coworker takes credit for work before a promotion decision.

Frustrated, but not wanting to burn bridges, the woman didn’t make a scene, but ended up leaving the agency soon afterwards

Text excerpt from a story about a woman getting revenge on an ex-coworker who took credit for her work.

Text showing a woman explaining how her ex-coworker overstated involvement in projects, affecting promotion chances.

Six months later, the woman who’d stolen her thunder applied to a position at her new agency, but when her boss asked her what she was like, she told the truth

Text message conversation about a woman getting revenge on ex-coworker after work credit dispute affecting promotion.

Text post about workplace conflict involving honesty, references, and backlash from ex-coworker seeking promotion.

Image credits: ReasonableNet9454

Thanks to her honest reference, the woman never got hired, but ended up accusing her of sabotage, so she turned to an online community to ask if being frank was a jerk move

Workplace drama often starts quietly, and for the original poster (OP), an ad agency employee, it began with a coworker stealing the spotlight. OP shared how her former coworker, “Leah,” presented her award-winning campaign as her own during a major client pitch. Although the incident stung, she kept quiet to keep the peace and protect her career.

Months later, karma came calling with a professional twist. After moving to a new firm, OP discovered Leah had applied for a senior position on her team. When her creative director asked about Leah’s work ethic, she answered truthfully: Leah was talented but often exaggerated her role in group projects. No insults, just the facts.

Soon after, Leah reached out, furious. She’d learned through friends why she hadn’t gotten the job and blamed OP for “sabotaging her future.” She even accused her of holding a grudge and being “unprofessional,” arguing that she should’ve let the past go instead of bringing up one “misunderstanding” from their agency days.

Now, their mutual friends are divided. Some say OP was fair for giving an honest reference, especially after Leah misrepresented her work. Others argue she should’ve been more diplomatic to avoid personal bias. But workplace integrity is tricky, and sometimes, being truthful is the most professional thing you can do.

To be fair, OP didn’t set out to trash Leah’s reputation; she just gave an honest answer when her boss asked her for it. But here’s the real question: how could she have stopped Leah from claiming credit before she even bounced from the original agency? We went hunting for answers.

Melody Wilding over at Forbes explains that even in supposedly “collaborative” workplaces, some people take it way too far and greedily hoard kudos for projects that aren’t theirs. If you’re the victim of idea theft, you may be torn between wanting payback and just wanting to forget it ever happened. But the good news is that there are professional ways to cope.

If you confront the person directly, start by asking questions instead of making accusations. This flips the script; suddenly, they have to explain themselves. If you’ve got evidence that the idea was in fact yours, don’t be shy to take it to your leadership – that’s what documentation is for, at the end of the day.

The experts from Indeed suggest a few practical strategies for dealing with a coworker trying to grab your glory, including giving yourself time to manage your emotions and respond tactfully and trying to consider the circumstances from an unbiased viewpoint. Focus on calmly communicating with the credit burglar, rather than pointing fingers – the blame game is never a good look.

We think OP’s quiet clapback did the job it needed to, right? Here’s hoping Leah learned her lesson and won’t be so quick to claim credit for other people’s hard work in future. Because let’s be honest, nobody likes a thunder thief.

What do you think? Did OP cross a line with her honest opinion of Leah’s work ethic, or did her ex-colleague get exactly what was coming to her? Share your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the original poster was not the jerk in the situation, but her ex-colleague certainly was

Reddit comment defending woman’s revenge on ex-coworker who took credit and blocked her promotion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman’s revenge on an ex-coworker who took credit for her work.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a woman confronts an ex-coworker about stealing credit and losing a promotion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a coworker conflict related to credit for work and promotion issues.

Woman gets revenge on ex-coworker after she takes credit for her work and blocks promotion opportunity.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing workplace conflict involving a woman getting revenge on ex-coworker over credit and promotion.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing toxic work environment after coworker takes credit and blocks promotion opportunities.

Comment on a forum discussing a woman getting revenge on an ex-coworker who took credit and lost promotion.

Woman gets revenge on ex-coworker who took credit for her work and blocked her promotion in a professional setting.