Woman Refuses To Quit Job After Husband’s Promotion, Gets Lecture From MIL On Gender Roles

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite like a promotion to give you a reason to celebrate. It feels good to be recognized, to know your hard work paid off, and to finally enjoy a bit more comfort in life, right?

But when this Redditor’s husband got a raise that tripled his salary, the excitement didn’t last long. Even though she was genuinely thrilled for him, things took an unexpected turn when he insisted she quit her job now that they “didn’t need” her income. She loved her career and had no intention of giving it up.

He couldn’t understand why—turning what should’ve been a happy moment into a tense, uncomfortable discussion. Read below for the full story.

RELATED:

The woman was thrilled when her husband told her he’d gotten a promotion that tripled his salary

Woman and man having serious conversation indoors, reflecting conflict over job and gender roles after husband's promotion.

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But things quickly got uncomfortable when he started insisting she quit her job because of it

Text excerpt about a woman refusing to quit her job after husband’s promotion and receiving a gender roles lecture from mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing a lecture on traditional gender roles from mother-in-law.

Woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion, receiving a lecture on gender roles from mother-in-law.

Text message showing a woman refusing to quit her job despite husband’s promotion and family pressure on gender roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing gender roles lecture from mother-in-law at home.

Woman stands firm refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing lecture on gender roles from mother-in-law.

Young woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion, engaged in serious discussion about gender roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing gender roles lecture from mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation showing woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion despite pressure on gender roles.

Text message screenshot discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion despite family pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation about woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion and MIL lecturing on gender roles.

Text message conversation about a woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion and receiving gender roles lecture from MIL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman refusing to quit her job after husband’s promotion amid gender roles discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing pressure over traditional gender roles from mother-in-law.

Text excerpt about woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion and receiving gender roles lecture from mother-in-law.

Image credits: Haunting_Dog_2214

The author later shared more details in the comments

Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, discussing career passion and gender roles with mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about a woman refusing to quit her job after husband’s promotion and MIL lecturing on gender roles.

Many commenters thought the husband’s demands were a major red flag

Woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion, receiving lecture on gender roles from mother-in-law.

Reddit comment discussing financial red flags and fears related to a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to quit her job after her husband’s promotion and facing a lecture on gender roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion and MIL lecture about gender roles.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion, touching on gender roles and personal choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing gender roles and a woman refusing to quit her job after husband's promotion.

Comment advising against giving up financial freedom, related to woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman refusing to quit her job after husband’s promotion and facing a lecture on gender roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment urging women not to quit jobs after husband’s promotion, discussing gender roles and relationship support.

Comment text discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion and MIL lecturing on gender roles.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion and addressing gender roles in a family conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing chauvinistic views and supporting a woman who refuses to quit her job.

Commenter shares experience about refusing to quit job despite husband's promotion and dealing with gender role expectations.

Others, however, argued that the woman wasn’t being appreciative enough of the opportunity his promotion created

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing woman for not appreciating husband's promotion, reflecting on gender roles and family expectations.

Comment discussing gender roles as woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, highlighting family and work balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion and a lecture on gender roles from mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to quit her job after her husband’s promotion and gender roles debate.

Comment from user All_Seeing_High responding to woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion and MIL lecture on gender roles.