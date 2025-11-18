Woman Refuses To Quit Job After Husband’s Promotion, Gets Lecture From MIL On Gender Roles
There’s nothing quite like a promotion to give you a reason to celebrate. It feels good to be recognized, to know your hard work paid off, and to finally enjoy a bit more comfort in life, right?
But when this Redditor’s husband got a raise that tripled his salary, the excitement didn’t last long. Even though she was genuinely thrilled for him, things took an unexpected turn when he insisted she quit her job now that they “didn’t need” her income. She loved her career and had no intention of giving it up.
He couldn’t understand why—turning what should’ve been a happy moment into a tense, uncomfortable discussion. Read below for the full story.
The woman was thrilled when her husband told her he’d gotten a promotion that tripled his salary
Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
But things quickly got uncomfortable when he started insisting she quit her job because of it
Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Haunting_Dog_2214
The author later shared more details in the comments
Many commenters thought the husband’s demands were a major red flag
Others, however, argued that the woman wasn’t being appreciative enough of the opportunity his promotion created
How masculine to tell your mom and let her call your wife.
Did we just go back 50 years where everything we fought for is a privilege and not a right? F*****g trads.
Rather 70, and that was also just propaganda. After WWII, (when many women had to enter the workforce, as men were recruited in the war) they wanted to stuff the genie back into the bottle, meaning sending the women back to the kitchen. Of course, only (upper) middle class women, as others have always worked, since the dawn of time. An entire machinery of propaganda started, planting this weird dream into people's head about the perfect family, where women are at home and men earn the bacon; also, started accusing working women making their sons gay. I'm pretty sure other accusations were also prevalent.
