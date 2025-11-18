Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Quit Job After Husband’s Promotion, Gets Lecture From MIL On Gender Roles
Woman refuses to quit job after husbandu2019s promotion, facing a serious conversation about gender roles with family.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Quit Job After Husband’s Promotion, Gets Lecture From MIL On Gender Roles

8

36

8

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite like a promotion to give you a reason to celebrate. It feels good to be recognized, to know your hard work paid off, and to finally enjoy a bit more comfort in life, right?

But when this Redditor’s husband got a raise that tripled his salary, the excitement didn’t last long. Even though she was genuinely thrilled for him, things took an unexpected turn when he insisted she quit her job now that they “didn’t need” her income. She loved her career and had no intention of giving it up.

He couldn’t understand why—turning what should’ve been a happy moment into a tense, uncomfortable discussion. Read below for the full story.

RELATED:

    The woman was thrilled when her husband told her he’d gotten a promotion that tripled his salary

    Woman and man having serious conversation indoors, reflecting conflict over job and gender roles after husband's promotion.

    Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But things quickly got uncomfortable when he started insisting she quit her job because of it

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to quit her job after husband’s promotion and receiving a gender roles lecture from mother-in-law.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing a lecture on traditional gender roles from mother-in-law.

    Woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion, receiving a lecture on gender roles from mother-in-law.

    Text message showing a woman refusing to quit her job despite husband’s promotion and family pressure on gender roles.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing gender roles lecture from mother-in-law at home.

    Woman stands firm refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing lecture on gender roles from mother-in-law.

    Young woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion, engaged in serious discussion about gender roles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing gender roles lecture from mother-in-law.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation showing woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion despite pressure on gender roles.

    Text message screenshot discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion despite family pressure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation about woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion and MIL lecturing on gender roles.

    Text message conversation about a woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion and receiving gender roles lecture from MIL.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to quit her job after husband’s promotion amid gender roles discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, facing pressure over traditional gender roles from mother-in-law.

    Text excerpt about woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion and receiving gender roles lecture from mother-in-law.

    Image credits: Haunting_Dog_2214

    The author later shared more details in the comments

    Woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, discussing career passion and gender roles with mother-in-law.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about a woman refusing to quit her job after husband’s promotion and MIL lecturing on gender roles.

    Many commenters thought the husband’s demands were a major red flag

    Woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion, receiving lecture on gender roles from mother-in-law.

    Reddit comment discussing financial red flags and fears related to a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to quit her job after her husband’s promotion and facing a lecture on gender roles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion and MIL lecture about gender roles.

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband's promotion, touching on gender roles and personal choice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing gender roles and a woman refusing to quit her job after husband's promotion.

    Comment advising against giving up financial freedom, related to woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to quit her job after husband’s promotion and facing a lecture on gender roles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment urging women not to quit jobs after husband’s promotion, discussing gender roles and relationship support.

    Comment text discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion and MIL lecturing on gender roles.

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion and addressing gender roles in a family conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing chauvinistic views and supporting a woman who refuses to quit her job.

    Commenter shares experience about refusing to quit job despite husband's promotion and dealing with gender role expectations.

    Others, however, argued that the woman wasn’t being appreciative enough of the opportunity his promotion created

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing woman for not appreciating husband's promotion, reflecting on gender roles and family expectations.

    Comment discussing gender roles as woman refuses to quit job after husband’s promotion, highlighting family and work balance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion and a lecture on gender roles from mother-in-law.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to quit her job after her husband’s promotion and gender roles debate.

    Comment from user All_Seeing_High responding to woman refusing to quit job after husband’s promotion and MIL lecture on gender roles.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Money
    relationship

    36

    8

    36

    8

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first comment sums it up. Being financially dependent on your partner isn't freedom. And if he wants a maid at home he can just hire one.

    17
    17points
    reply
    renskedejonge avatar
    Renske de jonge
    Renske de jonge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How masculine to tell your mom and let her call your wife.

    14
    14points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did we just go back 50 years where everything we fought for is a privilege and not a right? F*****g trads.

    7
    7points
    reply
    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rather 70, and that was also just propaganda. After WWII, (when many women had to enter the workforce, as men were recruited in the war) they wanted to stuff the genie back into the bottle, meaning sending the women back to the kitchen. Of course, only (upper) middle class women, as others have always worked, since the dawn of time. An entire machinery of propaganda started, planting this weird dream into people's head about the perfect family, where women are at home and men earn the bacon; also, started accusing working women making their sons gay. I'm pretty sure other accusations were also prevalent.

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first comment sums it up. Being financially dependent on your partner isn't freedom. And if he wants a maid at home he can just hire one.

    17
    17points
    reply
    renskedejonge avatar
    Renske de jonge
    Renske de jonge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How masculine to tell your mom and let her call your wife.

    14
    14points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did we just go back 50 years where everything we fought for is a privilege and not a right? F*****g trads.

    7
    7points
    reply
    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rather 70, and that was also just propaganda. After WWII, (when many women had to enter the workforce, as men were recruited in the war) they wanted to stuff the genie back into the bottle, meaning sending the women back to the kitchen. Of course, only (upper) middle class women, as others have always worked, since the dawn of time. An entire machinery of propaganda started, planting this weird dream into people's head about the perfect family, where women are at home and men earn the bacon; also, started accusing working women making their sons gay. I'm pretty sure other accusations were also prevalent.

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT