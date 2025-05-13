Vegan Lady Expects Everyone To Ditch The Steakhouse Her Cousin Chose For Dinner, Gets A Hard “No”

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating big moments with family members and friends is wonderful because it shows how much people love and care about you. However, in a few instances, jealous loved ones may try to make the moment all about themselves.

This is what happened to a woman who wanted to celebrate a promotion that she got by having a dinner party. Her vegan cousin couldn’t stand her getting all the attention and threw a fuss about it being at a steakhouse. She expected the event venue to be changed just for her and was shocked when it wasn’t.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes people are so entitled that they disregard other people’s wants and needs, and never seem to realize their mistake

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had received a promotion at work and wanted to celebrate it by inviting her family members to a steakhouse for dinner

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When her vegan, gluten-free cousin found out where the party was going to be held, she demanded it be changed due to the risk of cross-contamination

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KamranAydinov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster knew that the steakhouse provided vegan and gluten-free options, so she didn’t want to give in to her cousin’s demands, as she had thrown tantrums like that before

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: throwaway19100220

The author’s refusal to change her event venue angered her cousin, who complained to everyone about how inconsiderate she was being

The OP mentioned that her elder cousin always seemed to get her way, and that at previous birthday parties she had called the shots about where it should be held. This left the poster with a sour taste in her mouth, and she knew that she didn’t want to change her event venue for her cousin this time.

When it comes to toxic family members like this, it can be difficult to know how to handle their manipulative behavior. Their main goal is to often get their own way, and they don’t mind hurting or stressing out their loved ones in the process. This can cause a lot of family tension over time and bring up conflicts.

Even though the poster had made it clear to her vegan, gluten-free cousin that she had chosen a steakhouse that could cater to her needs, the other woman wasn’t open to the compromise. She expected to get her own way and tried to manipulate the OP by saying that she wouldn’t show up if the party was still going to be held at the steakhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to experts, when people give ultimatums like this, it’s often a tactic to control the other person’s behavior. This is an indicator of an unhealthy relationship dynamic, and it shows that the person is trying to be manipulative. It’s clear that the older cousin was always used to getting her way and didn’t know how else to control the poster’s choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sodawhiskey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s great that the OP decided to stay strong and challenge her cousin’s ultimatum. She was tired of always having to compromise on her special events to please her pushy family member. She had done her best to accommodate the other woman’s needs, and she didn’t want to keep going out of her way to do it.

Usually, people with dietary restrictions try their best not to inconvenience their host. They may call ahead at restaurants to see what is safe to eat or pack food that they can nibble on. They would never demand special treatment or expect someone to bend over backwards to fulfill their needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the woman’s cousin didn’t get her way, she became aggressive and started complaining about the OP to other people. Even though she had been acting in an entitled way, she told others that the poster was being inconsiderate to her.

It might be really difficult to stand up to rude or demanding family members like this, but it’s all worth it if it means that you’ll get to have peace of mind. Hopefully, the OP was able to enjoy her promotion celebration dinner with the people who actually care about her, rather than those who were too selfish to make an effort.

How would you have dealt with an entitled person like this? Feel free to share your most unhinged ideas in the comments.

People were annoyed with the cousin and told the poster to stop inviting her to such events

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT