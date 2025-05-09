“AITA For Feeding My Nieces Nothing But Junk Food For 3 Days?”
Over the years, researchers have documented many positive impacts veganism brings to the table, including on individual and public health, animal welfare, and even the fashion industry.
However, the vegan diet isn’t without its challenges, especially in social life.
In the wake of the pandemic, Reddit user Zealousideal_Lime_66 agreed to babysit her brother’s girls while he and his wife enjoyed a rare weekend together. Everything was going well, but there was one problem: her nieces wouldn’t eat the woman’s food.
So, she fed them frozen pizzas, burgers, and other easily available options—something their father was not happy about when he found out.
Watching over kids whose diet is nothing like yours can be more challenging than it seems
Image credits: puhimec / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)
Even when they’re family
Image credits: Olavi Anttila / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zealousideal_Lime_66
Most of the people who read the woman’s story didn’t think she did anything wrong
But a few said she could’ve been more accommodating
Some even thought that everyone involved could’ve navigated the situation better
Soon after, the woman released an update on the conflict
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zealousideal_Lime_66
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Let's be clear, there were smoothies and sandwiches for breakfast and lunch. Then for dinner mac and cheese, pizza, burgers and nuggets. Yeah, not the healthiest, but certainly not a diet of solely junk food. And, even if it was, having junk food for one weekend isn't going to be terrible for a couple of children. We don't have to have each meal be balanced. As long as we're getting the nutrients we need over the course of a week things even out. Their parents can provide more nutritionally dense foods. Everything is fine. - - - When my daughter was about 7 she'd have 'feast and famine' times. Some days she'd eat more than her dad, other days she'd eat less than a toddler. It wasn't a problem. We didn't look at what she ate each day, but what she was eating in a week. As long as that was good, there was no cause for concern.
Dad doesn't meal prep and then gets shirty that his kids aren't eating the meals he didn't make is my take on this.
Idk I think the YTA have a point. OP agreed to watch the kids, not forced or coerced or anything, but was perfectly fine with it. She didn't even get them microwave meals with vegetables, she got them junkfood for 3 days straight. As for cooking kid friendly... she shouldn't have to if the father says they'll eat anything, but if I was OP I may have cooked something a bit more child friendly at least one of the days. The dad should have obviously not have forgotten the meals he was supposed to bring, but it doesn't really sit right with me to agree to watch the kids they just get them junk all weekend. Sure it won't k*ll them, but there were better options.
Yes, I totally agree. A few minutes thought or ask AI if that's too much, to get a few vegan kids meals. A veggie pizza with some BBq sauce tossed peppers is great. Carrot sticks and celery with some nice hummous they made themselves is always good. There's a million options. Sure McDs on day one, no problem, but by day 3 she could have thought of something.
Let's be clear, there were smoothies and sandwiches for breakfast and lunch. Then for dinner mac and cheese, pizza, burgers and nuggets. Yeah, not the healthiest, but certainly not a diet of solely junk food. And, even if it was, having junk food for one weekend isn't going to be terrible for a couple of children. We don't have to have each meal be balanced. As long as we're getting the nutrients we need over the course of a week things even out. Their parents can provide more nutritionally dense foods. Everything is fine. - - - When my daughter was about 7 she'd have 'feast and famine' times. Some days she'd eat more than her dad, other days she'd eat less than a toddler. It wasn't a problem. We didn't look at what she ate each day, but what she was eating in a week. As long as that was good, there was no cause for concern.
Dad doesn't meal prep and then gets shirty that his kids aren't eating the meals he didn't make is my take on this.
Idk I think the YTA have a point. OP agreed to watch the kids, not forced or coerced or anything, but was perfectly fine with it. She didn't even get them microwave meals with vegetables, she got them junkfood for 3 days straight. As for cooking kid friendly... she shouldn't have to if the father says they'll eat anything, but if I was OP I may have cooked something a bit more child friendly at least one of the days. The dad should have obviously not have forgotten the meals he was supposed to bring, but it doesn't really sit right with me to agree to watch the kids they just get them junk all weekend. Sure it won't k*ll them, but there were better options.
Yes, I totally agree. A few minutes thought or ask AI if that's too much, to get a few vegan kids meals. A veggie pizza with some BBq sauce tossed peppers is great. Carrot sticks and celery with some nice hummous they made themselves is always good. There's a million options. Sure McDs on day one, no problem, but by day 3 she could have thought of something.
35
8