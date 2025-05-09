Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Feeding My Nieces Nothing But Junk Food For 3 Days?”
Young girl enjoying a large cheeseburger indoors, highlighting junk food feeding and indulgence with nieces context.
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Feeding My Nieces Nothing But Junk Food For 3 Days?”

Over the years, researchers have documented many positive impacts veganism brings to the table, including on individual and public health, animal welfare, and even the fashion industry.

However, the vegan diet isn’t without its challenges, especially in social life.

In the wake of the pandemic, Reddit user Zealousideal_Lime_66 agreed to babysit her brother’s girls while he and his wife enjoyed a rare weekend together. Everything was going well, but there was one problem: her nieces wouldn’t eat the woman’s food.

So, she fed them frozen pizzas, burgers, and other easily available options—something their father was not happy about when he found out.

    Watching over kids whose diet is nothing like yours can be more challenging than it seems

    Image credits: puhimec / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    Even when they’re family

    Image credits: Olavi Anttila / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Zealousideal_Lime_66

    Most of the people who read the woman’s story didn’t think she did anything wrong

    But a few said she could’ve been more accommodating

    Some even thought that everyone involved could’ve navigated the situation better

    Soon after, the woman released an update on the conflict

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Zealousideal_Lime_66

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's be clear, there were smoothies and sandwiches for breakfast and lunch. Then for dinner mac and cheese, pizza, burgers and nuggets. Yeah, not the healthiest, but certainly not a diet of solely junk food. And, even if it was, having junk food for one weekend isn't going to be terrible for a couple of children. We don't have to have each meal be balanced. As long as we're getting the nutrients we need over the course of a week things even out. Their parents can provide more nutritionally dense foods. Everything is fine. - - - When my daughter was about 7 she'd have 'feast and famine' times. Some days she'd eat more than her dad, other days she'd eat less than a toddler. It wasn't a problem. We didn't look at what she ate each day, but what she was eating in a week. As long as that was good, there was no cause for concern.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad doesn't meal prep and then gets shirty that his kids aren't eating the meals he didn't make is my take on this.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idk I think the YTA have a point. OP agreed to watch the kids, not forced or coerced or anything, but was perfectly fine with it. She didn't even get them microwave meals with vegetables, she got them junkfood for 3 days straight. As for cooking kid friendly... she shouldn't have to if the father says they'll eat anything, but if I was OP I may have cooked something a bit more child friendly at least one of the days. The dad should have obviously not have forgotten the meals he was supposed to bring, but it doesn't really sit right with me to agree to watch the kids they just get them junk all weekend. Sure it won't k*ll them, but there were better options.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, I totally agree. A few minutes thought or ask AI if that's too much, to get a few vegan kids meals. A veggie pizza with some BBq sauce tossed peppers is great. Carrot sticks and celery with some nice hummous they made themselves is always good. There's a million options. Sure McDs on day one, no problem, but by day 3 she could have thought of something.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
