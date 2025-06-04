Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hubby Stands Firm Against Postpartum Wife Who Wants To Rehome Their Family Cat Due To Its Clinginess
Fluffy orange cat and curious baby on a bed, capturing a moment that reflects refusing to let rehome cat concerns.
Animals, Cats

Hubby Stands Firm Against Postpartum Wife Who Wants To Rehome Their Family Cat Due To Its Clinginess

Interview With Expert
Caring for a pet is a big responsibility, and it takes a lot of love, care, and effort. Although there might be tough times where pet parents struggle to look after their furry friends, their strong bond with each other is often what gets them through it all.

Unfortunately, this isn’t what happened with one woman who had just had a baby. She was struggling to look after her 4-month-old and kept getting annoyed by her clingy pet cat. Eventually, she thought of rehoming it, but her husband strongly vetoed the idea.

More info: Mumsnet



    Looking after an animal is a wonderfully rewarding experience, but it can get tough, especially if people are dealing with big life changes at the same time

    Ginger cat and baby lying on a bed together, highlighting companionship and refusing to let rehome cat concerns.

    Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she was four months postpartum and struggling to look after her baby because of the clinginess of her cat 

    Refusing to let rehome cat due to lifestyle changes preventing pet care and concerns about others' opinions.

    Struggling with an indoor cat that is clingy and demanding attention after having a baby four months ago.

    Text describing a cat running around feet meowing loudly and insistently, related to refusing to let rehome cat.

    Woman sitting on a couch holding a baby, looking stressed, with a laptop nearby, symbolizing emotions around refusing let rehome cat.

    Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she was four months postpartum and struggling to look after her baby because of the clinginess of her cat 

    Parent struggling with cat fur everywhere and deciding on refusing to let rehome cat despite challenges with baby care.

    Person expressing frustration about cleaning a cat litter tray and food while refusing to let rehome cat.

    Woman sitting on couch gently holding and petting a gray cat, showing care and reluctance to let rehome cat.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She felt overwhelmed by the feline constantly wanting attention, leaving fur all around the house, and having to clean up its litter

    Text expressing feelings about refusing to let rehome cat for both owner and cat’s happiness and comfort.

    Text discussing the impact of refusing to let rehome a cat, emphasizing the cat as part of the family.

    Person expressing frustration over partner refusing to let them rehome the cat affecting their sanity and well-being.

    Image credits: ThisCleverAmberEagle

    The woman didn’t know whether she should figure out a way to rehome the cat or suck up her feelings for the sake of her husband

    It is difficult to know what to do in a situation like this because the woman’s feelings are valid, as she has to deal with all the things that come with having a baby. On the other hand, the cat also has equal rights to take up space in their home, as it has probably been a part of their family for a while.

    According to studies on over 1000 pet parents, many people feel overwhelmed and stressed out by their pets after having a child. This could be due to all their newly added responsibilities, which don’t leave them with enough time to spend with their furry friends.

    To also get an expert’s perspective on this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Nigel Reed, who is the founder of The Dog Guardian, which provides in-depth information about dog behavior, training, and well-being. We asked Nigel why some people immediately want to rehome their pet after having a baby. He said that it might be because “they feel overwhelmed.”

    “The baby brings huge changes, and if the dog adds stress, such as barking, jumping, or needing attention, the parents are often at breaking point with their own needs not being met, and they think they cannot manage both child and dog. It is often about the person’s emotional state. What once felt manageable or even enjoyable can suddenly feel like too much,” he explained.

    It’s definitely possible that the OP felt many of these feelings as well. Earlier on, their cat’s clinginess must have not bothered her so much, but after having to care for her baby, she might have felt touched-out and in need of some personal space.

    Couple arguing indoors near plants, illustrating tension around refusing to let rehome cat decisions.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Nobody truly wants to rehome their pet, but sometimes, desperate situations call for desperate measures. The woman also mentioned that she had started seeing her cat as a burden and wanted him to go to a home where he would be valued and wanted. Her husband was extremely against the idea because he felt that they’d be abandoning a member of their family.

    We asked Nigel if there was anything pet parents could do to make the post-baby transition easier. He said that it’s important to “prepare early. Teach the [pet] calm behaviour around everyday activities, such as relaxing when you leave, come home, or when visitors arrive.” 

    “Be sure to teach them that you decide when to interact throughout the day so they learn to wait for you to make decisions and are ready to play or cuddle, rather than them dictating when and how interactions unfold. After the baby arrives, keep boundaries in place. Do not feel guilty, as it will not help,” he added.

    It is indeed difficult to look after a baby and a demanding pet, but it is possible with a little effort and patience. Hopefully, the husband will realize that his wife is under tremendous stress and find easier ways to keep their cat in check so that it doesn’t cling to her so much.

    Do you have any suggestions for this couple, or do you think the woman should find a way to rehome the feline? Let us know your thoughts.

    People were not sympathetic toward the woman’s plight and felt that she was being cruel in thinking of rehoming the cat

    Comment explaining the importance of refusing to let rehome cat and suggesting using an outdoor catio instead for temporary outdoor time.

    Commenter expressing concern about refusing to let someone rehome a cat, emphasizing responsibility for pets.

    User refusing to let rehome cat, emphasizing responsibility and distress of moving cat from a happy home.

    Comment discussing the challenges of refusing to let rehome cat and the importance of responsible pet commitment.

    Comment expressing strong disapproval of refusing to let rehome a cat after committing to caring for a pet.

    Comment discussing rehome cat due to overwhelming hair and need for husband to help with pet care.

    Comment discussing an indoor cat’s behavior, boredom, and fur concerns related to refusing to let rehome cat.

    Text excerpt about refusing to let rehome cat, discussing the trauma animals face when being rehomed and commitment to pets.

    User sharing advice about refusing let rehome cat when introducing a new baby and adjusting pets slowly.

    User sharing personal story about refusing to let rehome cat despite newborn challenges, describing changed feelings over time.

    Commenter advising to refuse letting partner rehome cat due to inconvenience and lifestyle changes with pet ownership.

    Comment expressing frustration about people choosing to rehome cats when having a baby, related to refusing let rehome cat.

    Share on Facebook
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder, when OP gets a new baby, is she also going to "rehome" the first one that suddenly no longer fits her lifestyle ?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get the catio another commenter recommended and invest in a Roomba to take care of the majority of the cat hair. Or have your husband do the vacuuming. Or hire a maid/nanny for a few months until you’re used to the new routine. Believe me, your baby will love your cat, and your cat will love your baby, and both their lives will be better for having each other. It’s a beautiful thing to see, so you shouldn’t deprive anyone of it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    arliae_ avatar
    Estelle E.
    Estelle E.
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It feels like husband does nothing you help with the inconvenience. Yes the cat is part of the family. But if she is overwhelmed, her husband needs to do cat related chores. She might also be suffering from post partum depression.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
