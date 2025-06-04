Hubby Stands Firm Against Postpartum Wife Who Wants To Rehome Their Family Cat Due To Its Clinginess

ADVERTISEMENT

Caring for a pet is a big responsibility, and it takes a lot of love, care, and effort. Although there might be tough times where pet parents struggle to look after their furry friends, their strong bond with each other is often what gets them through it all.

Unfortunately, this isn’t what happened with one woman who had just had a baby. She was struggling to look after her 4-month-old and kept getting annoyed by her clingy pet cat. Eventually, she thought of rehoming it, but her husband strongly vetoed the idea.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Looking after an animal is a wonderfully rewarding experience, but it can get tough, especially if people are dealing with big life changes at the same time

Share icon

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she was four months postpartum and struggling to look after her baby because of the clinginess of her cat

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shared that she was four months postpartum and struggling to look after her baby because of the clinginess of her cat

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She felt overwhelmed by the feline constantly wanting attention, leaving fur all around the house, and having to clean up its litter

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ThisCleverAmberEagle

The woman didn’t know whether she should figure out a way to rehome the cat or suck up her feelings for the sake of her husband

It is difficult to know what to do in a situation like this because the woman’s feelings are valid, as she has to deal with all the things that come with having a baby. On the other hand, the cat also has equal rights to take up space in their home, as it has probably been a part of their family for a while.

According to studies on over 1000 pet parents, many people feel overwhelmed and stressed out by their pets after having a child. This could be due to all their newly added responsibilities, which don’t leave them with enough time to spend with their furry friends.

To also get an expert’s perspective on this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Nigel Reed, who is the founder of The Dog Guardian, which provides in-depth information about dog behavior, training, and well-being. We asked Nigel why some people immediately want to rehome their pet after having a baby. He said that it might be because “they feel overwhelmed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The baby brings huge changes, and if the dog adds stress, such as barking, jumping, or needing attention, the parents are often at breaking point with their own needs not being met, and they think they cannot manage both child and dog. It is often about the person’s emotional state. What once felt manageable or even enjoyable can suddenly feel like too much,” he explained.

It’s definitely possible that the OP felt many of these feelings as well. Earlier on, their cat’s clinginess must have not bothered her so much, but after having to care for her baby, she might have felt touched-out and in need of some personal space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Nobody truly wants to rehome their pet, but sometimes, desperate situations call for desperate measures. The woman also mentioned that she had started seeing her cat as a burden and wanted him to go to a home where he would be valued and wanted. Her husband was extremely against the idea because he felt that they’d be abandoning a member of their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

We asked Nigel if there was anything pet parents could do to make the post-baby transition easier. He said that it’s important to “prepare early. Teach the [pet] calm behaviour around everyday activities, such as relaxing when you leave, come home, or when visitors arrive.”

“Be sure to teach them that you decide when to interact throughout the day so they learn to wait for you to make decisions and are ready to play or cuddle, rather than them dictating when and how interactions unfold. After the baby arrives, keep boundaries in place. Do not feel guilty, as it will not help,” he added.

It is indeed difficult to look after a baby and a demanding pet, but it is possible with a little effort and patience. Hopefully, the husband will realize that his wife is under tremendous stress and find easier ways to keep their cat in check so that it doesn’t cling to her so much.

Do you have any suggestions for this couple, or do you think the woman should find a way to rehome the feline? Let us know your thoughts.

People were not sympathetic toward the woman’s plight and felt that she was being cruel in thinking of rehoming the cat

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon