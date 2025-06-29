Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Has Enough Of Her Friend Using Her, Sets Boundaries: “I Will Not Be Hosting Your Toddler”
Woman in blue shirt looking stressed while setting boundaries with friend using her and toddler care demands
Friends, Relationships

Woman Has Enough Of Her Friend Using Her, Sets Boundaries: “I Will Not Be Hosting Your Toddler”

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends have a profound impact on our well-being, for better or worse. A quality friendship can enrich one’s life by providing a sense of community and helping one stay healthier, happier, and less stressed. On the other hand, a bad friend who takes more than they give and tries to make it all about themselves can take a toll on our mood, morale, and other aspects of our mental health.

For this woman, her relationship with her best friend had started to creep into the second category. However, she recently decided to set some boundaries after the friend wanted to crash her relaxing holiday with her toddler and her marital problems.

Scroll down to find the full story and conversation with licensed mental health counselor Veronica Lichtenstein and sexuality, coming out, and divorce support coach Anne-Marie Zanzal, who kindly agreed to share their insights on one-sided friendships.

RELATED:

    Friendships have a profound impact on us, for better or worse

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    This woman’s relationship with her best friend started to negatively affect her as she constantly felt like she was being used

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: A. C./Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Stockbusters/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: olegfedotov/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: New Africa/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: [deleted]

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When a friendship is not reciprocal, that can be a red flag that you are being used”

    Licensed mental health counselor Veronica Lichtenstein tells Bored Panda that friendships should be all about balance, and if it’s not there, it’s a telltale sign that one of the friends is being taken advantage of.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If you’re getting something out of the relationship—like support or good times—you’re probably not being used. It’s about balance. If you’re doing things that make you happy, even for your friend, that’s fine. But if you notice that you’re always the one initiating plans or feel drained after hanging out, those are red flags,” she explains.

    “When a friendship is not reciprocal, that can be a red flag that you are being used. You’re initiating plans, checking in, remembering birthdays… and it’s rarely reciprocated. Friendship should have a give-and-take rhythm to it,” agrees sexuality, coming out, and divorce support coach Anne-Marie Zanzal.

    “It is always about them. They dominate conversations with their problems, needs, and stories—but rarely (if ever) ask about your life or listen with genuine interest. You feel drained, not nourished. After spending time with them, you often feel exhausted, anxious, or like your needs didn’t matter in the interaction,” says Zanzal, listing the signs that indicate someone is being taken advantage of by their friend.

    Someone who uses their friends might not even notice that they’re doing it, says Lichtenstein.

    “Those with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) often see situations from their perspective only. Others may have been pampered their whole lives and simply don’t understand boundaries. Plus, we teach people how to treat us; if you’re always available, friends will keep asking because you have taught them that you will say yes.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Boundaries are so important in friendship”

    When a person notices they’re being taken advantage of by their friend, they should try to set boundaries with them. “Boundaries are so important in friendship. You should be able to say “no” or “I don’t want to” without a friend taking offense. This conversation could be helpful if you believe they are unaware of their advantage-taking behavior,” says Zanzal.

    Lichtenstein additionally advises setting a boundary in an honest but direct way. “If you can’t help with something, say so. For example, “I can’t drive you to the party because I have to work,” but offer to help them figure out a ride instead. Friends learn quickly who genuinely wants to help and who doesn’t, and they respect those boundaries if they respect the friendship.”

    “You are not ‘mean,’ ‘cold,’ or ‘selfish’ for needing boundaries,” adds Zanzal. “If they react negatively or give the silent treatment, a good question to ask is, ‘Is this relationship worth saving? Is this the type of person I want to hang out with?'”

    Setting boundaries and agreeing on what you truly want to do is a great way to avoid being taken advantage of by friends. “If it feels off, don’t commit just because they promise compensation. Setting boundaries is actually a sign of self-respect and can strengthen your friendships. Be clear about your limits, and if you decide to make an exception, communicate that too. Kindness and honesty are key, along with consistent communication,” concludes Lichtenstein.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The commenters supported the original poster

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    4

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC, OP clearly doesn't like this woman, has zero respect for her choices (understandably, but the bit about throwing away her career to be a SAHM bothered me a little TBH) and gets nothing out of the relationship. Why is she even questioning this?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gestationzilla! 😂Clever. That woman is NOT her friend. She needs to grow a pair and set some boundaries. A real friend would never expect any of that you. There comes a time as an adult that you have to let go of certain people when they aren't making the same effort as you are. One-sided friendships never work.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is being used, she needs to cut ties with that "friend".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC, OP clearly doesn't like this woman, has zero respect for her choices (understandably, but the bit about throwing away her career to be a SAHM bothered me a little TBH) and gets nothing out of the relationship. Why is she even questioning this?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gestationzilla! 😂Clever. That woman is NOT her friend. She needs to grow a pair and set some boundaries. A real friend would never expect any of that you. There comes a time as an adult that you have to let go of certain people when they aren't making the same effort as you are. One-sided friendships never work.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is being used, she needs to cut ties with that "friend".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT