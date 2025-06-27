Stepmom Wants To Homeschool Husband’s Kids To Match Her Own, Their Mom Isn’t Having It
Trying to make a blended family work is tough.
And while some challenges are expected, this Redditor found herself facing a demand she didn’t see coming. Her ex-husband’s new wife told her she should homeschool her kids—just like she does with her own. The problem? Neither the children nor their mother wanted that.
Now, the mom’s firm “no” has sparked a clash between the families. Read on to see how it’s unfolding.
The woman refused when her ex-husband’s new wife insisted she homeschool her kids
Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)
Now, her firm stance is stirring up tension
Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: DealingMommyXy
Many readers showed their support for the woman
Some, however, felt she was in the wrong for how she handled the issue
UK so different education system (Scottish system specifically) but both of my parents were qualified and GTCS registered teachers (mum primary, dad secondary chemistry and maths) and both of them decided whilst they liked the idea of living “the good life” in the back end of beyond and homeschooling my and my siblings it was a terrible idea for our education!
Most homeschooling in the US is coordinated by the parents, but not taught by the parents. For the past few decades it's been online, with a fantastic range of opportunities in subjects not always offered by local schools. My nephew is doing university level linguistics and history/sociology. Half of classroom time is spent managing the class, so he's well ahead of his peers in most subjects, with schedules that allow for more free time and activities. His sisters likewise are testing well above grade level and have the energy to do more social things with the greater homeschool community, because they aren't exhausts from seven hours of school five days a week. It's not the best thing for every kid, but the qualifies teachers are online, you don't need to have them in the home. Parents are much more like the principal/head teacher then the classroom teacher.Load More Replies...
What's crazy in the UK is that ANYBODY can home school their children if they want to and they do NOT have to follow the national curriculum. I feel that's total madness! If you're child is in school first and then you want to take them out then you have to get the permission of the head and stuff but if you never enrol them in the first place, you can do what you like within reason.
This is why the Childrens Wellbeing and Schools Bill is so important - the one that other parties were trying to scupper.
They just want the education support money for the two kids, it's obvious ex and his wife don't care about what the kids want or what's best for them. I'm a huge supporter of homeschooling, but they aren't offering to do any of the things that make it successful, they just want extra cash.
Dad going to lose custody if he doesn't STFU.
OP clearly stated that this isn't sufficient for him to lose custody. What he will lose is the goodwill of his own children as it goes against their own wishes. Children aren't daft, they'll see all he's really trying to do is keep his new partner sweet rather than putting his children's own needs and preferences first.Load More Replies...
UK so different education system (Scottish system specifically) but both of my parents were qualified and GTCS registered teachers (mum primary, dad secondary chemistry and maths) and both of them decided whilst they liked the idea of living “the good life” in the back end of beyond and homeschooling my and my siblings it was a terrible idea for our education!
Most homeschooling in the US is coordinated by the parents, but not taught by the parents. For the past few decades it's been online, with a fantastic range of opportunities in subjects not always offered by local schools. My nephew is doing university level linguistics and history/sociology. Half of classroom time is spent managing the class, so he's well ahead of his peers in most subjects, with schedules that allow for more free time and activities. His sisters likewise are testing well above grade level and have the energy to do more social things with the greater homeschool community, because they aren't exhausts from seven hours of school five days a week. It's not the best thing for every kid, but the qualifies teachers are online, you don't need to have them in the home. Parents are much more like the principal/head teacher then the classroom teacher.Load More Replies...
What's crazy in the UK is that ANYBODY can home school their children if they want to and they do NOT have to follow the national curriculum. I feel that's total madness! If you're child is in school first and then you want to take them out then you have to get the permission of the head and stuff but if you never enrol them in the first place, you can do what you like within reason.
This is why the Childrens Wellbeing and Schools Bill is so important - the one that other parties were trying to scupper.
They just want the education support money for the two kids, it's obvious ex and his wife don't care about what the kids want or what's best for them. I'm a huge supporter of homeschooling, but they aren't offering to do any of the things that make it successful, they just want extra cash.
Dad going to lose custody if he doesn't STFU.
OP clearly stated that this isn't sufficient for him to lose custody. What he will lose is the goodwill of his own children as it goes against their own wishes. Children aren't daft, they'll see all he's really trying to do is keep his new partner sweet rather than putting his children's own needs and preferences first.Load More Replies...
35
10