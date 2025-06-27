Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Stepmom Wants To Homeschool Husband’s Kids To Match Her Own, Their Mom Isn’t Having It
Two boys doing homeschool worksheets at a table in a cozy living room with natural sunlight.
Entitled People, Relationships

Stepmom Wants To Homeschool Husband’s Kids To Match Her Own, Their Mom Isn’t Having It

Trying to make a blended family work is tough.

And while some challenges are expected, this Redditor found herself facing a demand she didn’t see coming. Her ex-husband’s new wife told her she should homeschool her kids—just like she does with her own. The problem? Neither the children nor their mother wanted that.

Now, the mom’s firm “no” has sparked a clash between the families. Read on to see how it’s unfolding.

    The woman refused when her ex-husband’s new wife insisted she homeschool her kids

    Now, her firm stance is stirring up tension

    Many readers showed their support for the woman

    Some, however, felt she was in the wrong for how she handled the issue

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    UK so different education system (Scottish system specifically) but both of my parents were qualified and GTCS registered teachers (mum primary, dad secondary chemistry and maths) and both of them decided whilst they liked the idea of living “the good life” in the back end of beyond and homeschooling my and my siblings it was a terrible idea for our education!

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Most homeschooling in the US is coordinated by the parents, but not taught by the parents. For the past few decades it's been online, with a fantastic range of opportunities in subjects not always offered by local schools. My nephew is doing university level linguistics and history/sociology. Half of classroom time is spent managing the class, so he's well ahead of his peers in most subjects, with schedules that allow for more free time and activities. His sisters likewise are testing well above grade level and have the energy to do more social things with the greater homeschool community, because they aren't exhausts from seven hours of school five days a week. It's not the best thing for every kid, but the qualifies teachers are online, you don't need to have them in the home. Parents are much more like the principal/head teacher then the classroom teacher.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    They just want the education support money for the two kids, it's obvious ex and his wife don't care about what the kids want or what's best for them. I'm a huge supporter of homeschooling, but they aren't offering to do any of the things that make it successful, they just want extra cash.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Dad going to lose custody if he doesn't STFU.

    info_884 avatar
    Alex Bailey
    Alex Bailey
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    OP clearly stated that this isn't sufficient for him to lose custody. What he will lose is the goodwill of his own children as it goes against their own wishes. Children aren't daft, they'll see all he's really trying to do is keep his new partner sweet rather than putting his children's own needs and preferences first.

    ADVERTISEMENT