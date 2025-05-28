Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad Won’t Change Kids’ Diet So That Ex’s New Husband Could Let Them Stay With Their Mom
Father and young son at breakfast, focusing on kidu2019s diet with dad refusing to change meals for new stepdad.
Family, Relationships

Dad Won’t Change Kids’ Diet So That Ex’s New Husband Could Let Them Stay With Their Mom

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing can quite prepare kids and adults alike for the shift that happens when two families are blended to become one. Inevitably, some disagreements are going to arise in the process, but unlike in a nuclear family, they are much harder to resolve in a complex stepfamily dynamic. 

This stepfamily is no exception, as they also faced one big challenge when the stepdad prohibited stepchildren from eating certain food that his daughter was allergic to. This caused a big commotion in the family since the biological dad was having none of it and refused to abide by his orders.

RELATED:

    When two families are blended, some disagreements are going to inevitably arise in the process

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    As it happened with this stepfamily, because the new stepdad laid down some rules the biological dad was unhappy with

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    “New adults joining a family should honor and respect all of the earlier relationships”

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The role of a stepparent can be confusing when entering a new family dynamic. They might be unsure of how much responsibility they should take upon themselves or leave to their parents to deal with. According to Maria Natapov, a stepparenting and co-parenting coach and founder of Synergistic Stepparenting, a good guideline to follow in such situations is this:

    “The stepparent’s role is more about supporting the parent-child relationship, not replacing or controlling it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Therefore, parenting experts advise respecting new family relationships and leaving the primary discipline to the child’s biological parents. 

    “New adults joining a family should honor and respect all of the earlier relationships while at the same time working to create the new family dynamic that includes everybody,” says Amy Stone, certified life coach and founder of Stepparent Success School.

    “Children, particularly those age 7 and older, often won’t respond well to discipline from a stepparent. Trust and connection need to come first. Over time, IF a strong, respectful bond develops and both the biological parent and the child are comfortable, the stepparent may be able to support the household’s boundaries and expectations. But even then, it’s usually best if the primary discipline comes from the child’s parent,” adds Natapov.

    The stepparent’s role is to be helpful and understanding

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If a new stepparent is being too strict, authoritative, or controlling with their stepchildren, experts say that parents should have an honest and open conversation and offer the alternative they believe is best for their child.

    “The path through a disagreement, including one over parenting styles, is to practice talking to each other in a productive and constructive way,” says Stone. “If it’s a small issue, you may be able to work it out without help. If you need help learning to talk to each other in a constructive way, a coach, mediator, or therapist can sometimes help offer tools and a safe space to practice.”

    There’s no doubt that co-parenting is difficult and that there will always be different rules and expectations that parents have. The stepparent’s role in this is to be helpful and understanding instead of trying to control the situation or offer unsolicited advice. 

    “The more helpful and understanding you are, the easier it will be for the entire family,” concludes parenting expert Derek Randel. 

    The readers seem to be on the biological dad’s side

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    4

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stand behind the doctor. Unless the daughter eats the feces of OP's kids, there's no way she could have a reaction from what the boys ate the day before.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100% not how food allergies work. At most I'd make the boys brush their teeth and shower right before going home to mom's house and eliminate any possibility of trace contact transfer. But there's no way food that the boys already ate is going to set off her allergies. She wouldn't ever be able to leave the house if that were possible.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once I saw that the court deemed they were not allowed to make those demands, that was it. The court decided. End all. Be all.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stand behind the doctor. Unless the daughter eats the feces of OP's kids, there's no way she could have a reaction from what the boys ate the day before.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100% not how food allergies work. At most I'd make the boys brush their teeth and shower right before going home to mom's house and eliminate any possibility of trace contact transfer. But there's no way food that the boys already ate is going to set off her allergies. She wouldn't ever be able to leave the house if that were possible.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once I saw that the court deemed they were not allowed to make those demands, that was it. The court decided. End all. Be all.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda