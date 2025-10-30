Woman Demands Combined Income, Says BF Is Being Selfish With Money: “I Flatly Refused This Request”

ADVERTISEMENT

Should couples combine their salaries, have joint bank accounts, or keep their financial affairs completely separate? People have been divided about this for years.

After moving in together recently, one couple agreed to split their joint expenses proportional to their incomes. The guy says he earns a lot more than his girlfriend, so he pays most of the monthly household costs. He’s still left with enough money to save, whereas she isn’t.

Now, she wants them to combine their incomes and split everything down the middle. He’s flat-out refused and is now being called selfish.

He agreed to cover most of their joint expenses because he earns more than her

Now, she wants some of his savings too and he doesn’t believe she’s entitled to it

Text excerpt discussing woman demanding combined income and boyfriend considered selfish with money in relationship conflict.

Text excerpt discussing a woman demanding combined income, highlighting relationship money conflicts and financial responsibility issues.

Text excerpt about a woman discussing money management and refusing to combine income with her boyfriend due to financial differences.

Text discussing a woman demanding combined income, with her boyfriend refusing and calling the request selfish.

Text discussing a woman demanding combined income, claiming her boyfriend is being selfish with money.

Woman demands combined income from boyfriend, calling him selfish with money, leading to refusal of request.

Text conversation discussing girlfriend refusing a big trip and questions about affording a bachelor party trip.

Text excerpt discussing a woman demanding combined income and accusing boyfriend of being selfish with money.

Text excerpt about a woman demanding combined income while her boyfriend is called selfish with money despite covering most expenses.

Text excerpt about a woman demanding combined income and boyfriend refusing, highlighting money and financial disagreements.

The guy provided loads more info when prompted by a few people

Woman demands combined income from boyfriend, calls him selfish with money, and flatly refuses his request about finances.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a woman demanding combined income and boyfriend viewed as selfish with money.

Netizens weren’t afraid to say exactly what was on their minds

Comment discussing woman demanding combined income, accusing boyfriend of being selfish with money and financial boundaries.

Screenshot of an online comment stating the user is not the a*****e and mentions debts not being the other person's fault.

Alt text: Reddit comment advising reconsideration of relationship over combined income and financial boundary issues.

Screenshot of an online comment arguing against combining income in a relationship and advising to rethink the relationship.

Text comment discussing a woman demanding combined income and accusations of selfishness with money between boyfriend and girlfriend.

Text post discussion about woman demanding combined income, calling boyfriend selfish with money and financial drama in relationship.

Woman demands combined income from boyfriend who is seen as being selfish with money in an online discussion screenshot.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding combined income and labeling boyfriend selfish with money.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user calls out a woman demanding combined income and labels her boyfriend selfish with money.

Comment discussing a woman demanding combined income while calling her boyfriend selfish with money in an online forum.

Reddit comment discussing woman demanding combined income and boyfriend refusing over financial independence and debts.

Comment discussing rent subsidy and debt, related to a woman demanding combined income and boyfriend being selfish with money.

Comment discussing boyfriend being selfish with money and woman demanding combined income in a relationship conflict.

Screenshot of a forum comment rejecting combined income, expressing frustration over sharing personal financial information.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman demanding combined income and accusing her boyfriend of being selfish with money.

Screenshot of online discussion about a woman demanding combined income and boyfriend being selfish with money in a relationship.

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a woman demanding combined income and calling her boyfriend selfish with money.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman demands combined income and accuses boyfriend of being selfish with money.

The guy revealed later that things had taken a dramatic turn

Text update about woman demanding combined income, discussing boyfriend being selfish with money after moving in together.

Text discussing a woman demanding combined income and her boyfriend being accused of being selfish with money.

Text excerpt from woman demands combined income story showing a boyfriend expressing confusion about changes in financial expectations.

Woman demands combined income and accuses boyfriend of being selfish with money in their relationship conflict.

Text showing a woman’s story about negotiating lease termination and discussing relationship struggles with her ex.

Text excerpt showing a woman demanding combined income while boyfriend refuses, causing tension over money issues.

How should unmarried couples handle their finances? Here are three options, according to experts:

There’s no set rule for how couples should handle their money. But experts warn that unmarried partners don’t have the same legal protection as married couples when it comes to finances.

“Marriage provides spouses with access to certain financial benefits that are unavailable to unmarried partners,” notes American consumer credit reporting agency, Equifax. “However, plenty of couples have long, fulfilling relationships without ever tying the knot.”

When it comes to money matters, what works for one couple may not work for another.

“What’s important is that both partners are on the same page and agree on how you should handle finances, including bank accounts, household expenses, and financial goals,” says Adam Kol, founder of The Couples Financial Coach.

According to Kol, there are three options when it comes to deciding how to manage your money as an unmarried couple.

The first is to keep your finances separate. Each partner has their own bank account, credit cards, etc. There is no joint account. “This can get complicated if you live together or have shared expenses because you must determine which partner is responsible for each expense,” warns the expert.

If you’re wanting to go this route, the key lies in communication. Kol advises that you discuss your financial lives, determine who should pay which expenses, and ensure both partners feel the sharing is equal.

“Just because you keep your money separate doesn’t mean you shouldn’t share details or communicate about money, bills, and financial goals,” he adds.

Another option is a joint account where you each deposit money into.

“Some couples choose to open a joint account to cover monthly household expenses but keep their individual checking accounts separate,” notes Equifax. “This can be a great way to handle shared expenses without completely merging your finances.” But this too comes with pros and cons.

“When you have joint bank accounts for unmarried couples, both partners have equal access to the money. This may make it easier to see how much each partner earns and contributes to the household expenses, but be careful,” warns Kol. “Because you aren’t married, there’s nothing in the law stating who gets the money if you separate. While you can close the account at the bank, you must decide how you split the funds between the two of you.”

One way to protect yourself is to draw up a cohabitation agreement that states all assets are properly divided if you go your separate ways.

The final option, says Kol, is to completely combine your finances. It’s also risky because as we said before, unlike with married couples, there’s no built-in legal protection if things go south.

Kol suggests couples only consider completely combining finances after getting engaged or fully committing to one another “so that you know this is a long-term deal.”

“Gold digger”: many applauded the man for standing his ground

Screenshot of an online comment about a woman demanding combined income and calling her boyfriend selfish with money.

Comment discussing woman demanding combined income and accusing boyfriend of being selfish with money in a financial dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding combined income, calling her boyfriend selfish with money.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding combined income and calling her boyfriend selfish with money.

Comment discussing a woman demanding combined income and calling her boyfriend selfish with money in an online forum.

Comment advice on handling a woman demanding combined income from boyfriend seen as selfish with money.

ALT text: Online comment about woman demanding combined income and calling boyfriend selfish with money in relationship dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising someone for standing their ground on combined income and financial demands.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman demanding combined income from her boyfriend and accusing him of being selfish with money.

Woman demands combined income from boyfriend, calls him selfish with money, and refuses his financial request firmly.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing financial trust issues in a relationship and a woman demanding combined income.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman demanding combined income and accusing her boyfriend of being selfish with money.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising someone for maintaining boundaries in a discussion about combined income demands.

Comment about woman demanding combined income saying boyfriend is selfish with money, posted by Magdi1951.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman demanding combined income and accusing her boyfriend of being selfish with money.