Person Expects Girlfriend To Quit Her “Dream Hike” Just Because They Are Not Fit Enough To Go With Her

What makes some people go forward in life is the constant wish to do something exciting and putting check marks on their bucket list. And while no one should stop you from making your dreams come true, it’s always nice to have like-minded people who would go with you and provide you with support when needed or be there to celebrate another important milestone achieved. However, the road to one’s dream can sometimes get quite rocky, especially if you have to fight with someone who is there to uplift your spirits. One Reddit user decided to share the situation they got themselves into and ask others if what they did or expected was right when they went along with their girlfriend to fulfill one of her dreams by going on a hike with her and then backed out at the last minute, thinking that she would do the same. The story that received almost 12k upvotes soon became interesting to many readers who had their verdict on whether or not the person was a jerk to their girlfriend.

The author of the post started their story by sharing that their girlfriend is very much into hiking, and because of this reason, they planned a trip to the Grand Canyon where she wanted to complete her “dream hike” and her partner would accompany her. While that sounds like a very exciting plan, it didn’t go as thought. The day before the main hike, they went for another hike, after which the original poster realized that they were not as well prepared and fit as their girlfriend. Because of this reason, they thought it would be best if they would skip it.

OP also shared that the hike that their girlfriend was planning isn’t meant to be done in one day and that a park ranger advised her against it. However, the woman was pretty confident in herself and her abilities, so she decided to go alone. This didn’t sit well with her partner who asked her whether they could do it the next day after they recovered, but the woman had already made up her mind, saying that she didn’t want to risk having bad weather the next day, so she would go on the day she planned to do it originally. She even said that she could repeat the hike one more time if her partner wanted to do it after they recovered.

The plan that the girlfriend proposed didn’t sit well with the author of the post. They got upset because they felt abandoned at the campsite. OP then revealed that their girlfriend did finish her hike in one day, but they were hurt that she chose to do it without them, even though they tried their best to do something that she loved. This whole situation made the author of the post think about whether they were right to ask their partner to cancel her big plans for them. A lot of Reddit users couldn’t understand why the author of the post decided to even go with their girlfriend if they knew that they aren’t fit enough for this. In this situation, the commentators chose the girlfriend’s side, saying that in no way should she have sacrificed her chance to do something she always wanted to do. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

For those who love spending time outdoors or want to start doing so, here are a few tips and tricks that would help to make this experience as nice as possible. According to CleverHiker, it’s important to train yourself before going on a super long or difficult journey. Remember why you want to go outdoors: do you enjoy the peace and silence, nature? Perhaps you like to read or just be alone in the beautiful surroundings of nature? Hiking isn’t only about being able to start and finish it, but enjoying it and finding things that make you feel rested.

Training before long distance is also beneficial as it helps you to avoid injuries and blisters, especially in cases of putting on new footwear or a backpack. Going on preparational hikes helps you to toughen up and see what are the things that need to be improved or changed. Of course, an important part is keeping up with the routine and making sure that you’re training regularly, and reaching your particular goals that help you to become more resilient.

