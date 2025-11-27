Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: “Option 4: Don’t Show Up”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Thanksgiving. But even though the holiday is meant to bring family together, sometimes it can make you never want to see them again.

A few days ago, father, teacher, and Reddit user AmericanJohn500 was told to contribute $100 this year toward the big dinner to compensate his nephew for spending $300 on a new grill and the meat he planned to cook.

However, he thought the sudden “fee” was unreasonable and voiced his disappointment at such a steep figure. But instead of looking for a compromise, his sister escalated the situation in their group chat, and the whole thing quickly got ugly.

Leading up to his family’s Thanksgiving dinner, this man was told to contribute a hefty sum

Man in glasses wearing a brown sweater sitting on a couch, looking at phone, reflecting on refusing to bring expensive food Thanksgiving.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

But he felt it was too much

Family celebrating Thanksgiving with siblings and parents, refusing to bring expensive food or $100 minimum contribution.

Group chat message about refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving after nephew spends $300 on meat.

Group chat discussing refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving and setting a $100 minimum food contribution rule.

Person expressing frustration about refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving due to poor communication and presentation.

Family serving roasted turkey and vegetables at a Thanksgiving dinner table, highlighting refusing to bring expensive food.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Group chat discussing refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving and choosing who should pay bills or contribute.

Text message about refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving due to a $100 minimum rule in protest.

Soon after sharing his story, the man updated everyone that he’s not going

Update message about refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving after salary was shamed in group chat.

Image credits: americanjohn500

People who read what happened said he was absolutely entitled to skipping the dinner

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food to a Thanksgiving potluck event.

Comment suggesting buying expensive mashed potato ingredients but refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving gatherings.

Comment discussing high water bills and calling a sister controlling, related to refusing to bring expensive food Thanksgiving.

User comment on a forum post about refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Comment explaining why refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving is reasonable for a large adult group.

Comment on refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving, expressing frustration over unfair expectations.

Comment on refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving, highlighting holiday costs and family expectations.

Reddit comment discussing family disagreements over refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving and holiday expenses.

Comment from user TapeFlip187 sharing a humorous approach to refusing bring expensive food for Thanksgiving gathering.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving and billing expectations.

Comment expressing that family holidays shouldn't be transactional and refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving.

Comment explaining it's reasonable to decline Thanksgiving invite when asked to pay for expensive food.

Comment complaining about a $200 water bill for one night, relating to refusing to bring expensive food Thanksgiving.

Comment by Lunar-Eclipse0204 explaining refusal to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving and discussing fair contribution.

Reddit user discusses refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving amid family tension over costs.

Screenshot of a comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food and family payment expectations during Thanksgiving.

Comment on refusing to bring expensive food at Thanksgiving, emphasizing hosting means not making guests pay.

Commenter discussing family conflict and control issues related to refusing to bring expensive food on Thanksgiving.

Screenshot of a discussion about refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving and hosting responsibilities for large groups.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving and dealing with family expectations.

User refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving, discussing opting out and calling the demand extortion in a text comment.

Comment on a forum post expressing refusal to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving, highlighting disagreement in a casual tone.

Comment about refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving, highlighting family conflict over shared costs.

Commentators have shared many reactions to the whole ordeal

Comment discussing the incorrect math of dividing $300 among 20-25 people related to refusing to bring expensive food Thanksgiving.

Comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving and concerns about family money issues.

Comment discussing the importance of not refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving to avoid inconsiderate behavior.

Comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving and sharing food fairly among guests.

Comment expressing refusal to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving, highlighting it has become a costly event.

Comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving, questioning spending $300 on a turkey.

Screenshot of a comment questioning a $200 water bill and expensive meat prices when refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving.

Comment on Reddit about grilling meat with odds against it turning out well, related to refusing bring expensive food Thanksgiving.

Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting to bring enough food for everyone, related to refusing to bring expensive food at Thanksgiving.

Comment questioning if $100 worth of food or a smaller side dish is fair when refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving.

Online comment about refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving, sharing personal family hosting experience.

Comment about refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving, mentioning cooking a frozen turkey in a smoker.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving at a family potluck.

Comment discussing refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving and suggesting affordable dish options.

Comment discussing demanding behavior and questioning the practice of refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving gatherings.

User comment questioning the high cost of Thanksgiving meat while refusing to bring expensive food for Thanksgiving.

Comment about refusing to bring expensive food to Thanksgiving, questioning choice over instant mashed potatoes.

