Paralyzed Woman Refuses To Babysit, Mom Says She Should Be Thankful For It: “You Have No Real Social Life”

Family is supposed to stand behind one another, especially those who have been wronged in life. While people from the outside can help too, it is our closest circle whose support often matters the most.

However, after a horrific car accident that left her paralyzed, Reddit user SnowflakeFairy_06 felt like some of her loved ones were using her more than they were willing to give back — namely, her sister and mother, who pretty much forced the teenager into babysitting whenever they needed.

Eventually, the girl decided that enough was enough and told them that her plans came first — and that caused a huge fight.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair, this teenager still tries her best every day

But her mom expects her to put the family’s needs above her own

Shortly after publicly telling her story, the girl released an update on her situation

And then another one, clarifying that she followed through on her plans to move out

People who read what happened were disgusted by the mom’s behavior

Comments discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit, with family tensions and a difficult child mentioned.

Comment text defending paralyzed woman refusing to babysit, highlighting social life and family conflict about caregiving expectations.

Reddit comment thread showing support for a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit despite family pressure.

Online discussion where a paralyzed woman refuses to babysit, sparking debate about social life and family expectations.

Discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and debates on social life and family responsibilities.

Comments discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and her mom’s harsh view on her social life.

Reddit comments discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit with a mom saying she should be thankful.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and her mom criticizing her social life.

Online comments debating a paralyzed woman’s refusal to babysit and her mom’s harsh response about social life.

Screenshot of online discussion about paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and family social life conflicts.

Reddit conversation discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and the mother’s view on her social life.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and social life criticisms from her mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation debating entitlement and babysitting involving a paralyzed woman and family expectations.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and related social life opinions.

Text excerpt showing discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and family conflict over social life and respect.

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and family conflict over social life.

Text conversation discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and issues with social life and family expectations.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and her mom’s response on social life.

Comment explaining why paralyzed woman refuses to babysit, highlighting her valuable time and social life concerns.

Reddit comment discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and social life impacts from mom's perspective.