Paralyzed Woman Refuses To Babysit, Mom Says She Should Be Thankful For It: “You Have No Real Social Life”
Young paralyzed woman in wheelchair looking serious wearing casual clothes indoors at home or office environment
Family, Relationships

Paralyzed Woman Refuses To Babysit, Mom Says She Should Be Thankful For It: “You Have No Real Social Life”

Family is supposed to stand behind one another, especially those who have been wronged in life. While people from the outside can help too, it is our closest circle whose support often matters the most.

However, after a horrific car accident that left her paralyzed, Reddit user SnowflakeFairy_06 felt like some of her loved ones were using her more than they were willing to give back — namely, her sister and mother, who pretty much forced the teenager into babysitting whenever they needed.

Eventually, the girl decided that enough was enough and told them that her plans came first — and that caused a huge fight.

RELATED:

    Despite being confined to a wheelchair, this teenager still tries her best every day

    Paralyzed woman in wheelchair looking thoughtful and serious indoors reflecting on social life and babysitting refusal.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But her mom expects her to put the family’s needs above her own

    Text post asking if refusing to babysit for a sister is wrong, related to paralyzed woman refusing to babysit.

    Text excerpt from a paralyzed woman explaining family details related to babysitting and social life conflicts.

    Text about a paralyzed woman sharing her journey after a car accident and her plans for college despite challenges.

    Text excerpt about a paralyzed woman who refuses to babysit and faces pressure from her mom to be thankful despite limited social life.

    Three young children lying in bed, two babies in matching pajamas and an older child smiling between them.

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

    Paralyzed woman refuses to babysit while her mom insists she should be thankful despite having no real social life.

    Text excerpt showing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and her mom saying she should be thankful despite no real social life.

    Text excerpt about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit, highlighting her conflict with her mom and social plans.

    Text excerpt discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit, with a mom saying she should be thankful.

    Text excerpt expressing guilt after a paralyzed woman refuses to babysit and questions being blamed.

    Angry middle-aged woman yelling with hands raised in a kitchen, expressing frustration about babysitting and social life.

    Image credits: vermenko.denis (not the actual photo)

    Shortly after publicly telling her story, the girl released an update on her situation

    Text update about paralyzed woman refusing to babysit, discussing plans to move after mom's criticism.

    Text excerpt discussing a paralyzed woman refusing babysitting and comments on her social life and confidence.

    Text passage discussing a paralyzed woman’s refusal to babysit and her strained relationship with her mother.

    Text excerpt discussing family tensions involving a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and social life issues.

    Paralyzed woman sitting on couch at home looking thoughtful and refusing to babysit in a modern living room.

    Image credits: stockking (not the actual photo)

    And then another one, clarifying that she followed through on her plans to move out

    Text message from a paralyzed woman explaining she is no longer available for babysitting, addressing family and supporters.

    Image credits: snowflakefairy_06

    People who read what happened were disgusted by the mom’s behavior

    Comments discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit, with family tensions and a difficult child mentioned.

    Comment text defending paralyzed woman refusing to babysit, highlighting social life and family conflict about caregiving expectations.

    Reddit comment thread showing support for a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit despite family pressure.

    Online discussion where a paralyzed woman refuses to babysit, sparking debate about social life and family expectations.

    Discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and debates on social life and family responsibilities.

    Comments discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and her mom’s harsh view on her social life.

    Reddit comments discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit with a mom saying she should be thankful.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and her mom criticizing her social life.

    Online comments debating a paralyzed woman’s refusal to babysit and her mom’s harsh response about social life.

    Screenshot of online discussion about paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and family social life conflicts.

    Reddit conversation discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and the mother’s view on her social life.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and social life criticisms from her mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation debating entitlement and babysitting involving a paralyzed woman and family expectations.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and related social life opinions.

    Text excerpt showing discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and family conflict over social life and respect.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and family conflict over social life.

    Text conversation discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and issues with social life and family expectations.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and her mom’s response on social life.

    Comment explaining why paralyzed woman refuses to babysit, highlighting her valuable time and social life concerns.

    Reddit comment discussing a paralyzed woman refusing to babysit and social life impacts from mom's perspective.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

