Paralyzed Woman Refuses To Babysit, Mom Says She Should Be Thankful For It: “You Have No Real Social Life”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Family is supposed to stand behind one another, especially those who have been wronged in life. While people from the outside can help too, it is our closest circle whose support often matters the most.
However, after a horrific car accident that left her paralyzed, Reddit user SnowflakeFairy_06 felt like some of her loved ones were using her more than they were willing to give back — namely, her sister and mother, who pretty much forced the teenager into babysitting whenever they needed.
Eventually, the girl decided that enough was enough and told them that her plans came first — and that caused a huge fight.
RELATED:
Despite being confined to a wheelchair, this teenager still tries her best every day
Paralyzed woman in wheelchair looking thoughtful and serious indoors reflecting on social life and babysitting refusal.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
31
0