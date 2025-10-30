Kids Prefer Bio Mom Over Stepmom, Dad Loses It As He Wants To Erase Ex For His Infertile Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-parenting kids after a separation can be difficult, especially if one person finds a partner. However, for the children’s sake, the father and mother should be considerate of not forcing them into anything. After all, such a big change can be tough for the little ones.

This dad, on the other hand, wasted no time in coercing his kids to accept his new wife as their “mom.” Of course, his ex was irked as he tried to completely erase her from their lives, but then, he dared to make a bold demand. Scroll down to find out what he wanted!

Some folks don’t even think about their kids before forcing them to accept their partner as the “new parent”

The poster had been co-parenting her 3 kids with her ex (Nick), when he suddenly introduced a new woman (Hailey) and forced them to bond with her

Text excerpt discussing kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and dad struggling with infertility in family dynamics.

Text excerpt about divorce and kids preferring bio mom over stepmom, highlighting familial tensions and emotional struggles.

Text excerpt discussing tension after divorce, focusing on kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and father's conflict involving his infertile wife.

Text about a stepmom preparing to bond with kids, highlighting kids preferring bio mom over stepmom conflict.

Image credits: LaursSingingly

He wanted Hailey to be their “new mom”, and tried to completely erase the poster from their lives, but failed miserably

Text showing a parent explaining kids prefer bio mom over stepmom despite requests to delegate parenting tasks.

Text discussing kids preferring biological mom over stepmom and tensions between dad and infertile wife.

Custody battle text about kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and a dad upset over family dynamics.

Text excerpt about kids preferring bio mom, stepmom conflict, and dad's tense legal decisions involving parental roles.

Image credits: LaursSingingly

The couple made co-parenting very difficult for the poster, and she had to take Nick to court to sort it all out

Custody battle highlights kids prefer bio mom over stepmom amid dad’s conflict over infertile wife.

Text excerpt about kids preferring bio mom over stepmom causing conflict with dad wanting to erase ex for infertile wife.

Text excerpt discussing struggles with infertility and co-parenting involving biological children and stepmoms.

Image credits: LaursSingingly

However, she was shocked when he demanded that she take a back seat with the kids, and let Hailey be their mom as she’s infertile

Text excerpt discussing parenting time split and visitation involving kids preferring bio mom over stepmom in a family conflict.

Text about kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and a dad struggling with infertility and family dynamics.

Text discussing personal feelings about children preferring bio mom over stepmom and family conflicts involving infertile wife.

Image credits: LaursSingingly

When she refused, Nick threw a huge fit over it, and Hailey accused the poster of having no compassion for her

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), who is the mom of 3 kids. She divorced her husband (Nick) after he confessed that he didn’t love her and only married her when she was pregnant with their oldest. As if this was not enough, he started seeing her as an unimportant person for their kids, and brought along a new person (Hailey) into their lives.

The shocking part is that he wanted to erase the poster from their children’s lives and let Hailey be their “new mom”. Obviously, OP got angry, and she didn’t want to let it happen when she was still very much present in their lives. Experts warn that when one parent uses this alienation behavior, it can strain relationships for everyone involved, especially the kids.

Nick also damaged things further by trying to make OP assign tasks to Hailey, like dropping off and picking up their children. Now, she was a complete stranger to them, and no parent would trust their kids with just anyone. Of course, the poster objected, but then, her ex took her to court. It’s hardly a surprise that the judge ruled in OP’s favor, as Nick was trying to alienate her.

However, this man just never learns because he sparked trouble again by setting his wedding date during the poster’s parenting time. Well, he lost the battle again, and the couple had more reason to hate OP. Fortunately, though, their plan to enforce Hailey as the new mom on the kids also tanked miserably. The three children always preferred their real mom over anyone else.

Nick and Hailey don’t realize that her taking over their real mom’s place is a really awful thing, and even research flags it down as a big “No-No”. Studies have also shown that when kids are forced into a relationship, their natural instinct is to resist, so taking things slow is important. No wonder the children call Hailey by her name and not as their mom.

In fact, the couple also tried to force them to spend mother’s days with her, but to no avail. However, things just got nasty after they told the poster that Hailey is infertile, so they can’t have their own children. Somehow, they just expected OP to feel pity for them, take a back seat, and let them take the kids to Hailey’s hometown in Canada for a month.

It has been observed that infertility may spark many psychological issues, like stress, anxiety, guilt, or even depression. However, that does not mean that Nick and Hailey lash out against the poster when she is not at fault here. Every mother wants to be the central figure in her kids’ lives, so asking her to give that up and trying to erase her is quite atrocious on the couple’s behalf.

Even Redditors felt that their actions were too entitled and that all their drama would also hurt the children. Many suggested that OP didn’t need to coordinate her parenting time just for their whims and fancies. Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments!

Folks were shocked that he had the audacity to alienate the poster from her own kids, and even labeled him as a “bad father”

Reddit discussion on kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and dad struggling with ex's role for infertile wife.

Forum discussion about kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and a dad struggling with custody and family dynamics.

Reddit comments discussing parental alienation with dad losing legal rights, kids preferring bio mom over stepmom conflict.

Online discussion about kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and dad struggling with infertility issues in family dynamics.

Screenshot of a discussion about kids preferring their biological mom over a stepmom and family tension with an infertile wife.

Reddit users discuss custody issues as kids prefer bio mom over stepmom, and dad struggles with family tensions.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and family tensions.

Comment discussing kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and dad struggling with his infertile wife's feelings.

Comment discussing kids preferring their biological mom over stepmom amid family tensions and alienation attempts.

Comment discussing kids preferring bio mom over stepmom and a dad’s conflict involving his infertile wife.