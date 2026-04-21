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Being a yoga teacher is probably a lot harder than it seems. They need to watch the adults’ form carefully to make sure no unnecessary strain occurs under their supervision. Or, if it’s anything like my classes, it’s not even the adults: it’s the older ladies who are risking their limbs.

But frankly, the idea that they have to stay on constant alert while also teaching proper positions had never crossed my mind. So when we came across a story about a yoga teacher who was repeatedly interrupted by one of her student’s autistic son, it was quite eye-opening. It really showed how overwhelming such a situation can be, to the point where she even lost some clients.

Read more: Reddit

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Being an instructor of any kind is already quite overwhelming as is, but if there’s a bigger distraction around, the job becomes near impossible

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This yoga instructor has a student who kept bringing her son into class as the kid is neurodivergent and can’t be with strangers

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Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Although the instructor understood, she kept informing the mother that it wasn’t a suitable place for the child for many reasons, to no avail

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Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the kid had a complete crash out over having his iPad sound lowered, the intructor was forced to kick out the woman and the kid

Image credits: goldie_butterflyyx

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After being removed from the class, the mother blasted the studio online, citing the lack of inclusivity as the reasoning behind her posts

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Imagine you’re in your morning class, just hoping to get some stretches in before starting the day, and suddenly you hear a kid’s show blasting during your moment of zen. Then there’s shouting. Then running around until racks of blocks are knocked to the ground. Well, this is exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), a 52-year-old yoga instructor.

It all started when a new student began attending her 9 a.m. power flow class, alongside her son. Assuming it was a one-time situation, the instructor still approached the woman and explained that studio policy strictly forbids children in class. She even went as far as offering her a schedule of classes for kids his age, along with information about a community center near the studio that provides drop-in childcare.

However, the mother immediately said no, explaining that her child was on the autism spectrum and, according to her, could not be left with strangers. While the OP understood where she was coming from, she was firm, but the woman continued to bring her son. It eventually reached a point where, during one class, the instructor had to step in and ask the boy to lower the volume on his iPad, which led to a full-on meltdown.

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After that, the instructor forbade the woman from bringing her child altogether. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of it. The mother went as far as blasting the OP on social media, accusing her of not being inclusive and failing to support “special needs families.” This backlash led to people dropping out of her class, even though her decision had nothing to do with the child being neurodivergent. Yikes.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So, there is a clear reason why the woman keeps bringing her child: he’s neurodivergent. According to mental health experts, children on the autism spectrum may indeed struggle with unfamiliar caregivers or environments. However, a yoga class would hardly qualify as a safe or controlled setting, especially if the child is already overwhelmed by his surroundings.

The OP also offered alternative solutions for the mother to consider, and it wasn’t without reason that she was firm about her child-free policy. Per yoga professionals, instructors are responsible for ensuring safety within a controlled environment. Realistically speaking, with a distraction as big as a child playing an iPad at full volume, that level of control would be nearly impossible to maintain.

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So, what can the OP do now? In terms of damage control, communication experts suggest that clear, non-defensive messaging helps prevent misunderstandings and protects credibility. This means the instructor could share a thoughtful and measured statement on her own social media, explaining the situation without attacking the mother for breaking the rules.

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By doing so, her clients are more likely to understand her reasoning and avoid jumping to conclusions. Netizens have obviously agreed that the OP wasn’t in the wrong, pointing out that she offered alternatives and that even more customers might have left if the disruption had continued. What do you think she should do now?

Netizens sided with the instructor, as the woman had plenty of opportunities to find a place to keep the kid

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