“Am I Overreacting For Refusing To Lend My Sister My Dog For Her ‘Aesthetic’ Maternity Shoot?”

How far would you go to get the perfect family photo? Nowadays, people put a lot of effort into theirs – whether it’s for an engagement, a maternity shoot or the announcement of a pregnancy. And often, they include the family pet, because, well, it’s part of the family. Why wouldn’t you want an adorable furkid to add a touch of magic to your special memories?

One woman has her upcoming maternity shoot planned out to the T. She’s opted for a “soft, golden-hour, family feel.” But there’s one thing missing… a family dog. So she’s asked her sister if she can borrow hers. The mom-to-be was not expecting ‘no’ for an answer. But the pawrent says her furbaby is family, and not a decoration. Should she just let the dog strike a pose, or is she justified in being ‘overprotective’?

Dogs have a unique ability to add that ‘special something’ to family photos

But when one woman’s sister asked to borrow her beloved golden retriever for a maternity shoot, she flat-out refused

People had questions and the dog owner provided more info in the comments section

If you’re going to include Fido in your photo shoot, here’s what you should know…

Many of us will agree that dogs are gorgeous. Some would even argue that we don’t deserve them. Their lives are so short and they add so much to ours. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of owning one, you’ll know that when they cross the rainbow bridge, it’s a heartbreaking moment you’re unlikely to forget.

Since they’re there through all our ups and downs IRL, why would we not want to include them in the documented memories as well?

But if you’re planning to have your dog be part of your family or announcement photo shoot, the experts say it pays to hire a professional pet photographer. Unlike wedding, or ordinary portrait photographers, animal photographers are familiar with capturing both the human and animal dynamic.

“They know how to direct and pose you, your partner, and your dog together in ways that look and feel natural,” says Holly Hildreth, who is a professional pet photographer. “They’re incredibly skilled at timing those shots to capture the split-second moments that a people-photographer may miss.”

Hildreth adds that these specialist photographers also know how to get your dog’s attention and how to get them to look in the right direction. “A people-only photographer may just be focused on how you look, which means your dog ends up being more of an afterthought,” she adds.

Expect the unexpected when it comes to capturing your canine on camera

Dogs can be fun and cute. But they can also be boisterous and spontaneous, so you shouldn’t expect things to go exactly as planned. Candid is the name of the game when it comes to capturing photographs alongside your companion canine.

“While a traditional people and family photographer may have a whole list of pre-decided poses for you to do during your session, going with the flow during your session and letting your dog set the pace allows us to have a much more casual, low-pressure experience, which in turn lets us capture beautiful candid moments,” explains Hildreth.

The expert says pregnancy can already be stressful as is, and there’s no need to add more to your plate during a maternity shoot. She advises that instead of a formal and serious photo shoot, your session should feel “more like you are just enjoying some time together with your furry friend.”

Hildreth notes that pet photographers understand animal behavior. “While your dog might be a perfect angel at home, animals can be unpredictable, especially in new places or around unfamiliar people, sights, smells, and sounds,” she cautions.

“A pet photographer knows how to work with your dog in order to create a safe and relaxed environment to put them (and you) at ease,” the expert adds. “They’re skilled at capturing your dog’s unique quirks and personality, whether that’s through playful moments, tender interactions, or loving gazes.”

Choosing the right location is crucial, says lifestyle photographer Neyssa Lee. And you should consider your dog’s temperament and comfort when picking a place for a maternity photo shoot. Lee suggests sticking to a familiar spot such as your backyard or a favorite park. “This helps in keeping them relaxed and comfortable,” explains the expert.

If you’ll be venturing out, make sure the location is dog-friendly and safe. Parks with open spaces and minimal distractions work well, says Lee. She adds that you should avoid very busy places. “To minimize stress for both you and your dog, avoid locations that are too crowded or have too many other dogs,” the photographer advises.

How to prepare your furkid for their fifteen minutes (or one hour) of fame

“Just like any other family member, your dog needs preparation for the photo session,” warns Lee. She suggests that you make sure to exercise them before the shoot.

“Take your dog for a walk or engage in a play session to help them burn off excess energy,” explains the expert. “A well-exercised dog is more likely to be calm and cooperative during the maternity photo shoot.”

You should also ensure that your dog is familiar with basic commands like sit, stay, and come. “This will help in directing your dog during the session,” Lee explains. And of course, Fido also wants to look his best in the photos, so don’t forget to groom him. Take him to the doggy parlor or give him a nice bath and brush at home.

It helps to take some treats with to the photo session. “Keeping your dog engaged and happy during the session is key to capturing beautiful moments,” Lee says. “Bring your dog’s favorite easy-to-eat treats to keep them motivated and focused. Use treats to reward good behavior and to capture those adorable moments of connection.”

She adds that you and the photographer should use positive reinforcement to keep your dog relaxed and happy. “Praise and reward them frequently to maintain a positive atmosphere,” Lee suggests.

Lastly, even supermodels need rest, so be sure to give your dog lots of breaks. And bring your patience. “If your dog becomes restless, take a short break to let them relax,” advises the photographer. “We can always tie them nearby to something and focus on the rest of the family while they take a break.”

