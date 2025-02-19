“You Just Got Home From Surgery But”: Man Greets Wife With A Comment On Laundry, She’s Fuming
Whether you live alone or with someone else, there’s always one thing waiting for you at home – laundry. It’s there on good days and bad, through thick and thin, calling your name from the laundry basket brimming with dirty clothing.
Unfortunately, laundry doesn’t care if you have health issues, which was the case with this redditor. But since she had a surgery to go through, her husband took over laundry duty. Though, the second she was back, he had comments about it. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Laundry is something that will likely be by your side for the rest of your life
This man made a comment about laundry after his wife had just come home from surgery, which didn’t make her feel any better
I am appalled that we are even talking about the viability of the shirts. Gallblader removal is a life-changing surgery. What she eats or drinks from now on, for the rest of her life, will be heavily affected. Also the pain and discomfort which leads to someone needing this surgery is extreme! The word "shirts" shouldn't have been mentioned in that household for at least three months post-surgery. And she even apologized??
Everyone's hung up on the shirt issue, whereas I'm seeing a bigger problem. She's not only in pain, she's recovering from the anesthesia. So, already not in the best frame of mind, nor memory. At this time he chose to tell her to stop doing something she's not exactly remembering she has done, but then accepts she has and then recalls last year she was told by him is okay to do. He's well aware how mentally and physically vulnerable she is. He couldn't bring it up before her surgery, or remind her? "I don't mean to have a go at you" is equivalent to "I don't mean to sound rude but..." You know this is their way to have a pass to start something. I've been in this type of manipulative relationship, so I know what it sounds like. She's being gaslit. (I know it's an overused word, but it is appropriate in this situation.)
