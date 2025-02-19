“You Just Got Home From Surgery But”: Man Greets Wife With A Comment On Laundry, She’s Fuming

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you live alone or with someone else, there’s always one thing waiting for you at home – laundry. It’s there on good days and bad, through thick and thin, calling your name from the laundry basket brimming with dirty clothing.

Unfortunately, laundry doesn’t care if you have health issues, which was the case with this redditor. But since she had a surgery to go through, her husband took over laundry duty. Though, the second she was back, he had comments about it. Scroll down to find the full story below.

RELATED:

Laundry is something that will likely be by your side for the rest of your life

Share icon

Image credits: asphotostudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This man made a comment about laundry after his wife had just come home from surgery, which didn’t make her feel any better

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ufabizphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: i_hate_my_username4

The woman provided more details in the comments

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Many netizens didn’t think the woman was a jerk in the situation

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people believed that everyone involved was a jerk

Some redditors took the husband’s side