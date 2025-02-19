Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You Just Got Home From Surgery But”: Man Greets Wife With A Comment On Laundry, She’s Fuming
Couples, Relationships

“You Just Got Home From Surgery But”: Man Greets Wife With A Comment On Laundry, She’s Fuming

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you live alone or with someone else, there’s always one thing waiting for you at home – laundry. It’s there on good days and bad, through thick and thin, calling your name from the laundry basket brimming with dirty clothing.

Unfortunately, laundry doesn’t care if you have health issues, which was the case with this redditor. But since she had a surgery to go through, her husband took over laundry duty. Though, the second she was back, he had comments about it. Scroll down to find the full story below.

RELATED:

    Laundry is something that will likely be by your side for the rest of your life

    Image credits: asphotostudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This man made a comment about laundry after his wife had just come home from surgery, which didn’t make her feel any better

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ufabizphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: i_hate_my_username4

    The woman provided more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many netizens didn’t think the woman was a jerk in the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people believed that everyone involved was a jerk

    Some redditors took the husband’s side

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    5

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learned by letting my husband repair my glasses the other day. You need to take care of and DO your own stuff that others might mess up. He needs to wash his own shirts. He needs to learn from this. Because it doesn't work any other way.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nikistavrou avatar
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am appalled that we are even talking about the viability of the shirts. Gallblader removal is a life-changing surgery. What she eats or drinks from now on, for the rest of her life, will be heavily affected. Also the pain and discomfort which leads to someone needing this surgery is extreme! The word "shirts" shouldn't have been mentioned in that household for at least three months post-surgery. And she even apologized??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone's hung up on the shirt issue, whereas I'm seeing a bigger problem. She's not only in pain, she's recovering from the anesthesia. So, already not in the best frame of mind, nor memory. At this time he chose to tell her to stop doing something she's not exactly remembering she has done, but then accepts she has and then recalls last year she was told by him is okay to do. He's well aware how mentally and physically vulnerable she is. He couldn't bring it up before her surgery, or remind her? "I don't mean to have a go at you" is equivalent to "I don't mean to sound rude but..." You know this is their way to have a pass to start something. I've been in this type of manipulative relationship, so I know what it sounds like. She's being gaslit. (I know it's an overused word, but it is appropriate in this situation.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learned by letting my husband repair my glasses the other day. You need to take care of and DO your own stuff that others might mess up. He needs to wash his own shirts. He needs to learn from this. Because it doesn't work any other way.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nikistavrou avatar
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am appalled that we are even talking about the viability of the shirts. Gallblader removal is a life-changing surgery. What she eats or drinks from now on, for the rest of her life, will be heavily affected. Also the pain and discomfort which leads to someone needing this surgery is extreme! The word "shirts" shouldn't have been mentioned in that household for at least three months post-surgery. And she even apologized??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone's hung up on the shirt issue, whereas I'm seeing a bigger problem. She's not only in pain, she's recovering from the anesthesia. So, already not in the best frame of mind, nor memory. At this time he chose to tell her to stop doing something she's not exactly remembering she has done, but then accepts she has and then recalls last year she was told by him is okay to do. He's well aware how mentally and physically vulnerable she is. He couldn't bring it up before her surgery, or remind her? "I don't mean to have a go at you" is equivalent to "I don't mean to sound rude but..." You know this is their way to have a pass to start something. I've been in this type of manipulative relationship, so I know what it sounds like. She's being gaslit. (I know it's an overused word, but it is appropriate in this situation.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda