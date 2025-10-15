Woman Annoyed That Her Sibling Won’t Childproof Their House For Her Unruly Son, Family Drama Ensues

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some who argue that certain parents expect the whole world to accommodate their children. No matter how old, what kind of needs, or how well-behaved their children are, they just think everyone should fall under their spell. And then, when that doesn’t happen, drama, so big you would think it’s about something actually serious, ensues.

Just like in today’s story, where a mother demanded that their sibling childproof their home so she could visit it with her son. Only the catch was it wasn’t her home, so it wasn’t for her to say whether it was childproofed or not…

More info: Reddit

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

After moving into their new home, the couple didn’t bother to childproof it, as they felt their daughter was old enough not to need it. Then, one day, they had their family over, who brought their kid, who tends to get into things. This time, they requested childproofing before their next visit – just so it would be easier to watch him.

Yet, the OP refused to do so – their daughter didn’t need it, and installing it for the sake of the nephew’s occasional visits was just too much of a hassle. Even the family’s offer to pay for everything didn’t change their opinion.

The thing is that their place used to be a designated family hangout spot, but now, since they refuse to accommodate the boy, it’s unclear if it will remain. For instance, they had a BBQ for Memorial Day, but the sister didn’t come, which made the OP a villain in the family’s eyes.

Well, we can’t really judge the author for not wanting to install the childproofing stuff in their home – it’s quite a hassle to do it. Our thoughts instantly go to the storyline from Friends, when Rachel tried babyproofing her apartment herself, but it turned out to be a little too hard for her.

Granted, the character is presented as being one who is just not good at stuff like that, which is why it’s hard for her, but the point that childproofing can be a hassle still stands.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

If you really look into it, all the installation itself isn’t too complicated – after all, babies are just babies, so the safety measures for them don’t have to be on mastermind level. It can include stuff like outlet covers and cabinet, drawer, and window locks that have very basic installation, or something like furniture anchoring that might require some additional help.

Overall, the reason babyproofing is even a thing in the first place is because most injuries for kids under 5 happen at home, and usually, 9 out of 10 can be prevented. That’s where childproofing comes into play – the whole point of it is prevention.

Yet, usually babyproofing is installed in the home where the kid lives, but not every place they visit. So, bringing this back to the family from the story, is it really fair for them to expect the OP to childproof their home just for occasional visits?

The family thought it was. You see, for the sister, it was simply too hard to keep constant watch on her son, as she has to do that everywhere else, so she hopes for her sibling’s home to be an exception to that. Yet, these words didn’t really sway the OP – they still refused to compromise their own comfort for the occasional convenience of their sister.

And netizens agreed with such a stance – it’s their home and they’re not obligated to serve every family member’s requests – it’s about their comfort first and foremost. Do you agree with such an opinion? Share your takes in the comments!

Netizens didn’t think so – it’s their home, so they shouldn’t feel forced to install something they don’t really need

