Woman Annoyed That Her Sibling Won’t Childproof Their House For Her Unruly Son, Family Drama Ensues
There are some who argue that certain parents expect the whole world to accommodate their children. No matter how old, what kind of needs, or how well-behaved their children are, they just think everyone should fall under their spell. And then, when that doesn’t happen, drama, so big you would think it’s about something actually serious, ensues.
Just like in today’s story, where a mother demanded that their sibling childproof their home so she could visit it with her son. Only the catch was it wasn’t her home, so it wasn’t for her to say whether it was childproofed or not…
More info: Reddit
Some parents expect the whole world to accommodate their kid and can’t handle it when someone doesn’t do it
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Like in this story, where a woman demanded her sibling childproof their home for her son
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Yet, the sibling refused, stating that their own daughter no longer needed childproofing
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
And they saw no point in installing it for their nephew’s occasional visits
Image credits: anonymous
This made them a villain in their family’s eyes, and that’s why they came online to ask whether they were actually one
After moving into their new home, the couple didn’t bother to childproof it, as they felt their daughter was old enough not to need it. Then, one day, they had their family over, who brought their kid, who tends to get into things. This time, they requested childproofing before their next visit – just so it would be easier to watch him.
Yet, the OP refused to do so – their daughter didn’t need it, and installing it for the sake of the nephew’s occasional visits was just too much of a hassle. Even the family’s offer to pay for everything didn’t change their opinion.
The thing is that their place used to be a designated family hangout spot, but now, since they refuse to accommodate the boy, it’s unclear if it will remain. For instance, they had a BBQ for Memorial Day, but the sister didn’t come, which made the OP a villain in the family’s eyes.
Well, we can’t really judge the author for not wanting to install the childproofing stuff in their home – it’s quite a hassle to do it. Our thoughts instantly go to the storyline from Friends, when Rachel tried babyproofing her apartment herself, but it turned out to be a little too hard for her.
Granted, the character is presented as being one who is just not good at stuff like that, which is why it’s hard for her, but the point that childproofing can be a hassle still stands.
Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
If you really look into it, all the installation itself isn’t too complicated – after all, babies are just babies, so the safety measures for them don’t have to be on mastermind level. It can include stuff like outlet covers and cabinet, drawer, and window locks that have very basic installation, or something like furniture anchoring that might require some additional help.
Overall, the reason babyproofing is even a thing in the first place is because most injuries for kids under 5 happen at home, and usually, 9 out of 10 can be prevented. That’s where childproofing comes into play – the whole point of it is prevention.
Yet, usually babyproofing is installed in the home where the kid lives, but not every place they visit. So, bringing this back to the family from the story, is it really fair for them to expect the OP to childproof their home just for occasional visits?
The family thought it was. You see, for the sister, it was simply too hard to keep constant watch on her son, as she has to do that everywhere else, so she hopes for her sibling’s home to be an exception to that. Yet, these words didn’t really sway the OP – they still refused to compromise their own comfort for the occasional convenience of their sister.
And netizens agreed with such a stance – it’s their home and they’re not obligated to serve every family member’s requests – it’s about their comfort first and foremost. Do you agree with such an opinion? Share your takes in the comments!
Netizens didn’t think so – it’s their home, so they shouldn’t feel forced to install something they don’t really need
The problem is that those child-proofing stuff is permanent: you don't install and then then un-install it until the next visit. So it's different from making temporary accomodations for guests. This child has a father: can't one of the parents keep a beady eye on the child while the other is socialising and then swap roles for the next family event?
You can get tool-free magnetic systems that are easy to install and remove. Cost about £30 on Amazon. Isn't permanent and is discreet. Better, also, for those of us with painful hands!! I get why the OP doesn't want to have these things, they certainly don't have to. Yet I do feel for her sister. My friend has a special needs child - they are doing things smaller children do but have more strength which can make it very challenging. That last comment which acknowledges both sides, that seemed a very balanced response. Though you'd think people could take turns and help out more, funny how it so often doesn't happen that way.Load More Replies...
Even when I was raising my kids I wouldn't childproof 100%. How would you teach them that "no" means "no"? I have had my issues with others' kids who thought if they could, it was okay. Just be a parent.
Not remotely that easy when the child is developmentally delayed and the OP said 'severely'. I can speak from experience. I have worked with multiply-disabled children of various abilities and just saying no can take a lot longer to 'go in'. Sure, the parents can watch the child constantly, they're not saying that they can't. Just that they've lost a place where they didn't have to because it was child-proofed. It's now somewhere that doesn't feel worth the effort for OP's sister, and that's her choice (alongside a bit of 'making a point' probably in the hope OP will change her mind). No, OP really doesn't have to do anything as it is their home. However, anyone thinking it's easy and 'just parent' doesn't realise how very different and how very much harder it can be from having a neuro-typical child who will be learning quickly, taking things on board in a way that a severely developmentally-delayed child won't.
“Later she talked about waiting until we installed the child proofing stuff before they visited again.” Looks like SIL already solved OP’s problem. OP should tell her, “Don’t threaten me with a good time”. Too f*****g bad if Sister has a hard time looking after HER child when she’s at someone else’s house. HER child is no one else’s problem, but HERS. That’s part of the deal when you have kids. OP should not have to totally refit her house to accommodate anyone who isn’t living there. It isn’t necessary anymore for OP’s own child, so her house doesn’t need to be childproofed. Sister just needs to tend to HER child and teach him how to behave at other people’s homes (no matter his issues, he can still learn).
The problem is that those child-proofing stuff is permanent: you don't install and then then un-install it until the next visit. So it's different from making temporary accomodations for guests. This child has a father: can't one of the parents keep a beady eye on the child while the other is socialising and then swap roles for the next family event?
You can get tool-free magnetic systems that are easy to install and remove. Cost about £30 on Amazon. Isn't permanent and is discreet. Better, also, for those of us with painful hands!! I get why the OP doesn't want to have these things, they certainly don't have to. Yet I do feel for her sister. My friend has a special needs child - they are doing things smaller children do but have more strength which can make it very challenging. That last comment which acknowledges both sides, that seemed a very balanced response. Though you'd think people could take turns and help out more, funny how it so often doesn't happen that way.Load More Replies...
Even when I was raising my kids I wouldn't childproof 100%. How would you teach them that "no" means "no"? I have had my issues with others' kids who thought if they could, it was okay. Just be a parent.
Not remotely that easy when the child is developmentally delayed and the OP said 'severely'. I can speak from experience. I have worked with multiply-disabled children of various abilities and just saying no can take a lot longer to 'go in'. Sure, the parents can watch the child constantly, they're not saying that they can't. Just that they've lost a place where they didn't have to because it was child-proofed. It's now somewhere that doesn't feel worth the effort for OP's sister, and that's her choice (alongside a bit of 'making a point' probably in the hope OP will change her mind). No, OP really doesn't have to do anything as it is their home. However, anyone thinking it's easy and 'just parent' doesn't realise how very different and how very much harder it can be from having a neuro-typical child who will be learning quickly, taking things on board in a way that a severely developmentally-delayed child won't.
“Later she talked about waiting until we installed the child proofing stuff before they visited again.” Looks like SIL already solved OP’s problem. OP should tell her, “Don’t threaten me with a good time”. Too f*****g bad if Sister has a hard time looking after HER child when she’s at someone else’s house. HER child is no one else’s problem, but HERS. That’s part of the deal when you have kids. OP should not have to totally refit her house to accommodate anyone who isn’t living there. It isn’t necessary anymore for OP’s own child, so her house doesn’t need to be childproofed. Sister just needs to tend to HER child and teach him how to behave at other people’s homes (no matter his issues, he can still learn).
22
5